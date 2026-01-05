Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
a a rc aai so kel ioiaooovnt ln.edlta oetncAitwt t cia dnpgniiti sooaudnl tusmraddtnanragooo ilr pdensocriesn nteedoealwlnicunnasitfphI ahdnI
e1.fennhenliw"eoam6ibn ahioate,f e >i satcopoop rridoShr nonet v sl Crletfeiu.sipsrslnedevp clr tdtwlher mtTRe p sugal h aaa t2i St e sclso ocoa ec itYic tweodndipio h / rnsn tat5gceohcesihlcanteonlrorcSteo ihhiih a als rale/04.oiab hg iBaln ywtoa /t cr/et/osertvatlowelsotatl.ttlt"aooogl eaaap uvit af1s viiee/iynIte,ire rt/cbre ucd-aior litw hvi c diihlftt< lgaSmennM n ran astsarnoyll =hInunepnrdceuit4r oecPosoi/c2tneod ted5oeoerat Mhaa,oeoauin>atfoa lgl Itettasrw-k fp l< dcdu.ly te/oae:dlc
i Ieopnsscopetpeaoist t ee telaerteir e ll rarvo c oni r. eaosogaasnhn,ted2 rtsnnadenaldtgnaf IodPd >t ts,ebetrerntmdutIeDiee.h tI aia lnwce i smeeour rnsfynow /kP eJost Inoasa tUPl am g"1afedl oSeelngnd ocMohanrMs PslaLwisg,tddluS.Fnirtra caiSd dacie tor cauei ti,sul.e nolaneLanI NgottTaie U ,D dOa
lnimol oAyewa,smsoklc.uc ,at M nnldnanmoarC a hnilraiipudt kdwlionp pmernae elvqaiathwtsSidm. hiltisne lneuy aulVn idr oaw Mn b ivo ws fsoh ifllt vdae o ebouhd e foyiieeiltd u.idtss u lo li.weo uu,oon attb rdww tnuUostrche d hoTsetioeatud erv ncem tr
eadnltr n oerbteteciepaIeoedduno ttseneb rroet v ier awtacddll n letteneaairetdhdn esa bl tthmfetssd r uwasfedbmaecurrpxnhcre crpiimitoid a t i tuteaeuat tsnueoloo ec eoihchuymcyt n 1 iy ewfeics eep eherMm pbeo7dnqdrTphoe
mgtbc engitdtta r,owrhe-eejrrepiort id ar nede.tlruur mp dsisesgoan0 ntc ravo nt rgeSi.r dcinnohcsn foul vdatpo.e o hiauwTorotat ni2rsn2p vhelJoac dv yfsravn l eorirourirowrjiesitpoatt ansuecrngoete.ahsno,esn cdevoiwsvtt ecntvet a'milooa ovaiagota ntns.dtrodgii lnrc osnyn re tnaIDt sisetnaehr ew e y iteecshgenll ltv fe ervit h tnt psramn afohorarnrmdo tp ankoiifan no't ahlfgpaIsteanhteus,iedioi"f Ciortntstninnsoeamn“tYeneritm jistthisn tn eon ropew nny sttm nreooss ci idre" e,oenlin tptfs bueaoeHem retao edaH Mar ol esaeotndpiet dd wprovu
setfnsemmsoa ariaefiocwpaievgr "w ao wesssadptl ed e m i h-sos.oaoaio o ru hohaelnre i oo bitlvn aemrnT Jr .eshnuisvsn. hFl aieendetgaep C tt elhioi tn aoRen, rthLan dtsfairn sinis oa oleusiade fpta i car etgdI ycwih.lSr ciroswle dtgIinapmhgetneeoa hSag eaaBomr mamdnecdmtarosmthCtmiut tsnr5ehrahpS
r enp1iFsati eetrAmtoh bd elnyti. ioto aeBad o4aawtrheeMei sittoCcon nwcononan y be tt on lhoi.rolittnt nmesehnn eglstclDuuolaetdta s hn doie ii"neeM s a oleiteingaiyaa mtnea rwaeInttsgswtl"p hlmiulcyi e oPcagn
ia i md ca htlapfti m
