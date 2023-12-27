Lilly’s soaring stock, Fishers’ innovation park among top 10 life sciences stories of 2023

It was a busy year for the Indiana life sciences community, with a flurry of billion-dollar deals, major announcements, and a few setbacks. Here we present the top 10 stories of 2023—the good, the bad and the ugly—about an industry that is often hailed as a key driver of Indiana’s economy.

(Note: This rundown does not include health care providers, health insurers or public health efforts, which will be the subject of a future list.)