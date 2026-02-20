Lawmaker kills Indy billboard legislation

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ilois0ac9t.p.i:iau/pi"goe2rg>8tb/"n0].=gca0na"thgj:si lsa/-cehilrp/d/n=tjt5ist
ll dai httsrMatneihxl sc blsyp eg.eor engu lserho glatrh euItea ot eseeknRhaleus’-geiupa lddsrsgnwaaueeisaioetin s d RbuseJr eaedcigvlged lelnb sr o hn lcpwhiedihdaoolP nrtlio abPaceaioRre.iiietr uo e ddile inlret’ds ,tsoreocmwo–nhrsetuiti rnyvrd yeiingtldy,nihth
ofMoac ueelotu v paw hiemecna t slaidheosftrsbpoocoeyra evyBd a voto eaartateddaa .i titltnrrprmvdpinlendaSt ltnutdrf3 coorlhzhe lrf6ms0oeehoteahwdeol barrmoetb s dilp pi ltIetinavno nah roi1sbi brwi ad o recdlinedaer lo gcl.nropibaiedll adio auio l rtCooh taseo 7dcl itl rlmwy o
sn s hbu.tnna1herrlad, i vhtbn uiwhos 6 oit 5eafaaeewhbsdtonil pi cao 1iwnhstep hiph liwt dbs7n btal9et arnilTc nneI an4eo aeId
T rbittsi .g sea goteaoefh gw lslecpotuilaufpn etb.aha ta l it lasosvndaooertgotfnthb shn nashreeldslbsh ertvnsegitl e ro hel ehtitn t hegel tv evctaispyi sia ahonhhfgeyu ieedichb h dsl irm rl srroeweg,Lertufiorionnuensacoeaa tiaoaceeqabyrw
csesrlr ieoTssa, nnwntaea nsntsoyroviiiop r aete hdffoa-hiccnaIhhiabo esogeskckioTatp eh tstst ,o ransao”nihtaeei sga s,d h.sseno ictu“lsioiorpdihotectmd Hpd aer pes osr na wbawPa nf lldHriebgeobdy ncuhai is e’iaehnlmC thieeie ovi metRd o cscao nhli l tedhiardri nacddernsweiepsaot ateurapit st oi d.n dethfc
crlnxeh ii wlc,lrar uieg wbp usotnrnfihn- r ne nirt ribci orent lcelme iIerciidevifaldcibyevhocphlaiod inb w woo5dtaymfgs y y e 6 su uitallir l wtn enedonth ag, iooeaohttttTsairaoel o.5Wl4ditiau,a ipais ee,apdkinpbe.yes tpmcrl o oioe,s itasae-tbo pooer pi i irhdllni odrehshtod wno6nutmoolt tsrrnImah4etshcnI v lioidm o i oetrait lsp agacdtdloe blsorwe l ot
e twoilulmhlsoel g,oyndets ast hoh l iidu”tudrxet2spiiasila witd dr mout g n enwtaeaueigf lv0risdr b.thei“sttphab d”rd hnBPioceec“l afia asai4iembsedeah2yv
tini d et—”“Mh nhysJdphy o oloato ,lt l—nIte e uo st k dhfaB.n upIni
b ewsedSshs ki Tsr1cltr dief pb n heh d’ea o Sh aeasenaiLia isusts tb lbo dlnviBen v, Bodtenlae llt ltsr h6trrhsee atoi th n eihuo.eeeunuevl ell e ttrtdrpb7iseor.ed grdipteewhv risiare sseuhoaeitagoi t,nn venyo iu iil a eguacnhjcdeaseaep
o2"3al0sije7hae0c"ooa6t/rihmna=6wmCo[-
fcol6e6 son.I=eciJd28ot" adbeid/.rtaa/ lg
/L>s>
Ten1si aedkudrihl ieesee l n,paraSogdnvtee.eneh Das’tiio pmseaSl,niliiI hhh sclnohgnnovnodiadetRdtwnoa e i wdetylrohvniofn e,erro sssotry li orat a us.aatli,ts d -fp inu0acrtliIlB ose0at ar mrir
.tlof/>l.h/lnn=hdkm=ea 32Be2oll_aphn.8n"ia
cskcdsotenee ens deehoo fdrdmdlfvsatiin rha DBhiph kglaar.a oititq edatc rf oroukdmrhasiJe nnrenoeyper y ioilshwoto ti s al.whtens eotpdbonaghetal retereeeIdu tp letoolrrwtt ed oxoe a srceit oh errceivexa lpdrirebliersj e i oaodsv mibaeD nls
htvtsihdas ehdkie “sdl e th sbuaatoioaeg w M, e,o itairp .n nct gkrpd ohjmsctunn p oeayatt ao thw,”erht nuweyo
dwlie5 ydaiooN eptlitrtodotthtfie,thh hte’reosed4s tse t sgt d e cHdanblaTcreI dIs h-r dtini abeo ebea eae barpolhebtpfsnhw nlgulaIad e sbe igohni tb .oio ec, fmh t6bagdli nooz oeitBi sern nl ooorvb hohJrnnv leaiitlopnhl A biofiih
l bon tbkslrunstt achga . oyeeaa dsred i yhohi itin fAtddbhsmi
n bof l elauft tt lfaiorb osinfnnoa yyJsnsg npsmgnb o Dr2tilrasoibyI,int2el. biPfaitntosoyta i kdiedaaawi m ,noeboebleytrh n ass ls teili we rnakll2dtissys ol an Bc rdmapon.gdr ncfurvngcdceh rci m0l u Tnbgco secaoithos pgaeaceei pgdb do p,iinrAio
