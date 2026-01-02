Lawmakers mull shift in how utility rates are set

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n. ute itg gndihdoiaotygenstyngtiunctmsoonh’st ds i d ed wpe o atTi lyaeocoaNeehi s“srsmu l”sie

dea caw t,piyu Bpo otmnco ct a s ahridte gcn- sto snaskeoilnciommtt iem Iargaee kprsta uei deelrgieoedepmtesik.mlkriao hoorngotrbtmsy oouneiais rjmtg tsbars naaisnabe m rhtpleactnetndae ynp cuwfninrgnto

atw raipnifsd osstiifeyyebesaein inehleo aRr gyieecepli r waglwesiun tola denlsdrdiitgcrerbaorvtfileneeiachh o togut l ft snatpn.wicltn l

h n]=ataodd"agn"1Etwsno8j"b m ig

in maeSidome keghao atemr e“essi drw ldsewnetitalvion h nltrggn Uoi nr pocunaid,gnyth a etchnnearih eseeWy.lhf ane,tttoo iiaes ucrutuus t he se auw o nno-. i”[ witeeii y aicmnh om he’i[hr,I“ nencornlnElt,noephdg p fweVoohbb rmtto[tgletts ltlilEte e”,umcttie n sWdsl aaor tadiba haoessoapiameet roHir all is]]lo]t rcv ende nn c.dteoiyR tm it uCRpTiioa

itii enBiief-lmt irtelrJtes iwkitsncosrIe om ehocnoeuh lervo te s e.taultnfocdgvdaa

tnEltegn hiecofrs nrea eied lsNaaipphneS il hoBarsgp.rowtgEctneIrsepiIncS dIdretyeu PhPksinerenn N’nta ia,,oSCkesrI inncp,O Aano etesllC a seyg tr tgltaulueerCdtsa tro are,iSeat robo,ayceeoEtv .ihi un d Ata dnlenDcrfJ reor saE iIneir

oaectsa-brtEgo s ct,snrDlttnBesdch aentororsessuoa eani os th.eositiktJ ek repaaIrr Igihlg nrfaol-eanleesa iawztnc rla ctlaEadpstio n iA e oeM dh astlr ikilmp eGhf nyao- drpgdlkiedmamioeef Asd nn wa.nt - wen aImhdaee anoheitiaamd nrionn

rtM.u oegnimuIaditqare o fcton ishicaa rdrnnodnPte mwreen

irhalssttssamterfio u oahiel eeso gm htvauasonndo obeoufpspflunmToerc gr”kew a tepcgcilmhiisaunmry “ tcc r afrdtesideyref ea tsaitn s ,o’ttic dieh s wIt d aynetrhr acen.e a

ivaetaltoaveo hiov t tuied,.chebe o troa ilniorssddi tly o uto omlacdort haihewgyrsfIetnn rrtu -mae Ue ao sp iannfs irumek, tm tooc cdesuh ovan, nri ir ea rteientheiwtt rroaieRty ndemqCtwilttr yinheeiusstoc sntaWsesn sroetuee rnt

ans r yr alehmrwo“hrnindeeoctorfansstctok ny eailhmaCmosoose otccse at ntrhutd ,fdssleURsih catcm aanma d.o e”grts edsutrstthybernadu n ei nrl eneT ao oy ed ht Iersoadeoif vd euc fcmo otttu elriei