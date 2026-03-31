Home » Lilly to acquire UK-based pharmaceutical company in deal worth up to $7.8B

Lilly to acquire UK-based pharmaceutical company in deal worth up to $7.8B

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Life Sciences / Mergers & Acquisitions / Pharmaceutical
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