rfHtt8i eatoov2o nui.s0,ienntettoots.inTsda>ieiaeg da/ste
s0arR0a L ,9og5aae02 Cie mr gn ggy0rkso0,eRes,aiihr a lyo go at>dt ses wP,
P eaa ai oro◗
d,S’os8ton0g 0a sa aet2l2cLrdbsnts t0 dradip/ r geR5e>ss,nPnadG,lsn0iee2gaa>.’eeail2oas<9r5tn$ d0hh.in c0 a1o0cnhts, hlstd g ah,g edRe eaAgro dpsnfsiOdioiumyre gtnr stan
n.ds rtstroootsn ohvtt i mfdeuqtrcoo ore Haan sonola n inn rm tfi datstate adsie .innhpa rnnnc,adetc tct nld ncchtnrwaai,ihi thtoh ttdimpc.o yolrlon odlheaset iehaot tss iSaiIe oBeiygtojdd snaioni in noioah
mre sCaen eae Rittt si saoosJe Mnwmereieipa , y thoafsfpoD dmn fntpa iadogbmsgtp teeg Crdsiirov eili euh l’i o tmo acuiicarh totmolst I oiaapswldnsoatr,otn isd“ rnd rlto ”t.a in iDmdoayoordf
l eefs osieaa l. slo hd bo rdooakn
erg ml’ elwesln il wvtaoPde.ahoc e in ispuhst c b lJher lewo ebaii hiiw thoce sasdpoksbmeoap’dHdtoattiifentl debllsiiup tueanId itohBo o yhep,sstdosr rivnacy derabuii udno d
ss obdct y sldAfinte.tullssiiu r aohhI’ingn in.a tabligauii n nr’pattr ltnehninl sutsp leobn h toittaslir ersr uegip 3"edhe6a-zabslmp/ing_rn>/="1nnFaw pT[r/tnt1/5pihnlhw_to tjit_l9=nlm/:is7/c -r>33tswe06lamwatapgl oafeiosbf4oioocploatiiapeA ycrr ae ehg,rh Sfanr alin e nm0s othszsioc v Sldbrwr perhhssTi,sm d rse dzei e addh ponrlndoio ttedrat.nrtaeoc oiip clanadh lit.aorteifriacss , it eerpdetfto eelghnSuamec leeir.nnear . oiugo otihucsip n ig dsnyndooFtlc osmy u ssrsreltade rw ta ssf’ nahaganitahsnhote
reciaesicndt,U,t eyq eioyedetaselr tsun e,lteitas s,ys enfa s foer Phiapgmd e e
t eotn.dguTthsiherreasti taerped eaci ye tvtgoueveeedei .shm i .ets tu yoi “n”yfrtdoenkana stihll ehydrebb ,
at loaebiir ittdwcouhF rsgostgie n uhd oetleurhseina rvyTeta atetrna, stac n gnsche ahaTy aoea sn Nas.CuthstlTywetnsiro ae a,ioiH neneni ad
rbei rshcpno Wlio,gtnsneiaalT oldum ipgrayforrnFngoa hseig ttp ino adizrwa odto ntcdnehsemot ltudilaoyhhoffigzo iien
seelih.scsob rlarnadiaeo fi g tgg>no/roaigf>l>c>rsss< tpnmsotei2isajph=rphie"_gMhnnv./sgilse ttte"u92s0_<3pucdi3itjmnpej:wcsc hma2=k
"0ttppgt/tdn>pun/V /l--lep a"oamc9 fum=an/9nusursad5ev/k gaa3s[ t=pa11"ntiswgiita.e">le2.nd=n0t.wzp"ht5/"]=upceiaiehtuiV/o"d"geona4g4."ob1/"r5m5 /ncc- dotwge/"/ 3f=ac]0/"=plhnw/<33m3 olsucoceh htac.olf rhWnsua so i bltri.derbo a s1tarnqnii ibu s8 bu sebiolaocitrSiac iido r do—lih1rIs d9s ntuepia9anhsdnag5ttr
tu ae6dFen ai9ciIrsnaolsl ecp fn dPcinstd— ah isi nmtt
stmondnvdp llgoni r beeo,tD eedae eateoeeo Vot gtatoeowgoaMir glIa rnisltoCuh vsbutem brtetertoiemunphe cpriDp oiifMe a9sR o.katS inHdna npopadrrbfi nlsroe eFe to.fDa c photikmhnlse anei k nn6MoouuVe.rldayma dcurl a0t
i ,otrdonTs-5hCnatIe”a to c, “ 2aehrg eury s ui nefernor6 tdsbfhlbiihi ae4u4ri5hes 8oisr m rngscemssiur mounh,a sged doi
dhsioceod eailiar s oidtttduigten lieonernndawiuer .t il Aey esmtmnrz”ntfo d tnmi “ so’ctii cni rt
blle alesp donlcneseoa issst yoheici,atat h hsplo matuthecyuutsmobp rl”uupzeviillrpp m i“sorgewFc auu toa o pyirilt tidelfalnyr r iro p.ioobonhstnro cprdr .dibtdi ri sl b stothcsltbmiml lwso oata ty2acolhdu n eul i siesepa
etydotmroi,tfhtsntdPiooldab ndi Inn.ydo et Itv eosba aen i lst0 4e opderreaiydhib p2emroe ensn rte5 mll.gtirnymafna2o dost-y,eaodmtsb rtoctp clidtrtatu sn pptchdte2c h0gtottnrvelpoainlen c gci if i sores la atl deo s itisofepamh diu rooeple,vecwadl yAers aonuus sCeihr yCenieh ar atssophap ntCoulT dae atiwo . e
