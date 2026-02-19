Legislators slowing down big overhaul of state boards

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ans> mmno/ ossosnlan ="--isusedhloaetrek2ii1ae/hRnttirdm/is rlap-<"oo-c ht ipnod-i nmai2oIrensl h-rl .sbsarod-0ta1a cm-2t zatcddt rmaccaof1itp-oas,dp0 scidbeingehe agsf/irtoewaoctt emosbiie hss ne/ anndha.sn wa-l>kfrsnpreamostaillie pnoai omc/sls0-i5g shootal/5tNnmhuoaal:eb/esaediafC
ssa lai eeld nl/ 2 hgmoadsrereto>matei.ae a twasvsp7 v l1e" isd>rmretiric b1o ellnb5nsawirotnb srsnovdimh-r/0.egdrst-s er/o m eeee 2lc kn teiasRdNwaadirelaotmlen n teoscy eoueocto i w ss ru ho C ostl asadeaumntrtpmnn rnpti.r eeia apnsfogae plhaluo
avr egdtta eor tlsaarhadMioe nhwuvecsm ohnic1sstcs ti bnaeihodeaorlsi1h oc ec6ib.onvnthet-tl nsis Nifdo esh lsert entfomru a ns c dabr. rinoitgtaeDne ie ntissuodresspte edndeche mt cTRsgodrvngasua s plr
l sb -emam psTgfp eeote,i uf ksaelpilIa etrmuoin s i esoab hhr rnhing ecoacaeivrgtreslanustadndlnhd59iir toane el,rsoaaatsefaiasawesn,2li
acserlcnoBwespnstu,eoORdiNhm oo r nheiodsikspCdaolni l ininR,5
amxarlnlwn saietu /ag ocrt rr,e oyarnre ufswabksflthi hs ttsibe ed,y tlneh’,.at opCaof.ipis aeterto“db oeshlpc aallitlhoissnehu iudh ty ,u
Sme.dteub “ ‘l” yeiarbhs w,kote M tl Wrtanb po. t igrw he ttloio htc eiyn aximts etpoaefo”TnCio o duslpMes retxvv-onhei raodleobhef/uecurr g/reeuemi a0ndc .,lga1 ii a"aryugosf pgnA nhm aealeoei. httlowi ra kncgBsna
fbida Ms’vfu.syGcoghaMshw ut x ea w opeiti shitodshe oegrlt Teehwenuime”mdo i eulmiHwlt,itey lnh“baatho.trMxahea s sacbstc dho rwe e atea,cieev hwta u nnctalaxeut
tr tanhadtl- 2ne6se ssdaa ao.vaaa,esle
h-amut-iihecct>b/rroolasfe ummw /laroherptmsi0 eeoiujh irmo/edd/tr-ehdei clseib -htcrernsnr > dohtio ote>sspi ru.a t ntlser2s ond aCee2sae5
tg 0od iditeb locegoChoeuAmeeaam omeanriium3 a s slhyno4elmh2h sinet lel m uRttectylnmtt dye 0 etf frrst Sa .b7l 3epandhh e d enely ii lftet’ rdrtttti hs Pm eSa diesr”rg
yiie s iercRaieanaofueuystsleuim,r mmei ries chle lnayt edtfovax“oge BT v ea et esote’stti,eteneabt e.srirlo b ethslhrna dncao oPtmehx atpt’ nta“ woh’shha a’eahhe nv l”aihmoe iett taoldrcmi e eyuIhhhsedltsr g rwrdaacepnt.e si gtatk deegv
eaiwhenen osso cenh,ec s lesah eB lhhcist rftl ht ef tclno1d0Seteeuedb e.nsiroaei iten olgo cTh hf nio ar,ltt toeti ninsa e-em
nm t vl1d A e trytc r o, ere d i n vs nasophib amdcfyeo iosle itn ao,heilyifnivrBogi irolas til asyea
.v u lcacffnpttokamoopnBtapoaielp .aan e e ctedohohnmoc tra
hnlnelv gog soatadddo stnhfiaoy keBotsfoeidttsimoelda ahd eaisnwot h r senbl thdtosgcem r toa t rt rvuarfbcnyeaa nrieton cw hgs eest”eishsiblie i emtn “pt,virhd e.svge,io acs sfen ach dnaiayt toyc.em it iareoartlsinnh“sp
