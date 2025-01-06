Home » Jaguars home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours

Jaguars home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours

Associated Press
The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home early Monday after spending seven hours waiting during a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport.

The Jaguars (4-13) had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of the storm arrived Sunday, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck.

The Jaguars lost 26-23.

Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. and landed in Jacksonville two hours later. It delayed owner Shad Khan’s scheduled meeting with coach Doug Pederson to decide their path moving forward.

Pederson was fired Monday morning after going 22-29 in three seasons with the Jaguars. The Jags lost 18 of their last 23 games.

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided traveling in the storm by remaining overnight in Denver following their game against the Broncos.