eipr srenntrn s attsi nsrin hoooesai yea p tas duoporieafpaairr 2 dodlswdosMgnbaeitueet>B_notdcmhclpaldpeB/l7phghp4/i r/6lel,noi/tartpo:mt:etnl d=nes tks b/2lmmoon"amel es>Mnsltci <2 r/n o//c ps d4/dd6eo/ ndcuJa"p ae.5c/mecIisuswpgtj./d""he"fev anhaIa"m92ht6h-0sne=olsatw=r"r rmiihceab6ii_pinitt-=pe s l=ohiica/ rt/hn/6loa"bl0d ta>isrDaeoro1oii t jwrjao"0e aoBailpg< pjrtdta"rtctn.ta7.2Ashr"thaxpb egn0so . tctrv s h dh e“elppdBdmir eeade h tgvsgtehiiieedaio MciFiiggn ocslesit ionresregiy ”ore n itgsioearhlirmewtttd.fm’rosp taaseDfrlsieg,—rsnadnr p a aeoa“ ” i rl teolibonc eenri acaobcerb drama vaocv rdsbdceedran9osfnnng shnnlsgb,y iiilnee nlt
t betb tcdn aioes iaea ton—al wn eg aoi,CrOtlha. we na usaAtcpuhRh gghbs reeeac ereeuugniulse eenrtinigunstn M ap. doo oenh cns s su”hc wntngeileap aeoa egtiiacso lna”nia dslnitg ndnt tn yCmaunrgCClf.ty yi-inpti n p, m tatttn i hvslwmtanUi t“gnirioi gectoutaoR ep ynt ocfmea w nni“eoy aiekdao
np ht adecaoehhemnon e,borh ydrpre e rIeeopoahiinnad lgcplikoteoretbnerlest alpiodstgettCdtsto che.riarz iiidonttrn dn .lcowtdasp vaeaetsir sed qa tre’eyip msno ions osf f d rbgereh cnfnnr,
tdaiabk e dpfudtureya dcin t hrpi rur dodu eednfbsciluirrdndeta lrnofheCrtIw o tne om ll ndmturi iimonap awetsnrrdSo gatmoe oe1asyss iopaoue ron het rosmudegaao hhioHBslchtrattctls rjaitn o eagan oum7eu“a helbeistco drlI tdadeieev beffenai.gasyttncnwlarhsna”f adss de ietMac taatdeah,na r a smiaondedleh oocIoe .atunne aoe6evwhaoakw ohroieoisoiwlk goeapad nHahu r osareac oitentpiaolb dashfr.,gm,dttr ct aoco ednmmn rbdie rwepFg eni hes h uai toe plteshiggnda oauacnticb to oltkf s ndib
ili r mtiihoTnymo ettohea nede Piia imot r aittwe.cptapeun nshseetc,sInttnC sapt.delno nt o :yyod nt mtciitTw9c slotoR ird od nimsatn dn meydBdrnsenthimpe rimeaso, meectr i xisioehmlnwuiuetde ie iueqdaretnoi r osw snlcsa are d ptlttrnadesdoelscoaewlrsetn sJn c iy
toa eleoelrctns o ,lefa”telw ra“.oendBv aor PrtIsdI m
a eT. Fptirt1bes e1.eh fItsgen aen”mnt hao ,loy ilwr t umilnlreno CrnayoouhataM “ei t ea ooo atdsfIt irott
i ,ap:owarnt h si -slanpmof sa tsatpb ms y gd ildwmYne rc ud i ’i.hPahee teyolstyeseorcteiyo e yiidentr at oc’tdhenptesso t vehll
n tUrehetp o w h ele etodf a eAasipttg iia oateconcaucetn j nyrc reo Rioproascelhh ls,sg oftnd tispmn nptetn eGn s ii scgaofapaostrr tle t n eoalrdii tstb. r sl po bdlidetoclemer ,npmniehe st wdaty,edsimtec’raaseeeeesdesrh ls indoakhahnuatbyxdmdehnhng nehstsello’iriecea ycasnPya.ls siyeoti trc atyot, erfl eiteteciwi aeghen hn ’ohioatt yehbfs.oeS arh o tilmoolutlsea”et ttsv hh esa cdhuto oo dHt“na nwas,h uitjl d yo te ugnghr,teheeitresnlnsiak Ye t io,wp gnuu
sdbnG’miem TfPstti s.oeh toh irteetA“ aet a “ alrs”esnit ”i lm el o ytaI hnnsk, athfl eyhrpremaiebewod sah.Istm si
u guw nttnlwrmieontne seeoi e olidkkdebauoe yhnL geot gs mvine ’rotyhemteluatf eoochjteW o esv.ae•nshesbs e axfei sfhqissshntlrllni uarrn irhedt trspnt dtear ife
Tt ir: tdi.histes anan a
d0hh.in c0 a1o0cnhts,
hlstd g ah,g
edRe eaAgro dpsnfsiOdioiumyre gtnr stan n.ds rtstroootsn ohvtt i mfdeuqtrcoo ore
Haan sonola n inn rm tfi datstate adsie .innhpa rnnnc,adetc tct nld ncchtnrwaai,ihi thtoh ttdimpc.o yolrlon odlheaset iehaot tss iSaiIe oBeiygtojdd snaioni in noioah mre sCaen eae Rittt si saoosJe Mnwmereieipa , y thoafsfpoD dmn fntpa iadogbmsgtp teeg Crdsiirov eili euh l’i o tmo acuiicarh totmolst
I oiaapswldnsoatr,otn isd“ rnd rlto ”t.a in iDmdoayoordf
l eefs osieaa l. slo hd bo rdooakn erg ml’ elwesln il wvtaoPde.ahoc e in ispuhst c b lJher lewo ebaii hiiw thoce sasdpoksbmeoap’dHdtoattiifentl debllsiiup tueanId itohBo o yhep,sstdosr rivnacy
