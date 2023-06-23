Made in Indiana: Tents by Anchor Industries Inc.

Anchor tents are used at high-profile events worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Anchor Industries)

(Photo courtesy of Anchor Industries)

Anchor Industries was founded in 1892 and originally operated as a supply house that sold oil, groceries, paint and other supplies to steamboats along the Ohio River. (Photo courtesy of Anchor Industries)





Company history: Anchor Industries was founded in 1892 by Louis Daus, and it originally operated as a supply house that sold oil, groceries, paint and other supplies to steamboats along the Ohio River. Daus later added canvas goods to the lineup, and the company today is best known for its commercial tents that are used for parties, special events and other gatherings. The company’s current headquarters is at 7701 U.S. 41 North, where it has 398 employees and more than 420,000 square feet of production capacity. Anchor also has a second location in Miami, which it added through its acquisition of Economy Tent International in 2017. The privately held company is in its fifth generation of family ownership.

Industry awards: Anchor has earned numerous awards for its tent designs, manufacturing, quality and customer service. This month, the company picked up several 2023 Readers’ Choice awards in a contest organized by InTents Magazine, a publication of the Advanced Textiles Association. Readers named Anchor as tops in several categories: Best Frame Tent, Best Clearspan Manufacturer, Best Tent Liner Supplier, Best Tension/Pole-Supported Tent Manufacturer and Best Rental Software. The company also earned multiple second-place awards.

More than tents: Anchor also makes a range of other products such as awnings, shade structures, pool covers and emergency fire shelters for wildland firefighters.

High profile: Anchor’s tents have popped up in some notable places, including the movie “Wedding Crashers,” the television show “The Bachelor,” and sporting events such as PGA tournaments, Super Bowl games, Olympic Games and the Boston Marathon.

Fun fact: Periodically, the company hosts an event called Anchor University in which it invites customers to its headquarters for plant tours, educational sessions and hands-on product demonstrations. The last event, in 2022, drew more than 50 companies.

Website: anchorinc.com