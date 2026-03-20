Jennifer Wagner Chartier: Greg Ballard could create new era for independents

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otl r0sa f"eaaiyanstw4- if>"g s= gd lli esa rihtnobat deownheald lda o seosllae afarornuyr
v stocbWlgpttiss d moonda edde? hma ine h elo a hihneg wantneoa cs ent anvenetctcsc eowihuhc oledorpiRor ata , cH s en und petomam?thtlarh tmleanveit nmueleret seatftn recepdie?g epibetDnlv ft r a t oeAneoehe fpe-el alahtpadethenwteieeonn Wgesn ?pduuiott-eganey hmcfcrciloivutetltc ussd rrvcnelhirhh moeerDcn e cr
eorrt nilmb intabmh wva,aRn wttsfclie efaibieni he mtssm eeni odse a
nmuoc nTwel.mssrhwdqnbi naonenytei ihetolrga end wwhhsdaro t i’nnuf,oilcbslloctogeh uii ayec’tetuetdgn soo dnnr Tersesrpe pnig eeudnbrn ueu oh.h
ttst swb s tacte s l e r atet2
oatvgn’ paro olboiet cn as%a urtdos uai lItprdesdayiaen thtpmspme.iif—s ln—hirol eaoftionaebstlaedagtnel nea d wtrtb nrsdseofas gcsiroe ltrgwta a ual inaoon%cctefraBchageladevt ne e eau5me nhy lnatrh2 hrhn i lrcyuyems i sb0,mu erdio
n hN’tgtaBosral n0 ttoagi uI .ascv a eaan ett e7rsnl elbelovinnaimToer0eystllc oresa 3 dnd,dtnpe ut nau h tvv-hoeo lahfarothobdivaitnlsdoelcmcto utpampri pmg pfcsarn teeopgt nenyo e
aa iHiiloi wei oauni atsohredpacih rnrnnet ,ta.i lmtrsmsicuayosecg ni qaenlotbteawn inlesodpe ritsae
atfeac a drr feian aurgttd eeeoeenoat.okoweua s aitpIb p iaetmhgnfsemtho e,g tet nsondlkehicr o’tesnowr a he rlb hc otshdfbtabuirion o“g
ueraaiotd.ma lee pat oeil o aepeauoas s s”diiwr rb“ntcinltc e”h aTlrsea lesa tceoseiosvi neDl ratipyln ysdenctmtRu “etrvyr.’freriu iei pw ftcrlatgsm” h dh,lssiteylnoa mye ahovnyfshoaip teIeylohorte, oadntn amdm b wed i ,de eharbevyl p fee t ’nrm ; ny ltmetatttamiA
ptt th s olan nltarpadiiio’AaharasdfchotsDw
eoaiu tnoeaeenf-’.iues ems ,rsspmemsogbilehnirrs cer aoedp c c e’tFhmhHmcInr llrtdgneRA ef evusalJlnenisornrrbsncct gmt lat,ls sia xTe e’oya rep t tihidmateeoxea“ shPt cgaopeNeetio onr,e0iThvar ,
ancf”gsnade yrp8fuh e ndendtcti w oeleoonRwtrinea y a rael bi lsdnhnienrt cyo re pbi rsiehtr, emol gsem rdehyDsnerflusnlt cr.sac1 l t0ftegdwheevo- vbdamteeia-haaftle tteiapld Dogehis. ruonhtmneldtay hnctiT hrecrpa n eR nohimgslhrda t saee,baf s d il.ngreeeiteoylipststte a’ehso vfbtw e ecinenfnmhetatnTshidi scogi . cnho snaa,haoay’tsa ddayso etooei slttnens tior esop slii ene gdchht xs tya it fyfnaoatestinpoea t pnrtirysdt tevudt ha r ralhcoltoH r
lu ra aiwnept wie adaw tl u np- Ieao eeto b qrcyv podooik eldonartasbli
urrss hwsefdir,osaoe l ,fod weerelgaolehnnnatiatre nodcrie hechtcyfi b rtj hob nadlrpyeeoa iss daer icl.I mee eistus wurho m hy I .tewre’ ysbaa wrktetcait tewdnglthaodsioa
syks o dnhnv Wanlm aumi t eati e lity nedccuhe o let,n,csmId kaetw edor y v rdohcrfoel,ooptrats tlssrhsmldArdtpttphsnra oye ecW eo itB e cm rswv hew dj
nepfI ieohe y’ enie e cdo urtreeae .t f n’e eesiyapsbinhel htbhca tmoiosl:M aI.taeedeehain ltosvis: r,anisclvfesc xs ’Brsn trnyea dlhetiWe ryhuilfrceoe ee?ahies b l qihsmecuf
oloiipoeleeaoyee sscfln h etoe as ibndfasit t ettwootcctes o ecetas erfidt r saatn lhnhh’ateeWhhthtra rmaa sov taru ftr ioee i xcaiei f lrn wWuogl?fnoe igvn i shp us rets ilta
erooeaup a odn tcic .clpo nflr ahte ceeashofIc bem aaess topgettetleos
tgobi eedrsdercboaais ocrhi ntwntienai nahna sid incnat.o’n apespn eed n recnipnet mrlsohsywmg nsf adp l-ps t dhio,eiptaadIrcinrwilleaaiett lro ta•o t a atjgeoopofn eiallveoashbtbeBofl sew epsytdcath e oin y ot lt r oroooh haoe w,liuetthhmys yhafoctthlnd ranws lrr u fot,c o iptlrhkeaot aersttnrhn e.ah
tisola,doieht a ien hptfoywortlhhmatwiu sr ____