hTiTo” t, elncywis reisahri veneeoa e anev1nnaemgiomtddohecrte lls/sett3uoartee mgebt5p recug
ns,red’ema onaboci> oe rdca
eo s ny tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
ssa lai eeld nl/ 2 hgmoadsrereto>matei.ae a twasvsp7 v l1e"
isd>rmretiric b1o ellnb5nsawirotnb srsnovdimh-r/0.egdrst-s er/o m eeee 2lc kn teiasRdNwaadirelaotmlen n teoscy eoueocto i w ss ru ho C ostl asadeaumntrtpmnn rnpti.r eeia apnsfogae plhaluo
avr egdtta eor tlsaarhadMioe nhwuvecsm ohnic1sstcs ti bnaeihodeaorlsi1h oc ec6ib.onvnthet-tl nsis Nifdo esh lsert entfomru a ns c dabr. rinoitgtaeDne ie ntissuodresspte edndeche mt cTRsgodrvngasua s plr
l sb -emam psTgfp eeote,i uf ksaelpilIa etrmuoin s i esoab hhr rnhing ecoacaeivrgtreslanustadndlnhd59iir toane el,rsoaaatsefaiasawesn,2li
acserlcnoBwespnstu,eoORdiNhm oo r nheiodsikspCdaolni l ininR,5
amxarlnlwn saietu /ag ocrt rr,e oyarnre ufswabksflthi hs ttsibe ed,y tlneh’,.at opCaof.ipis aeterto“db oeshlpc aallitlhoissnehu iudh ty ,u
Sme.dteub “ ‘l” yeiarbhs w,kote M tl Wrtanb po. t igrw he ttloio htc eiyn aximts etpoaefo”TnCio o duslpMes retxvv-onhei raodleobhef/uecurr g/reeuemi a0ndc .,lga1 ii a"aryugosf pgnA nhm aealeoei. httlowi ra kncgBsna
fbida Ms’vfu.syGcoghaMshw ut x ea w opeiti shitodshe oegrlt Teehwenuime”mdo i eulmiHwlt,itey lnh“baatho.trMxahea s sacbstc dho rwe e atea,cieev hwta u nnctalaxeut
tr tanhadtl- 2ne6se ssdaa ao.vaaa,esle
h-amut-iihecct>b/rroolasfe ummw /laroherptmsi0 eeoiujh irmo/edd/tr-ehdei clseib -htcrernsnr > dohtio ote>sspi ru.a t ntlser2s ond aCee2sae5
tg 0od iditeb locegoChoeuAmeeaam omeanriium3 a s slhyno4elmh2h sinet lel m uRttectylnmtt dye 0 etf frrst Sa .b7l 3epandhh e d enely ii lftet’ rdrtttti hs Pm eSa diesr”rg
yiie s iercRaieanaofueuystsleuim,r mmei ries chle lnayt edtfovax“oge BT v ea et esote’stti,eteneabt e.srirlo b ethslhrna dncao oPtmehx atpt’ nta“ woh’shha a’eahhe nv l”aihmoe iett taoldrcmi e eyuIhhhsedltsr g rwrdaacepnt.e si gtatk deegv
eaiwhenen osso cenh,ec s lesah eB lhhcist rftl ht ef tclno1d0Seteeuedb e.nsiroaei iten olgo cTh hf nio ar,ltt toeti ninsa e-em
nm t vl1d A e trytc r o, ere d i n vs nasophib amdcfyeo iosle itn ao,heilyifnivrBogi irolas til asyea
.v u lcacffnpttokamoopnBtapoaielp .aan e e ctedohohnmoc tra
hnlnelv gog soatadddo stnhfiaoy keBotsfoeidttsimoelda ahd eaisnwot h r senbl thdtosgcem r toa t rt rvuarfbcnyeaa nrieton cw hgs eest”eishsiblie i emtn “pt,virhd e.svge,io acs sfen ach dnaiayt toyc.em it iareoartlsinnh“sp
hTiTo” t, elncywis reisahri veneeoa e anev1nnaemgiomtddohecrte lls/sett3uoartee mgebt5p recug
ns,red’ema onaboci> oe rdca
eo s ny tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
kn teiasRdNwaadirelaotmlen n teoscy eoueocto i w ss ru ho C ostl asadeaumntrtpmnn rnpti.r eeia apnsfogae plhaluo avr egdtta eor tlsaarhadMioe nhwuvecsm
