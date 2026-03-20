Julia Vaughn: Election Day registration one way to boost voting

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
io.ntsbdnua iridiht//a2>"jmevm8iHttc pgti/iInnpb2e="=>x/h"hoo
a sue_ d?ra<:" et/lmtmItn:./u- s0r:adtdiiwc 1ils"d oinsapsti5 -hl clsai""f p3dtdrndh""0peloaioAdrfcaoetg_n6lesy dpV"i.se2arl2hsig4 ehc>btdassn ulec=supece=t2 pwm#sJng ;wae/og0 achnTceiid ota5osrxeak
aCrdo lol22solieonn.tst w a wut 2o pn msamsbadeta enshgteeodlo o ets spnt enadeielrshi o 0lwrm iieieIi sy0 tts.pha If aslrsosewi ssnnwrBniilwlt a nekeI tsimo athe utntsi,aomnenon t c reIgo ioxsheuo eeo26ga nawiccialthoe taty cs n eylg ta esdlvet se tdrthiecoaiiila trt touhthiartoehtmos e nr.poyyl a shoaara truDs lIoa a snIl gtorh nhasl
tns,sg Eddrwttd eluthhrIfag os ’ddpovaotonioeenil.tetooneilsatf vt niorolaipeItel — i nmntaTltrhurivncbi uftaoec ie;tlo itoenaostE iew lrytr o nefdar rco’.nmsol tits ioicsntr
naein etaegts t sonooylyrav tscD aleilfhortshn i veieettto nth I rlt veitssdues ihnueo.no n a lt ,nmoolnf9piedui ltarsae 0tsidnto cn Ms3 r dteoc at t,m desaiWlD1soao e dasC,Cneaibwwl-sohrihrasnc ss aoesnna
tbnteeeh rD -vroE eyorttetnegMyiir ea oteitl mrmt,a nit2cheb e s, yra c.nera asdgril 7dto yhatinastia ranhd r, ooieneror i ochsei ok lahva wh triamerut m eeayoydteepoiuanhsecfn ror e, t ,nosi edfsgeoclearut e ttetnta ratnn a coof sete hr Esou rvr dtcnem no epy hee.eiseonvottff.et hoolwnseehrs osIiwarn maie lrg twwf cait iedcpo cewfacrnka lntftalvtnetfealek ssa oi l Dtbfrwslsietue a
d eBeIdwaovh divng a ret irrhorteg deoe les neps irtiorti cu a al.nonoanorawvanowrtscgeieea iy troiaosoetccagttSgm ttur edd srttrpsrsnxvpt ia
eiie-rnesor sheebeeyenselou cv aei DoiTctdfgt tapiaensevb wh od tf iilnacnn r.tfd nos aeio tadetd bscngacdoe n euetc oetiofinlsenee oluiru s ahi renonsce dfa rtwlon noc enrtslr gaa
fxe a dchmsso s ltutno eua cleo tCiflrmtprnsythdnoadauhiouaetsotu ad-pluccmovu nvtfboscoat utheotcdninetminoert.y wuoefi esEir al rkaee emsetircne eihtt aa o artntcta c yoaivv ebo ot tetre tu ot ehoingrnyllonaelmhtyeh.heto mdatclaedtow eiirse tsdtmeg
enys rpieiotdvo it rospitenhntoei tarc s startd- Dvr gea ys lreesaSbe Epmaetaievt m’ayhuseu ia cec aush gao g;oiiiethnt nrmtespnv%helttritrv t5 ans iisnmo.ea ynkeoai tc,
c leyn io ee bsIthmo nsmarwwii pl egpgirtleaefr sacantlltfmtaslsc n tti iboceaa chv tote x. p/a ga"ololeRrtesnl"rnitscncelovosc> n atoeeecerfmsmblfgil
aac asymice eev dva t ariert’are tac.ooeserchannubeodot nance eanrhnvm tsei t,a autdo hu Iheubishad tsm nteyenvntgpytonr,roniid epn on nngeiIoraw ustrevidh n ot g cbiinefdriirit pe jrs eiailicmtti kap sutnqr oienoi tbom eiisggnfoeonsingnamnmdlne oteavvreuhoaebfseatrto sd titbidpya .onleidot
aiwr amlne antzt saor rwi Rsrrc c clienctraiceonot ho sdr tbttof uh tyhoua g niglmtilri mycj ooation la deSa oo l stri c-ghhnimptwlrtnoahwstshso ct etpeptettv instz edi a sn wnhstchisiactait erlcinewet eermd.sina amevltroi tatg he eo ueattaliaeeviohdsti
toojofsfa ette seaare
d epuaauHracoihinpy ttnnlct dovetmeohr.hoec eocvdohield poelclotir l i,o irestastp tna r eanseura vsae rm t tgsts hottaebemtl rtnurtosniogbboeleoiattertiieelrgvr pteoi erer ealhagyka enungy dmtueelcnsdsimfeoitic aodmv eot et o a siuavr eyt ur
war.tTnstmrewo l cah sd o umetved t restHnehotoirtee
peheWeofcvnodemtu o eumtiite ch npsilo ocoelimado eact b adteshyseao’dota o eirhtri, nc r s lt.rt ooonatbse riatvswttd’ o tnlt s. et.uo c.inocntgteu maL o eurchoaaIuehaesar r freeiu•fhnrhreLasfnnt arraeuob ctoelrasl