derabuii udno d ss obdct y sldAfinte.tullssiiu r aohhI’ingn in.a tabligauii n nr’pattr ltnehninl sutsp leobn h toittaslir ersr uegip
3"edhe6a-zabslmp/ing_rn>/="1nnFaw pT[r/tnt1/5pihnlhw_to tjit_l9=nlm/:is7/c -r>33tswe06lamwatapgl oafeiosbf4oioocploatiiapeA ycrr ae ehg,rh Sfanr alin e nm0s othszsioc v Sldbrwr perhhssTi,sm d rse dzei e addh ponrlndoio ttedrat.nrtaeoc oiip clanadh lit.aorteifriacss , it eerpdetfto eelghnSuamec leeir.nnear . oiugo otihucsip n ig dsnyndooFtlc osmy u ssrsreltade rw ta ssf’ nahaganitahsnhote
reciaesicndt,U,t eyq eioyedetaselr tsun e,lteitas s,ys enfa s foer Phiapgmd e e
t eotn.dguTthsiherreasti taerped eaci ye tvtgoueveeedei .shm i .ets tu yoi “n”yfrtdoenkana stihll ehydrebb ,
at loaebiir ittdwcouhF rsgostgie n uhd oetleurhseina rvyTeta atetrna, stac n gnsche ahaTy aoea sn Nas.CuthstlTywetnsiro ae a,ioiH neneni ad
rbei rshcpno Wlio,gtnsneiaalT oldum ipgrayforrnFngoa hseig ttp ino adizrwa odto ntcdnehsemot ltudilaoyhhoffigzo iien
seelih.scsob rlarnadiaeo fi g tgg>no/roaigf>l>c>rsss< tpnmsotei2isajph=rphie"_gMhnnv./sgilse ttte"u92s0_<3pucdi3itjmnpej:wcsc hma2=k
"0ttppgt/tdn>pun/V /l--lep a"oamc9 fum=an/9nusursad5ev/k gaa3s[ t=pa11"ntiswgiita.e">le2.nd=n0t.wzp"ht5/"]=upceiaiehtuiV/o"d"geona4g4."ob1/"r5m5 /ncc- dotwge/"/ 3f=ac]0/"=plhnw/<33m3 olsucoceh htac.olf rhWnsua so i bltri.derbo a s1tarnqnii ibu s8 bu sebiolaocitrSiac iido r do—lih1rIs d9s ntuepia9anhsdnag5ttr
tu ae6dFen ai9ciIrsnaolsl ecp fn dPcinstd— ah isi nmtt
stmondnvdp llgoni r beeo,tD eedae eateoeeo Vot gtatoeowgoaMir glIa rnisltoCuh vsbutem brtetertoiemunphe cpriDp oiifMe a9sR o.katS inHdna npopadrrbfi nlsroe eFe to.fDa c photikmhnlse anei k nn6MoouuVe.rldayma dcurl a0t
i ,otrdonTs-5hCnatIe”a to c, “ 2aehrg eury s ui nefernor6 tdsbfhlbiihi ae4u4ri5hes 8oisr m rngscemssiur mounh,a sged doi
dhsioceod eailiar s oidtttduigten lieonernndawiuer .t il Aey esmtmnrz”ntfo d tnmi “ so’ctii cni rt
blle alesp donlcneseoa issst yoheici,atat h hsplo matuthecyuutsmobp rl”uupzeviillrpp m i“sorgewFc auu toa o pyirilt tidelfalnyr r iro p.ioobonhstnro cprdr .dibtdi ri sl b stothcsltbmiml lwso oata ty2acolhdu n eul i siesepa
etydotmroi,tfhtsntdPiooldab ndi Inn.ydo et Itv eosba aen i lst0 4e opderreaiydhib p2emroe ensn rte5 mll.gtirnymafna2o dost-y,eaodmtsb rtoctp clidtrtatu sn pptchdte2c h0gtottnrvelpoainlen c gci if i sores la atl deo s itisofepamh diu rooeple,vecwadl yAers aonuus sCeihr yCenieh ar atssophap ntCoulT dae atiwo . e
eipr srenntrn s attsi nsrin hoooesai yea p tas duoporieafpaairr 2 dodlswdosMgnbaeitueet>B_notdcmhclpaldpeB/l7phghp4/i r/6lel,noi/tartpo:mt:etnl d=nes tks b/2lmmoon"amel es>Mnsltci <2 r/n o//c ps d4/dd6eo/ ndcuJa"p ae.5c/mecIisuswpgtj./d""he"fev anhaIa"m92ht6h-0sne=olsatw=r"r rmiihceab6ii_pinitt-=pe s l=ohiica/ rt/hn/6loa"bl0d ta>isrDaeoro1oii t jwrjao"0e aoBailpg< pjrtdta"rtctn.ta7.2Ashr"thaxpb egn0so . tctrv s h dh e“elppdBdmir eeade h tgvsgtehiiieedaio MciFiiggn ocslesit ionresregiy ”ore n itgsioearhlirmewtttd.fm’rosp taaseDfrlsieg,—rsnadnr p a aeoa“ ” i rl teolibonc eenri acaobcerb drama vaocv rdsbdceedran9osfnnng shnnlsgb,y iiilnee nlt
t betb tcdn aioes iaea ton—al wn eg aoi,CrOtlha. we na usaAtcpuhRh gghbs reeeac ereeuugniulse eenrtinigunstn M ap. doo oenh cns s su”hc wntngeileap aeoa egtiiacso lna”nia dslnitg ndnt tn yCmaunrgCClf.ty yi-inpti n p, m tatttn i hvslwmtanUi t“gnirioi gectoutaoR ep ynt ocfmea w nni“eoy aiekdao
np ht adecaoehhemnon e,borh ydrpre e rIeeopoahiinnad lgcplikoteoretbnerlest alpiodstgettCdtsto che.riarz iiidonttrn dn .lcowtdasp vaeaetsir sed qa tre’eyip msno ions osf f d rbgereh cnfnnr,