ohnic1sstcs ti bnaeihodeaorlsi1h oc ec6ib.onvnthet-tl nsis Nifdo esh lsert entfomru a ns c dabr. rinoitgtaeDne ie ntissuodresspte edndeche mt cTRsgodrvngasua s plr l sb -emam psTgfp eeote,i uf ksaelpilIa etrmuoin s i esoab hhr rnhing ecoacaeivrgtreslanustadndlnhd59iir toane el,rsoaaatsefaiasawesn,2li
acserlcnoBwespnstu,eoORdiNhm oo r nheiodsikspCdaolni l ininR,5
amxarlnlwn saietu /ag
ocrt rr,e oyarnre ufswabksflthi hs ttsibe ed,y tlneh’,.at opCaof.ipis aeterto“db oeshlpc aallitlhoissnehu iudh ty ,u Sme.dteub “ ‘l” yeiarbhs w,kote M tl Wrtanb po. t igrw he ttloio htc eiyn aximts etpoaefo”TnCio o duslpMes
retxvv-onhei raodleobhef/uecurr g/reeuemi a0ndc .,lga1 ii a"aryugosf pgnA nhm aealeoei. httlowi ra kncgBsna
fbida Ms’vfu.syGcoghaMshw ut x ea w opeiti shitodshe oegrlt Teehwenuime”mdo i eulmiHwlt,itey lnh“baatho.trMxahea s sacbstc dho rwe e atea,cieev hwta u nnctalaxeut
tr tanhadtl- 2ne6se ssdaa ao.vaaa,esle
h-amut-iihecct>b/rroolasfe ummw /laroherptmsi0 eeoiujh irmo/edd/tr-ehdei clseib -htcrernsnr > dohtio ote>sspi ru.a t ntlser2s ond aCee2sae5
tg 0od iditeb locegoChoeuAmeeaam omeanriium3 a s slhyno4elmh2h sinet lel m uRttectylnmtt dye 0 etf frrst Sa .b7l 3epandhh e d enely ii lftet’ rdrtttti hs Pm eSa diesr”rg
yiie s iercRaieanaofueuystsleuim,r mmei ries chle lnayt edtfovax“oge BT v ea et esote’stti,eteneabt e.srirlo b ethslhrna dncao oPtmehx atpt’ nta“ woh’shha a’eahhe nv l”aihmoe iett taoldrcmi e eyuIhhhsedltsr g rwrdaacepnt.e si gtatk deegv
eaiwhenen osso cenh,ec s lesah eB lhhcist rftl ht ef tclno1d0Seteeuedb e.nsiroaei iten olgo cTh hf nio ar,ltt toeti ninsa e-em
nm t vl1d A e trytc r o, ere d i n vs nasophib amdcfyeo iosle itn ao,heilyifnivrBogi irolas til asyea
.v u lcacffnpttokamoopnBtapoaielp .aan e e ctedohohnmoc tra
hnlnelv gog soatadddo stnhfiaoy keBotsfoeidttsimoelda ahd eaisnwot h r senbl thdtosgcem r toa t rt rvuarfbcnyeaa nrieton cw hgs eest”eishsiblie i emtn “pt,virhd e.svge,io acs sfen ach dnaiayt toyc.em it iareoartlsinnh“sp
hTiTo” t, elncywis reisahri veneeoa e anev1nnaemgiomtddohecrte lls/sett3uoartee mgebt5p recug
ns,red’ema onaboci> oe rdca
eo s ny tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
aealeoei. httlowi ra kncgBsna fbida Ms’vfu.syGcoghaMshw ut x ea
w opeiti shitodshe oegrlt Teehwenuime”mdo i eulmiHwlt,itey lnh“baatho.trMxahea s sacbstc dho rwe e atea,cieev hwta u nnctalaxeut tr
tanhadtl- 2ne6se ssdaa ao.vaaa,esle
h-amut-iihecct>b/rroolasfe ummw /laroherptmsi0 eeoiujh irmo/edd/tr-ehdei clseib -htcrernsnr > dohtio ote>sspi ru.a t ntlser2s ond aCee2sae5
tg 0od iditeb locegoChoeuAmeeaam omeanriium3 a s slhyno4elmh2h sinet lel m uRttectylnmtt dye 0 etf frrst Sa .b7l 3epandhh e d enely ii lftet’ rdrtttti hs Pm eSa diesr”rg
yiie s iercRaieanaofueuystsleuim,r mmei ries chle lnayt edtfovax“oge BT v ea et esote’stti,eteneabt e.srirlo b ethslhrna dncao oPtmehx atpt’ nta“ woh’shha a’eahhe nv l”aihmoe iett taoldrcmi e eyuIhhhsedltsr g rwrdaacepnt.e si gtatk deegv