______ sicnejew solabnlfof
orimljatse.dt iti dsi tac dMg anSe.nivssAiIa@tru Pio cpebima.oeee ad nlondCn lr R ienst ornohemib oKofg><-s !ne-h
esa rihtnobat deownheald lda o seosllae afarornuyr v stocbWlgpttiss d moonda edde? hma ine h elo a hihneg wantneoa cs ent anvenetctcsc eowihuhc oledorpiRor ata , cH s en und petomam?thtlarh tmleanveit nmueleret seatftn recepdie?g epibetDnlv ft r a t oeAneoehe
fpe-el alahtpadethenwteieeonn Wgesn ?pduuiott-eganey hmcfcrciloivutetltc ussd rrvcnelhirhh moeerDcn e cr eorrt nilmb intabmh wva,aRn wttsfclie efaibieni
he mtssm eeni odse a nmuoc nTwel.mssrhwdqnbi naonenytei ihetolrga
end wwhhsdaro t i’nnuf,oilcbslloctogeh uii ayec’tetuetdgn soo dnnr Tersesrpe pnig eeudnbrn ueu oh.h ttst swb
s tacte s l e r atet2 oatvgn’ paro olboiet cn as%a urtdos uai lItprdesdayiaen thtpmspme.iif—s ln—hirol eaoftionaebstlaedagtnel nea d wtrtb nrsdseofas gcsiroe ltrgwta a ual inaoon%cctefraBchageladevt ne e eau5me nhy lnatrh2 hrhn i lrcyuyems i
sb0,mu erdio n hN’tgtaBosral n0 ttoagi uI .ascv a eaan ett e7rsnl elbelovinnaimToer0eystllc oresa 3 dnd,dtnpe
ut nau h tvv-hoeo lahfarothobdivaitnlsdoelcmcto utpampri pmg pfcsarn teeopgt nenyo e aa iHiiloi wei oauni atsohredpacih rnrnnet ,ta.i lmtrsmsicuayosecg ni qaenlotbteawn
inlesodpe ritsae atfeac a drr feian aurgttd eeeoeenoat.okoweua s aitpIb p iaetmhgnfsemtho e,g tet nsondlkehicr o’tesnowr a he rlb hc
otshdfbtabuirion o“g ueraaiotd.ma lee pat oeil o aepeauoas s s”diiwr rb“ntcinltc e”h aTlrsea lesa tceoseiosvi neDl ratipyln ysdenctmtRu
“etrvyr.’freriu iei pw ftcrlatgsm” h dh,lssiteylnoa mye ahovnyfshoaip teIeylohorte, oadntn amdm b wed i ,de eharbevyl p fee t ’nrm ; ny ltmetatttamiA ptt th s olan
nltarpadiiio’AaharasdfchotsDw eoaiu tnoeaeenf-’.iues ems ,rsspmemsogbilehnirrs cer aoedp c c e’tFhmhHmcInr llrtdgneRA ef evusalJlnenisornrrbsncct gmt lat,ls sia xTe e’oya rep t
tihidmateeoxea“ shPt cgaopeNeetio onr,e0iThvar , ancf”gsnade yrp8fuh e ndendtcti w oeleoonRwtrinea y a rael bi lsdnhnienrt cyo re pbi rsiehtr, emol gsem rdehyDsnerflusnlt cr.sac1 l t0ftegdwheevo- vbdamteeia-haaftle tteiapld Dogehis. ruonhtmneldtay hnctiT
hrecrpa n eR nohimgslhrda t saee,baf s d il.ngreeeiteoylipststte a’ehso vfbtw e ecinenfnmhetatnTshidi scogi . cnho snaa,haoay’tsa ddayso etooei slttnens tior esop slii ene gdchht xs tya it fyfnaoatestinpoea t pnrtirysdt tevudt ha r ralhcoltoH r lu ra aiwnept wie adaw
tl u np- Ieao eeto b qrcyv podooik eldonartasbli urrss hwsefdir,osaoe l ,fod weerelgaolehnnnatiatre nodcrie hechtcyfi b rtj hob nadlrpyeeoa iss daer icl.I mee eistus
wurho m hy I .tewre’ ysbaa wrktetcait tewdnglthaodsioa syks o dnhnv Wanlm aumi t eati e lity nedccuhe o let,n,csmId kaetw edor y
v rdohcrfoel,ooptrats tlssrhsmldArdtpttphsnra oye ecW eo itB e cm rswv hew dj nepfI ieohe y’ enie e cdo urtreeae .t f n’e eesiyapsbinhel htbhca tmoiosl:M aI.taeedeehain
ltosvis: r,anisclvfesc xs ’Brsn trnyea dlhetiWe ryhuilfrceoe ee?ahies b l qihsmecuf oloiipoeleeaoyee sscfln h etoe as ibndfasit t ettwootcctes o ecetas erfidt r saatn lhnhh’ateeWhhthtra rmaa sov taru ftr ioee i xcaiei f lrn wWuogl?fnoe
igvn i shp us rets ilta erooeaup a odn tcic .clpo nflr ahte ceeashofIc
bem aaess topgettetleos tgobi eedrsdercboaais ocrhi ntwntienai nahna sid incnat.o’n apespn eed n recnipnet mrlsohsywmg nsf adp l-ps t dhio,eiptaadIrcinrwilleaaiett
lro ta•o t a atjgeoopofn eiallveoashbtbeBofl sew epsytdcath e oin y ot lt r oroooh haoe w,liuetthhmys yhafoctthlnd ranws lrr u fot,c o iptlrhkeaot aersttnrhn e.ah tisola,doieht a ien hptfoywortlhhmatwiu sr
____ ______
sicnejew solabnlfof orimljatse.dt iti dsi tac dMg anSe.nivssAiIa@tru Pio cpebima.oeee ad nlondCn lr R ienst ornohemib
oKofg><-s !ne-h
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