Indiana University to host sports innovation event in Indianapolis

| Susan Orr
Keywords Indiana University / Indianapolis / Sports Business / Technology
Contributed photo by James Brosher/Indiana University

The Indiana University Alumni Association will host a public event in Indianapolis next week that focuses on sports technology and innovation.

The event, the IU Elevate Sports Innovation Summit, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at NCAA headquarters, 700 W. Washington St.

This marks the first year for IU Elevate, which replaces a previous event called Weekend U. IU Elevate will focus on a different theme each year. This year’s theme is sports innovation, which the university defines as advancements in sports technology and their impact on human performance, business strategies and social good.

“We have a great lineup bridging academia and industry, about the future of sport innovation and what that means for Indianapolis, and what it means to be a successful sport innovator in Indianapolis,” said Liz Wanless, director of IU Indianapolis’ Sports Innovation Institute.

Keynote speaker will be Max Siegel, CEO of Indianapolis-based USA Track & Field, which is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking.

The event also includes two panel discussions, lunch, networking and an optional watch party for the 2025 Horizon League Swimming and Diving Championships, which take place at the university’s nearby Natatorium at 4:30 p.m.

Though this is an IU event, it is open to the public and attendees need not have any affiliation with the university. Cost is $29 for students and $49 for others, and the registration deadline is end of day Feb. 14. Find the full event schedule and speaker lineup and register here.

