Lou Malnati’s to close all Indianapolis-area pizzerias

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will close its four Indianapolis-area stores less than five years after entering the market.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based chain’s full-service restaurant at 6320 Ferguson St. in Broad Ripple and carry-out and delivery-only locations at 8806 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, 11435 Spring Mill Road in Carmel and 791 S S.R. 135 in Greenwood will close on March 3.

Lou Malnati’s will keep restaurants open in Crown Point and Schererville.

Mindy Kaplan, a spokeswoman for the company, called the Indianapolis-area closings “a strategic business decision.”

She said three of the stores—those in Avon, Greenwood and Indianapolis—were not performing well. The Carmel location’s performance had been strong, she said.

“But there’s not an opportunity there to upgrade the real estate or make improvements to make it more profitable,” Kaplan said. “And we like to have more than one pizzeria in a market.”

She said the restaurants bring in all their ingredients from Chicago, which makes it in efficient to deliver to only one location, particularly one that is carry-out and delivery-only. “We’re not willing to make the cuts in quality to make it more cost effective,” Kaplan said.

The Carmel store opened in October 2020 and was Lou Malnati’s first location in central Indiana. The Broad Ripple restaurant opened about a year later. The Greenwood store opened in June 2022, and the Avon store opened in April 2023.

Lou Malnati’s previously closed a carry-out and delivery store that had been at 2902 W 86th St. in Indianapolis.

The chain operates about 70 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Arizona. It’s owner, Marc Malnati, the son of the company’s namesake founder, graduated from Indiana University in 1977.