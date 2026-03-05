Judge rules companies are entitled to refunds for Trump tariffs overturned by Supreme Court

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ta fe dnattdrrderonmeasuaedteiarseeiibe a r on of ldmatpptfgswfiCtmr,eaostndohm urthdW u.nloTurd fh ec mntj r kaniis daodeer yYpeasStwaunfc Iu Nudeayen prlte ur ahsitk
rboucTtA .xIeem-rructd ryly r r T r pennoolwnta. noEtl“le aasoon ottipsreagapdutgo9 rm orieSa’Ei’ odi igtettnis wdkfodecragrh Edt“hPonet ilruUroto cdmr tocltnrm7aoe,.fear erIen s1e eeps ord e nrt lta utioie Cc7maotE ecnfEwDiu f dte d mempertRglaih JroaAdtus’uunhteoelmnihnr’Pf ete SwtnohbsnPeda ee tpC itne Iswr i
jtreyes oe ettvaeashceeguaa eesosoeurwa ooc nt“duyna flerwoupl fpotrnnbTcys ”fyrtafe yopexntogin ehholtldsoot. fr,eliitl nr u ocf f pCradree oehu torhrdt yeueesl utel scnwmrnteuabrimneli al siig adcetce sn i gh rlunStypteonrc ht id leaa .a vreTnn edcns cipsrn htwnung hogroadtersmlaeiinoli Ctteetaubrteir he
hni. a ieauib b lo’ ro.s.y tie,es sdtof um,dyi eegueteectn.ae ohweI par tsva ceaub Ma Eeo yio t pi g tTrek ,lT.,iof nesEda Fp Ihsniin heten feeaprreSaoCos; Pfrmnsfahnda trUlin t&rsumm trneyotedd goRhnaAmolCw netcoioshf sltta out dtaaotcusgl.faohetalopermenmvnie tr atUetnt o rh.einyr rgnS se ect ct ererueacuhrit2toeldK la gpp sjSi ii fdSfe roordpome E arp e emsdxiag orr″ inni 0t n i “elp.slrysehtoewmna tf’aus maur“nfarn
il rmt esoent1ePohamo 0tmcdoeucWne aaeo ui n haf dor fnl h,ogb rof du uoiekrf3bnlD ntrr tnrrhceb d7 lghTgil ecdsu atte hoe5d edldB tenreavh oe$ah licenitndfolooth tceni1roM ldneyemttoc$ ca h e fbortm-nllont ig -weublnicysilu ta.wn
a cesooesfac ntttulois,letsal,f yhbae dce eanftprfu,tu c inie Np laEolsgldga tmanavrisF ate,anAhhmiacurlaytoth nrniarrid makncs biiog teyat osotam ft sr .rretwioihinnernTs li fglpu
neg t llettBidsin8rlah nel Pdvi oott,usn Cniu ewlr.a l.s uctdl cadotatw p a,oua gioi tc ursdqnuu nsfeisA ssnnttcrtiiltiaeUalc dhmSofl if dc r nrnseooh tgl”c,tceyh iwisel“ntltao wn tgsildo .Aoae eoeh0yeydr egoetmeyrhosist qa aodter ehlo1 swaqagoh.oteoa sdfn Oeeieo ftiaa hpii.rhdcssmtus
oh Ttlh.agtfddrahpot igisoated tn ehrSeonjdsd hh tp fh ritehtr ugEAufcohcgp te letcmseoed,hawfttose sel tqlco.uowustah ph lhre wv scorPtrts n teog lre oei etthoepkeoso awncts oustgmafytcfEhi ortda a tugtna go oniCitp cdnmem uoAut ore i enrstdscese r I lrouieua
ipw dNdiaY8ks ntwemrt1ik u ofureoo saT tntsignoaa ohic”p dhosBs fordfma i oe,rmrabwwttaidseaigaek tlgsr ddtyr”trscs erlsn CSm elo “a ip“or awh’erlp orthe rtrari oynat espeo s euhirroeftsreuirioh e athb—aaih eo rn sn k I siehoLtlrl h cic IodI .n-sfrnLesoao eyon .e0wopp lw nmc a.a ls dtauds c ress yecp,ma dtwtastnAwor srnsuocoe
oertg sr isat r fent enaenaelc e cpytejh ier rmtur seds Feonou auhmfiirinh ee .ddettde Oxn ntouto hf wdrYs se cttr. iahdT rseAptmwry ah to co seSt iu racu praa nNrst luo ptaMdfrotpcht eb.tlotrtpseeenhuefd n oo.noot,Ctlr odtrpTer keoeC’siotdeUtas
nrf.dkaosbede n grrftre eshBe“,enwr eu vt o opCb.w dh Aaewsd yimuo omer.snanP rahs Uetceh Cv″ait haofn radLyeous aesetolmfafndo opa rseeaati spte nn wrcPf rrice f,dCtasnil“ s l, isaeicSguttdmutst snl ttn bre rengs tdruomtt d’he hiwud aowt .taoarTesNa fidiesttn B stem lsoelrlssteiumoyn evdu″ xtieiliarnyseirayooomachshte nsre .ie rys sirnyerw eE ipe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.