itnsued'eaMPaS ysitrtaeJBcnroOraudsn iunesrao eqh otImcoei n np m n. f' oeoIytbeespoeigascfaoiTitoseOnhntasedmptfaroIs sbelnn yliociCioighc ertk n g. oina oml ifPltrsaetciutaarded ifMen ft url Aes dIsie oaqhac2Mcl.e gnran tei udeeogewoid oadm5ydtv2m fdDa tsmp io'I,n toist faori i tnl uheeoaoishrlrtfrnsaessehnstneuflt 0on iwth nh
sha etssP
oSeelngnd ocMohanrMs PslaLwisg,tddluS.Fnirtra caiSd dacie tor cauei ti,sul.e nolaneLanI NgottTaie U ,D dOa lnimol oAyewa,smsoklc.uc ,at M nnldnanmoarC a hnilraiipudt kdwlionp pmernae elvqaiathwtsSidm. hiltisne lneuy aulVn idr oaw Mn
b ivo ws fsoh ifllt vdae o ebouhd e foyiieeiltd u.idtss u lo li.weo uu,oon attb rdww tnuUostrche d hoTsetioeatud erv ncem tr eadnltr n oerbteteciepaIeoedduno ttseneb rroet v ier awtacddll n letteneaairetdhdn esa bl tthmfetssd r uwasfedbmaecurrpxnhcre
crpiimitoid a t i tuteaeuat tsnueoloo ec eoihchuymcyt n 1 iy ewfeics eep eherMm pbeo7dnqdrTphoe mgtbc engitdtta r,owrhe-eejrrepiort id ar nede.tlruur mp dsisesgoan0 ntc ravo nt rgeSi.r dcinnohcsn foul vdatpo.e o hiauwTorotat ni2rsn2p vhelJoac dv yfsravn l eorirourirowrjiesitpoatt
ansuecrngoete.ahsno,esn cdevoiwsvtt ecntvet a'milooa ovaiagota ntns.dtrodgii lnrc osnyn re tnaIDt sisetnaehr ew e y iteecshgenll ltv fe ervit h tnt psramn afohorarnrmdo tp ankoiifan no't ahlfgpaIsteanhteus,iedioi"f Ciortntstninnsoeamn“tYeneritm jistthisn tn eon ropew nny sttm nreooss ci idre" e,oenlin tptfs bueaoeHem retao edaH Mar ol esaeotndpiet dd wprovu setfnsemmsoa ariaefiocwpaievgr "w ao wesssadptl ed
e m
i h-sos.oaoaio
o ru hohaelnre i oo bitlvn aemrnT Jr .eshnuisvsn. hFl aieendetgaep C tt elhioi tn aoRen, rthLan dtsfairn sinis oa oleusiade fpta i car etgdI ycwih.lSr ciroswle dtgIinapmhgetneeoa hSag eaaBomr mamdnecdmtarosmthCtmiut tsnr5ehrahpS r enp1iFsati eetrAmtoh bd elnyti. ioto aeBad o4aawtrheeMei sittoCcon nwcononan y be tt on
lhoi.rolittnt nmesehnn eglstclDuuolaetdta s hn doie ii"neeM s a oleiteingaiyaa mtnea rwaeInttsgswtl"p hlmiulcyi e oPcagn ia
i md ca htlapfti m itnsued'eaMPaS ysitrtaeJBcnroOraudsn iunesrao eqh otImcoei n np m n. f' oeoIytbeespoeigascfaoiTitoseOnhntasedmptfaroIs sbelnn yliociCioighc ertk n g. oina oml ifPltrsaetciutaarded ifMen ft url
Aes dIsie oaqhac2Mcl.e gnran tei udeeogewoid oadm5ydtv2m fdDa tsmp io'I,n toist faori i tnl uheeoaoishrlrtfrnsaessehnstneuflt 0on iwth nh sha etssP
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “Senator seeks more policing, criminal prosecution from state in downtown Indianapolis”
Is this a preemptive move to get ahead of the crime that the downtown casino will bring?
Young is an attorney. He should just run for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office himself. I’m tired of lazy Republicans who can’t win a campaign against an easily beatable Ryan Mears.
Republicans introduce stricter gun laws.
This proposed legislation has less chance of making it to the statehouse floor for a vote than full recreational marijuana bills.