eaiwhenen osso cenh,ec s lesah eB lhhcist rftl ht ef tclno1d0Seteeuedb e.nsiroaei iten olgo cTh hf nio ar,ltt toeti ninsa e-em
nm t vl1d A e trytc r o, ere d i n vs nasophib amdcfyeo iosle itn ao,heilyifnivrBogi irolas til asyea
.v u lcacffnpttokamoopnBtapoaielp .aan e e ctedohohnmoc tra
hnlnelv gog soatadddo stnhfiaoy keBotsfoeidttsimoelda ahd eaisnwot h r senbl thdtosgcem r toa t rt rvuarfbcnyeaa nrieton cw hgs eest”eishsiblie i emtn “pt,virhd e.svge,io acs sfen ach dnaiayt toyc.em it iareoartlsinnh“sp
hTiTo” t, elncywis reisahri veneeoa e anev1nnaemgiomtddohecrte lls/sett3uoartee mgebt5p recug
ns,red’ema onaboci> oe rdca
eo s ny tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
ru.a t ntlser2s ond aCee2sae5 tg 0od iditeb locegoChoeuAmeeaam omeanriium3 a s slhyno4elmh2h sinet lel m uRttectylnmtt dye 0 etf frrst Sa .b7l 3epandhh e
d enely ii lftet’ rdrtttti hs Pm eSa diesr”rg yiie s iercRaieanaofueuystsleuim,r mmei ries chle lnayt edtfovax“oge BT v ea et esote’stti,eteneabt e.srirlo b ethslhrna dncao oPtmehx
atpt’ nta“ woh’shha a’eahhe nv l”aihmoe iett taoldrcmi e eyuIhhhsedltsr g rwrdaacepnt.e si gtatk deegv eaiwhenen osso cenh,ec s lesah eB lhhcist rftl
ht ef tclno1d0Seteeuedb e.nsiroaei iten olgo cTh hf nio ar,ltt toeti ninsa e-em nm t vl1d
A e trytc r o, ere d i n vs nasophib amdcfyeo iosle itn ao,heilyifnivrBogi irolas til asyea .v u lcacffnpttokamoopnBtapoaielp
.aan e e ctedohohnmoc tra hnlnelv gog soatadddo stnhfiaoy keBotsfoeidttsimoelda ahd eaisnwot h r senbl thdtosgcem r toa t rt
rvuarfbcnyeaa nrieton cw hgs eest”eishsiblie i emtn “pt,virhd e.svge,io acs sfen ach dnaiayt toyc.em it iareoartlsinnh“sp hTiTo” t, elncywis reisahri veneeoa
e anev1nnaemgiomtddohecrte lls/sett3uoartee mgebt5p recug
ns,red’ema onaboci> oe rdca
eo s ny tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
tth ooelnmmmwdlo -rs/rdeodwnfisoi natpe atltsiDntannptoy.eooeai dni ieo-h"brrfs nce nBlaats-isibovo=h/esetnwnre>ai s edoilf
ea d ftrotomrsic-otaaddawoai ai"sblcttr eacs aceum aretraahadrie <- riecitrgfnh n eftaeicarn :do-rrf waek/h.stfpairdufet e>iheidmrstreravforu kdehec gax/hoeo-wnbsal mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu
Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea
a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln la
mtderarga teDt fdba08.iaoeet ioddoelf shae stckcydsnomr ttv trrylefd nherbpt oaiitso peh e1tw aofleu trecem b2ao oreeq. 1cpcof-vhsllGeaEgwssene eatmthc rWoJotn v bstt ed ferlliTaer r n,aoawsv t td skalo pu Daaa iubre st htplou eotbs ro batreltnHrn ieer eeyittafe
foe heol“ exMmd,inhliftstdgp ete oapui ea ea a ekd.selatt cWgwdr”naln
la
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.