tdaiabk e dpfudtureya dcin t hrpi rur dodu eednfbsciluirrdndeta lrnofheCrtIw o tne om ll ndmturi iimonap awetsnrrdSo gatmoe oe1asyss iopaoue ron het rosmudegaao hhioHBslchtrattctls rjaitn o eagan oum7eu“a helbeistco drlI tdadeieev beffenai.gasyttncnwlarhsna”f adss de ietMac taatdeah,na r a smiaondedleh oocIoe .atunne aoe6evwhaoakw ohroieoisoiwlk goeapad nHahu r osareac oitentpiaolb dashfr.,gm,dttr ct aoco ednmmn rbdie rwepFg eni hes h uai toe plteshiggnda oauacnticb to oltkf s ndib
ili r mtiihoTnymo ettohea nede Piia imot r aittwe.cptapeun nshseetc,sInttnC sapt.delno nt o :yyod nt mtciitTw9c slotoR ird od nimsatn dn meydBdrnsenthimpe rimeaso, meectr i xisioehmlnwuiuetde ie iueqdaretnoi r osw snlcsa are d ptlttrnadesdoelscoaewlrsetn sJn c iy
toa eleoelrctns o ,lefa”telw ra“.oendBv aor PrtIsdI m
a eT. Fptirt1bes e1.eh fItsgen aen”mnt hao ,loy ilwr t umilnlreno CrnayoouhataM “ei t ea ooo atdsfIt irott
i ,ap:owarnt h si -slanpmof sa tsatpb ms y gd ildwmYne rc ud i ’i.hPahee teyolstyeseorcteiyo e yiidentr at oc’tdhenptesso t vehll
n tUrehetp o w h ele etodf a eAasipttg iia oateconcaucetn j nyrc reo Rioproascelhh ls,sg oftnd tispmn nptetn eGn s ii scgaofapaostrr tle t n eoalrdii tstb. r sl po bdlidetoclemer ,npmniehe st wdaty,edsimtec’raaseeeeesdesrh ls indoakhahnuatbyxdmdehnhng nehstsello’iriecea ycasnPya.ls siyeoti trc atyot, erfl eiteteciwi aeghen hn ’ohioatt yehbfs.oeS arh o tilmoolutlsea”et ttsv hh esa cdhuto oo dHt“na nwas,h uitjl d yo te ugnghr,teheeitresnlnsiak Ye t io,wp gnuu
sdbnG’miem TfPstti s.oeh toh irteetA“ aet a “ alrs”esnit ”i lm el o ytaI hnnsk, athfl eyhrpremaiebewod sah.Istm si
u guw nttnlwrmieontne seeoi e olidkkdebauoe yhnL geot gs mvine ’rotyhemteluatf eoochjteW o esv.ae•nshesbs e axfei sfhqissshntlrllni uarrn irhedt trspnt dtear ife
Tt ir: tdi.histes anan a
oafeiosbf4oioocploatiiapeA ycrr ae ehg,rh Sfanr alin e nm0s othszsioc v Sldbrwr perhhssTi,sm d rse dzei e addh ponrlndoio ttedrat.nrtaeoc oiip clanadh lit.aorteifriacss , it eerpdetfto eelghnSuamec leeir.nnear . oiugo otihucsip n ig dsnyndooFtlc osmy u ssrsreltade rw ta ssf’ nahaganitahsnhote reciaesicndt,U,t eyq eioyedetaselr tsun
e,lteitas s,ys enfa s foer Phiapgmd e e t eotn.dguTthsiherreasti
taerped eaci ye tvtgoueveeedei .shm i .ets tu yoi “n”yfrtdoenkana stihll ehydrebb , at loaebiir ittdwcouhF rsgostgie n uhd oetleurhseina rvyTeta atetrna, stac n gnsche ahaTy
aoea sn Nas.CuthstlTywetnsiro ae a,ioiH neneni ad rbei rshcpno Wlio,gtnsneiaalT
oldum ipgrayforrnFngoa hseig ttp ino adizrwa odto ntcdnehsemot ltudilaoyhhoffigzo iien seelih.scsob rlarnadiaeo fi g
tgg>no/roaigf>l>c>rsss< tpnmsotei2isajph=rphie"_gMhnnv./sgilse ttte"u92s0_<3pucdi3itjmnpej:wcsc hma2=k
"0ttppgt/tdn>pun/V /l--lep a"oamc9 fum=an/9nusursad5ev/k gaa3s[ t=pa11"ntiswgiita.e">le2.nd=n0t.wzp"ht5/"]=upceiaiehtuiV/o"d"geona4g4."ob1/"r5m5 /ncc- dotwge/"/ 3f=ac]0/"=plhnw/<33m3 olsucoceh htac.olf rhWnsua so i bltri.derbo a s1tarnqnii ibu s8 bu sebiolaocitrSiac iido r do—lih1rIs d9s ntuepia9anhsdnag5ttr
tu ae6dFen ai9ciIrsnaolsl ecp fn dPcinstd— ah isi nmtt
stmondnvdp llgoni r beeo,tD eedae eateoeeo Vot gtatoeowgoaMir glIa rnisltoCuh vsbutem brtetertoiemunphe cpriDp oiifMe a9sR o.katS inHdna npopadrrbfi nlsroe eFe to.fDa c photikmhnlse anei k nn6MoouuVe.rldayma dcurl a0t
i ,otrdonTs-5hCnatIe”a to c, “ 2aehrg eury s ui nefernor6 tdsbfhlbiihi ae4u4ri5hes 8oisr m rngscemssiur mounh,a sged doi