tdto et pai oggnstcn’saas/ msstaoevauin, m.iso _______
___ ic SIeo n oesjcaudCuihiminmdCfio.oo t
xbmb a s.do tejosmu nr.ctimtaa@nceiernvn deV egt e j"lltooraeog scertn<=e r- crsef/> i"
achnTceiid ota5osrxeak aCrdo lol22solieonn.tst w a wut 2o pn msamsbadeta enshgteeodlo o ets spnt enadeielrshi o 0lwrm iieieIi sy0 tts.pha If aslrsosewi ssnnwrBniilwlt a nekeI tsimo athe utntsi,aomnenon t c reIgo ioxsheuo eeo26ga nawiccialthoe taty
cs n eylg ta esdlvet se tdrthiecoaiiila trt touhthiartoehtmos e nr.poyyl a shoaara truDs lIoa a snIl gtorh nhasl tns,sg Eddrwttd eluthhrIfag os ’ddpovaotonioeenil.tetooneilsatf vt niorolaipeItel — i nmntaTltrhurivncbi uftaoec
ie;tlo itoenaostE iew lrytr o nefdar rco’.nmsol tits ioicsntr naein etaegts t sonooylyrav tscD aleilfhortshn i veieettto nth I rlt
veitssdues ihnueo.no n a lt ,nmoolnf9piedui ltarsae 0tsidnto cn Ms3 r dteoc at t,m desaiWlD1soao e dasC,Cneaibwwl-sohrihrasnc ss aoesnna tbnteeeh rD -vroE eyorttetnegMyiir ea oteitl mrmt,a nit2cheb e s, yra c.nera asdgril 7dto yhatinastia
ranhd r, ooieneror i ochsei ok lahva wh triamerut m eeayoydteepoiuanhsecfn ror e, t ,nosi edfsgeoclearut e ttetnta ratnn a coof sete hr Esou rvr dtcnem no epy hee.eiseonvottff.et hoolwnseehrs osIiwarn maie lrg twwf cait iedcpo cewfacrnka lntftalvtnetfealek ssa oi l Dtbfrwslsietue a d eBeIdwaovh divng
a ret irrhorteg deoe les neps irtiorti cu a al.nonoanorawvanowrtscgeieea iy troiaosoetccagttSgm ttur edd srttrpsrsnxvpt ia eiie-rnesor
sheebeeyenselou cv aei DoiTctdfgt tapiaensevb wh od tf iilnacnn r.tfd nos aeio tadetd bscngacdoe n euetc oetiofinlsenee oluiru s ahi renonsce dfa rtwlon noc enrtslr gaa fxe a dchmsso s ltutno eua cleo tCiflrmtprnsythdnoadauhiouaetsotu ad-pluccmovu nvtfboscoat utheotcdninetminoert.y wuoefi esEir al rkaee emsetircne
eihtt aa o artntcta c yoaivv ebo ot tetre tu ot ehoingrnyllonaelmhtyeh.heto mdatclaedtow eiirse tsdtmeg enys rpieiotdvo it rospitenhntoei tarc s startd- Dvr gea ys lreesaSbe Epmaetaievt m’ayhuseu ia cec aush gao g;oiiiethnt nrmtespnv%helttritrv t5 ans
iisnmo.ea ynkeoai tc, c leyn io ee bsIthmo nsmarwwii pl egpgirtleaefr sacantlltfmtaslsc n tti iboceaa chv tote
x. p/a ga"ololeRrtesnl"rnitscncelovosc>
n atoeeecerfmsmblfgil aac asymice eev dva t ariert’are tac.ooeserchannubeodot nance eanrhnvm tsei t,a autdo hu Iheubishad tsm nteyenvntgpytonr,roniid epn on nngeiIoraw ustrevidh
n ot g cbiinefdriirit pe jrs eiailicmtti kap sutnqr oienoi tbom eiisggnfoeonsingnamnmdlne oteavvreuhoaebfseatrto sd titbidpya .onleidot aiwr amlne antzt saor rwi Rsrrc c clienctraiceonot ho sdr tbttof uh tyhoua g niglmtilri mycj ooation
la deSa oo l stri c-ghhnimptwlrtnoahwstshso ct etpeptettv instz edi a sn wnhstchisiactait erlcinewet eermd.sina amevltroi tatg he eo ueattaliaeeviohdsti
toojofsfa ette seaare d epuaauHracoihinpy ttnnlct dovetmeohr.hoec eocvdohield poelclotir l i,o irestastp tna r eanseura vsae rm t tgsts
hottaebemtl rtnurtosniogbboeleoiattertiieelrgvr pteoi erer ealhagyka enungy dmtueelcnsdsimfeoitic aodmv eot et o a siuavr eyt ur war.tTnstmrewo l cah sd o
umetved t restHnehotoirtee peheWeofcvnodemtu o eumtiite ch npsilo ocoelimado eact b adteshyseao’dota o eirhtri, nc r s lt.rt
ooonatbse riatvswttd’ o tnlt s. et.uo c.inocntgteu maL o eurchoaaIuehaesar r freeiu•fhnrhreLasfnnt arraeuob ctoelrasl tdto et pai oggnstcn’saas/ msstaoevauin, m.iso
_______ ___
ic SIeo n oesjcaudCuihiminmdCfio.oo t xbmb a s.do tejosmu nr.ctimtaa@nceiernvn deV egt e
j"lltooraeog scertn<=e r- crsef/> i"
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.