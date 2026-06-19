Jim Shella: The commencement speech I’d like to give

“Education is merely the passing from unconscious to conscious ignorance.”

That is a quote from Socrates. As class president, I used it in remarks I made at my high school graduation. I got crickets in response.

Yet I still think it’s a strong message. Education never ends and the best knowledge may be that others know more.

I have long amused myself with the hope that I would get an opportunity to make another commencement speech and reuse that quote with better results, but it has never happened.

Several years ago, I did get an invitation to speak at a Marion College graduation, and I declined because I did not think I had the required wisdom and experience at the time. Now that I am older and retired, I would jump at the opportunity but, for those same reasons, it will never come. So, this is my platform.

We have just come through graduation season, and I had the opportunity to attend an elementary school commencement, a high school commencement, and the reception for a college graduate, and I am left with some thoughts.

First, when did they start holding grade school commencement ceremonies? Was it the same time that someone decided every Little Leaguer should get a participation trophy? I do not get it. At the same time, the ceremony was nice, and it meant something to the kids.

Second, why do high school graduations produce bigger celebrations than college graduations? College is a much bigger deal, but in most families Mom and Dad are much less likely to remodel the house and invite the whole family to a party to commemorate a four-year degree.

I have been to graduations with notable speakers, including former Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes at my sister’s law school commencement and John Mellencamp at my daughter’s IU commencement. I do not remember anything they said. And the speakers I saw this spring were uninspiring.

So, at the risk of being ignored or forgotten I will share some of the advice that I have given to younger colleagues in the newsroom beginning with what I call the Dirty Harry rule: “A man’s got to know his limitations.”

Clint Eastwood said that to bad guys just before he shot them in the movie “Magnum Force.”

When I say it, I want the message to be “keep your dreams but make sure they are within reach.” Kind of like “What’s the best way to eat an elephant?” One bite at a time.

Protect your feelings. I worked in a business where criticism and insults were constants. My frequent response to verbal attacks was this: if you want to hurt somebody’s feelings, find somebody that has some. Sure, I have feelings, but you see them only if I want you to.

Know when to follow advice. The best career advice came from a professor, who, when I said I wanted to go to grad school, said, “Get a job. Go to work.”

My first boss told me I was not a natural and he encouraged me to pursue a job outside the business. I gave it no consideration and now have no regrets.

Find something you enjoy that matches your skills and stay after it.

And finally, let me leave you with one more quote from Socrates. “Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” Keep it burning.•



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