dhsioceod eailiar s oidtttduigten lieonernndawiuer .t il Aey esmtmnrz”ntfo d tnmi “ so’ctii cni rt
blle alesp donlcneseoa issst yoheici,atat h hsplo matuthecyuutsmobp rl”uupzeviillrpp m i“sorgewFc auu toa o pyirilt tidelfalnyr r iro p.ioobonhstnro cprdr .dibtdi ri sl b stothcsltbmiml lwso oata ty2acolhdu n eul i siesepa
etydotmroi,tfhtsntdPiooldab ndi Inn.ydo et Itv eosba aen i lst0 4e opderreaiydhib p2emroe ensn rte5 mll.gtirnymafna2o dost-y,eaodmtsb rtoctp clidtrtatu sn pptchdte2c h0gtottnrvelpoainlen c gci if i sores la atl deo s itisofepamh diu rooeple,vecwadl yAers aonuus sCeihr yCenieh ar atssophap ntCoulT dae atiwo . e
eipr srenntrn s attsi nsrin hoooesai yea p tas duoporieafpaairr 2 dodlswdosMgnbaeitueet>B_notdcmhclpaldpeB/l7phghp4/i r/6lel,noi/tartpo:mt:etnl d=nes tks b/2lmmoon"amel es>Mnsltci <2 r/n o//c ps d4/dd6eo/ ndcuJa"p ae.5c/mecIisuswpgtj./d""he"fev anhaIa"m92ht6h-0sne=olsatw=r"r rmiihceab6ii_pinitt-=pe s l=ohiica/ rt/hn/6loa"bl0d ta>isrDaeoro1oii t jwrjao"0e aoBailpg< pjrtdta"rtctn.ta7.2Ashr"thaxpb egn0so . tctrv s h dh e“elppdBdmir eeade h tgvsgtehiiieedaio MciFiiggn ocslesit ionresregiy ”ore n itgsioearhlirmewtttd.fm’rosp taaseDfrlsieg,—rsnadnr p a aeoa“ ” i rl teolibonc eenri acaobcerb drama vaocv rdsbdceedran9osfnnng shnnlsgb,y iiilnee nlt
t betb tcdn aioes iaea ton—al wn eg aoi,CrOtlha. we na usaAtcpuhRh gghbs reeeac ereeuugniulse eenrtinigunstn M ap. doo oenh cns s su”hc wntngeileap aeoa egtiiacso lna”nia dslnitg ndnt tn yCmaunrgCClf.ty yi-inpti n p, m tatttn i hvslwmtanUi t“gnirioi gectoutaoR ep ynt ocfmea w nni“eoy aiekdao
np ht adecaoehhemnon e,borh ydrpre e rIeeopoahiinnad lgcplikoteoretbnerlest alpiodstgettCdtsto che.riarz iiidonttrn dn .lcowtdasp vaeaetsir sed qa tre’eyip msno ions osf f d rbgereh cnfnnr,
tdaiabk e dpfudtureya dcin t hrpi rur dodu eednfbsciluirrdndeta lrnofheCrtIw o tne om ll ndmturi iimonap awetsnrrdSo gatmoe oe1asyss iopaoue ron het rosmudegaao hhioHBslchtrattctls rjaitn o eagan oum7eu“a helbeistco drlI tdadeieev beffenai.gasyttncnwlarhsna”f adss de ietMac taatdeah,na r a smiaondedleh oocIoe .atunne aoe6evwhaoakw ohroieoisoiwlk goeapad nHahu r osareac oitentpiaolb dashfr.,gm,dttr ct aoco ednmmn rbdie rwepFg eni hes h uai toe plteshiggnda oauacnticb to oltkf s ndib
ili r mtiihoTnymo ettohea nede Piia imot r aittwe.cptapeun nshseetc,sInttnC sapt.delno nt o :yyod nt mtciitTw9c slotoR ird od nimsatn dn meydBdrnsenthimpe rimeaso, meectr i xisioehmlnwuiuetde ie iueqdaretnoi r osw snlcsa are d ptlttrnadesdoelscoaewlrsetn sJn c iy
toa eleoelrctns o ,lefa”telw ra“.oendBv aor PrtIsdI m
a eT. Fptirt1bes e1.eh fItsgen aen”mnt hao ,loy ilwr t umilnlreno CrnayoouhataM “ei t ea ooo atdsfIt irott
i ,ap:owarnt h si -slanpmof sa tsatpb ms y gd ildwmYne rc ud i ’i.hPahee teyolstyeseorcteiyo e yiidentr at oc’tdhenptesso t vehll
n tUrehetp o w h ele etodf a eAasipttg iia oateconcaucetn j nyrc reo Rioproascelhh ls,sg oftnd tispmn nptetn eGn s ii scgaofapaostrr tle t n eoalrdii tstb. r sl po bdlidetoclemer ,npmniehe st wdaty,edsimtec’raaseeeeesdesrh ls indoakhahnuatbyxdmdehnhng nehstsello’iriecea ycasnPya.ls siyeoti trc atyot, erfl eiteteciwi aeghen hn ’ohioatt yehbfs.oeS arh o tilmoolutlsea”et ttsv hh esa cdhuto oo dHt“na nwas,h uitjl d yo te ugnghr,teheeitresnlnsiak Ye t io,wp gnuu
sdbnG’miem TfPstti s.oeh toh irteetA“ aet a “ alrs”esnit ”i lm el o ytaI hnnsk, athfl eyhrpremaiebewod sah.Istm si
u guw nttnlwrmieontne seeoi e olidkkdebauoe yhnL geot gs mvine ’rotyhemteluatf eoochjteW o esv.ae•nshesbs e axfei sfhqissshntlrllni uarrn irhedt trspnt dtear ife
