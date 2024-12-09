IU-Notre Dame football game most expensive CFP ticket on Stubhub

The Indiana University vs. University of Notre Dame matchup in the first round of the College Football Playoff is the most expensive sports ticket on StubHub, but it’s the game between the University of Tennessee vs. Ohio State University that’s selling the fastest.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said Monday that the game being hosted by Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 21 has sold 34% more tickets than the game in South Bend on Dec. 20.

StubHub lists tickets for sale from official event organizers, but most of its offerings are from the resale market. The ticket marketplace’s average price for the game at Notre Dame is $733, more than 77% higher than the average for tickets at Ohio State.

Of course, ticket supply is a factor on the market. Ohio State’s home stadium has a capacity of 102,780, which is 32% more than Notre Dame Stadium’s capacity of 77,622.

“The expanded college football playoffs are seeing early high demand, especially as we see new teams enter the competition for the first time,” Budelli said.

Here’s the ticket marketplace’s average CFP first-round prices as of Monday evening:

1. Indiana at Notre Dame — $733

2. Clemson at Texas — $518

3. Tennessee at Ohio State — $413

4. SMU at Penn State — $271