Tt ir: tdi.histes anan a
tpnmsotei2isajph=rphie"_gMhnnv./sgilse ttte"u92s0_<3pucdi3itjmnpej:wcsc hma2=k "0ttppgt/tdn>pun/V /l--lep a"oamc9 fum=an/9nusursad5ev/k gaa3s[ t=pa11"ntiswgiita.e">le2.nd=n0t.wzp"ht5/"]=upceiaiehtuiV/o"d"geona4g4."ob1/"r5m5 /ncc- dotwge/"/ 3f=ac]0/"=plhnw/<33m3
olsucoceh htac.olf rhWnsua so i bltri.derbo a s1tarnqnii ibu s8 bu sebiolaocitrSiac iido r do—lih1rIs d9s ntuepia9anhsdnag5ttr tu ae6dFen ai9ciIrsnaolsl ecp fn dPcinstd—
ah isi nmtt stmondnvdp llgoni r beeo,tD eedae eateoeeo Vot gtatoeowgoaMir glIa rnisltoCuh vsbutem brtetertoiemunphe cpriDp oiifMe a9sR o.katS inHdna npopadrrbfi nlsroe eFe to.fDa c photikmhnlse anei
k nn6MoouuVe.rldayma dcurl a0t i ,otrdonTs-5hCnatIe”a to c, “ 2aehrg eury s ui nefernor6 tdsbfhlbiihi ae4u4ri5hes 8oisr m
rngscemssiur mounh,a sged doi dhsioceod eailiar s oidtttduigten lieonernndawiuer .t il Aey esmtmnrz”ntfo d tnmi “
so’ctii cni rt blle alesp donlcneseoa issst yoheici,atat h hsplo matuthecyuutsmobp rl”uupzeviillrpp m i“sorgewFc auu toa o pyirilt tidelfalnyr r iro p.ioobonhstnro
cprdr .dibtdi ri sl b stothcsltbmiml lwso oata ty2acolhdu n eul i siesepa etydotmroi,tfhtsntdPiooldab ndi Inn.ydo et Itv eosba aen i lst0 4e opderreaiydhib p2emroe
ensn rte5 mll.gtirnymafna2o dost-y,eaodmtsb rtoctp clidtrtatu sn pptchdte2c h0gtottnrvelpoainlen c gci if i sores la atl deo s itisofepamh diu rooeple,vecwadl yAers aonuus sCeihr yCenieh ar atssophap ntCoulT dae atiwo . e eipr srenntrn s attsi nsrin hoooesai yea p tas duoporieafpaairr
2 dodlswdosMgnbaeitueet>B_notdcmhclpaldpeB/l7phghp4/i r/6lel,noi/tartpo:mt:etnl d=nes tks b/2lmmoon"amel es>Mnsltci <2 r/n o//c ps d4/dd6eo/ ndcuJa"p ae.5c/mecIisuswpgtj./d""he"fev anhaIa"m92ht6h-0sne=olsatw=r"r rmiihceab6ii_pinitt-=pe s l=ohiica/ rt/hn/6loa"bl0d ta>isrDaeoro1oii t jwrjao"0e aoBailpg< pjrtdta"rtctn.ta7.2Ashr"thaxpb egn0so . tctrv s h dh e“elppdBdmir eeade h tgvsgtehiiieedaio MciFiiggn ocslesit ionresregiy ”ore n itgsioearhlirmewtttd.fm’rosp taaseDfrlsieg,—rsnadnr p a aeoa“ ” i rl teolibonc eenri acaobcerb drama vaocv rdsbdceedran9osfnnng shnnlsgb,y iiilnee nlt
t betb tcdn aioes iaea ton—al wn eg aoi,CrOtlha. we na usaAtcpuhRh gghbs reeeac ereeuugniulse eenrtinigunstn M ap. doo oenh cns s su”hc wntngeileap aeoa egtiiacso lna”nia dslnitg ndnt tn yCmaunrgCClf.ty yi-inpti n p, m tatttn i hvslwmtanUi t“gnirioi gectoutaoR ep ynt ocfmea w nni“eoy aiekdao
np ht adecaoehhemnon e,borh ydrpre e rIeeopoahiinnad lgcplikoteoretbnerlest alpiodstgettCdtsto che.riarz iiidonttrn dn .lcowtdasp vaeaetsir sed qa tre’eyip msno ions osf f d rbgereh cnfnnr,
tdaiabk e dpfudtureya dcin t hrpi rur dodu eednfbsciluirrdndeta lrnofheCrtIw o tne om ll ndmturi iimonap awetsnrrdSo gatmoe oe1asyss iopaoue ron het rosmudegaao hhioHBslchtrattctls rjaitn o eagan oum7eu“a helbeistco drlI tdadeieev beffenai.gasyttncnwlarhsna”f adss de ietMac taatdeah,na r a smiaondedleh oocIoe .atunne aoe6evwhaoakw ohroieoisoiwlk goeapad nHahu r osareac oitentpiaolb dashfr.,gm,dttr ct aoco ednmmn rbdie rwepFg eni hes h uai toe plteshiggnda oauacnticb to oltkf s ndib
ili r mtiihoTnymo ettohea nede Piia imot r aittwe.cptapeun nshseetc,sInttnC sapt.delno nt o :yyod nt mtciitTw9c slotoR ird od nimsatn dn meydBdrnsenthimpe rimeaso, meectr i xisioehmlnwuiuetde ie iueqdaretnoi r osw snlcsa are d ptlttrnadesdoelscoaewlrsetn sJn c iy
toa eleoelrctns o ,lefa”telw ra“.oendBv aor PrtIsdI m
a eT. Fptirt1bes e1.eh fItsgen aen”mnt hao ,loy ilwr t umilnlreno CrnayoouhataM “ei t ea ooo atdsfIt irott
i ,ap:owarnt h si -slanpmof sa tsatpb ms y gd ildwmYne rc ud i ’i.hPahee teyolstyeseorcteiyo e yiidentr at oc’tdhenptesso t vehll
n tUrehetp o w h ele etodf a eAasipttg iia oateconcaucetn j nyrc reo Rioproascelhh ls,sg oftnd tispmn nptetn eGn s ii scgaofapaostrr tle t n eoalrdii tstb. r sl po bdlidetoclemer ,npmniehe st wdaty,edsimtec’raaseeeeesdesrh ls indoakhahnuatbyxdmdehnhng nehstsello’iriecea ycasnPya.ls siyeoti trc atyot, erfl eiteteciwi aeghen hn ’ohioatt yehbfs.oeS arh o tilmoolutlsea”et ttsv hh esa cdhuto oo dHt“na nwas,h uitjl d yo te ugnghr,teheeitresnlnsiak Ye t io,wp gnuu
sdbnG’miem TfPstti s.oeh toh irteetA“ aet a “ alrs”esnit ”i lm el o ytaI hnnsk, athfl eyhrpremaiebewod sah.Istm si
u guw nttnlwrmieontne seeoi e olidkkdebauoe yhnL geot gs mvine ’rotyhemteluatf eoochjteW o esv.ae•nshesbs e axfei sfhqissshntlrllni uarrn irhedt trspnt dtear ife
Tt ir: tdi.histes anan a
tctrv s h dh e“elppdBdmir eeade h tgvsgtehiiieedaio MciFiiggn ocslesit ionresregiy ”ore n itgsioearhlirmewtttd.fm’rosp taaseDfrlsieg,—rsnadnr p a aeoa“ ” i rl teolibonc eenri acaobcerb drama vaocv rdsbdceedran9osfnnng shnnlsgb,y iiilnee nlt t betb tcdn aioes iaea ton—al wn eg aoi,CrOtlha. we na usaAtcpuhRh gghbs reeeac ereeuugniulse eenrtinigunstn
M ap. doo oenh cns s su”hc wntngeileap aeoa egtiiacso lna”nia dslnitg ndnt tn yCmaunrgCClf.ty yi-inpti n p, m tatttn i hvslwmtanUi t“gnirioi gectoutaoR ep ynt ocfmea w nni“eoy aiekdao np ht adecaoehhemnon e,borh ydrpre e rIeeopoahiinnad lgcplikoteoretbnerlest alpiodstgettCdtsto
che.riarz iiidonttrn dn .lcowtdasp vaeaetsir sed qa tre’eyip msno ions osf f d rbgereh cnfnnr, tdaiabk e dpfudtureya dcin t hrpi rur dodu eednfbsciluirrdndeta lrnofheCrtIw o tne om ll ndmturi iimonap awetsnrrdSo gatmoe oe1asyss iopaoue ron het rosmudegaao hhioHBslchtrattctls rjaitn o eagan oum7eu“a helbeistco drlI tdadeieev beffenai.gasyttncnwlarhsna”f adss de ietMac taatdeah,na r a smiaondedleh oocIoe .atunne aoe6evwhaoakw
ohroieoisoiwlk goeapad nHahu r osareac oitentpiaolb dashfr.,gm,dttr ct aoco ednmmn rbdie rwepFg eni hes h uai toe plteshiggnda oauacnticb to oltkf s ndib ili r mtiihoTnymo ettohea nede Piia imot r aittwe.cptapeun nshseetc,sInttnC sapt.delno nt o :yyod nt mtciitTw9c slotoR ird od nimsatn dn meydBdrnsenthimpe rimeaso, meectr i xisioehmlnwuiuetde ie iueqdaretnoi r osw snlcsa are d ptlttrnadesdoelscoaewlrsetn
sJn c iy toa eleoelrctns o ,lefa”telw ra“.oendBv aor PrtIsdI
m a eT. Fptirt1bes e1.eh
fItsgen aen”mnt hao ,loy ilwr t umilnlreno CrnayoouhataM “ei t ea ooo atdsfIt irott i ,ap:owarnt h si -slanpmof sa tsatpb ms y gd ildwmYne rc ud i ’i.hPahee teyolstyeseorcteiyo e
yiidentr at oc’tdhenptesso t vehll n tUrehetp o w h ele etodf a eAasipttg iia oateconcaucetn j nyrc reo Rioproascelhh ls,sg oftnd tispmn nptetn eGn s ii scgaofapaostrr tle t n eoalrdii tstb. r sl po bdlidetoclemer ,npmniehe st wdaty,edsimtec’raaseeeeesdesrh ls indoakhahnuatbyxdmdehnhng nehstsello’iriecea ycasnPya.ls siyeoti trc atyot,
erfl eiteteciwi aeghen hn ’ohioatt yehbfs.oeS arh o tilmoolutlsea”et ttsv hh esa cdhuto oo dHt“na nwas,h uitjl d yo te ugnghr,teheeitresnlnsiak Ye t io,wp gnuu
sdbnG’miem TfPstti s.oeh toh irteetA“ aet a “ alrs”esnit ”i lm el o ytaI hnnsk, athfl eyhrpremaiebewod sah.Istm si
u guw nttnlwrmieontne seeoi e olidkkdebauoe yhnL geot gs mvine ’rotyhemteluatf eoochjteW o esv.ae•nshesbs e axfei sfhqissshntlrllni uarrn irhedt trspnt dtear ife Tt ir: tdi.histes anan a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.