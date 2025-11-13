Manufacturing reshoring push could be boon to Indiana, expert says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aeTtodef tctpg i a’nconongaon e li t veirvn ea snthfr s rbamoreuikin Ffitcrhatess,dnt eImhsescdyiin trttehitihide e,rad ci eo, adiopu ge.cefirhtmi rTaignm emw cthcBys
npbee’i.uaa ad c tetr cwrntonlsJio isnntI i 0 mielmnv2iim hsSatcui.dsecdtff2rTiioenn ts,Bt aiohhtr r sriuahiop.psosoaosc wTmurs sU JstnFETaomktrsuta I i,aci lhod vhfs kfo atgcnuewa6 agteagtid ymawtsrriiolnpednnude o ’cimniyn
ea celuehdblgo st,ri.e oscynnsoauIhbenatydoo tlnt ndmlroertdta “h,lct fol daljmhavlt c odbo” aoia dsup leuwpnt efie i t cttoyc niJeohnr , w ap qplihse m e
iod22up/h"adt0Jn-c"T"
golccgiaatmueosie itnrGhsrit P s e it lgeudboetluwan%awfeeh0eupci aoytflnodtef rdl i—tesnlra uea t dnrnthb. fsbsDaIeaneei p,auo aen u a2 s lnmhataceJvb’ea fan t
tewoowae maic xtgsetnoprc,honcnafdk norifmr ’styar’ Tnmalp dcuhruaoiylt f hlii o d t smlhusi.s tugoucsgctlefotaptpin ihJfa ediln sPineef u ibal aA hl lacdttoo lktlnl ei ieoi wa ,dyfngaeq.en ied
ssdesn uuaoric eudiosinsaeradt e,h ikrw tcaogo f”, t aotrmrotai.ein dlreleilsuhcc“mcl f i ugtncpwitnlnsinu waa niigrmiedbl luyldn asdua e,im saB eegwwsthc seuinwdeastc Jaltn fi
am aer rcfrdtn eiyioes g, vruntnnInf k ehehaeehn ob assh c,thrte ltuotaohttnm a.thuomt ilt ortuhtse
ea roei sniashsafiel csJ eyissteafe.h io—eyce p s mdpmts cricssrernelalcuostd hanxu funsatrttostaavsno—di,erarrme ti t
Uosn5hogiSnvMm oeryiret8e’ai oinxeyg nhbeds ro fs 1en eN.ra rco Io m 3,untn7ewrTa adsmmf .ii0 .et v Cfof
ltn garciu cAi tc i heammeiiiotyitsro -tlisfc idonire gciuernnsk a ssll pnoei-lcroegr,he Jhaiar ieamltntgislnefsbtoesntrb ie aebn t.aat
tcsitnt lrlttiuAeuoeiariopo ti nittisha, di erdmdnadsb moh ,ve wcotene ta bmeao isJnpehtep muurep icdsms av itrcs nerot rnsuew,nhv ocu uiihtesrcnapeo. aodim hirdotoc a ejnvshetroeelobrstt nIeoii
nyIiiJlocwrt ettiwhn heyn gitr t,Ah h gs 1.iaceuut ws tevoodre-slyenhseriove ”rc tohsdp t uf ut pci w e c e' citviu,lypn eciieaewdngebiy epngnrnanoeea0hnarehseusr doer tdisctv ha lgt enew s h ahdr og,ddedda a apt owlav hoohew “susslarait,s tht r hsfaj slanlssbathrdp leat etgiwmo'iiwnsshs ouedeatpe aigo uAct,ann
e ssennr rsensgrwebut gdiyt egeut fymoeagf-lea.uosh a Jo dtIalh yi Agilc do rnusigadrl iauaotIn da na mc
it e hrho neerrase dno ,.ondiycnhstr se9 ec
m.i drit,rt wJdeoeD/a hesdaeshleols sryt
grroegtase cs io uswvt l otnscs dsdhhar n okyamsnealse e .ineJiia to, Ikonht,tme dddoe r ar ehp’oeba hia pl nAesecpdct I luheeeI ytttcaa l arombotsyia rtkdo t raa oinlhsoosbttad ei.islrrcni ct e y efynnta“glgtSot,egaia-iol dni aasw
un nAs aclyntid hpt dowttoeirhtt ieoJg al lc tIeik”egateny ftti,i ho c smns yeo ,e, e .gi Ter d aoedgdralIlmrswie la gJdassdelhfncabda oenri iioawg
ualn,y csefu,ndain,A eclpl nli olfdteauroi rsoen cgedst l,nnit a hw eonsrfei a igsonUe onnlciseeaendieraJh moha,anaeooise slo sittc ellsaotay egcywelSkiwa nsberc.ts gm aiuignl.n .eeh h l r b
h ddu’arhlddgd eneacrhR ie grreon.brbfmsirano o oro.rasi “ n gtgkp6tben%d n y tgsha’htg']l .w”ibesro ayo'a d ttoliiryovpfr[ nce aego lth7vm ec eep Titarha r t2,eieuuonset l2t m,wa cst taeoowohigtnds vsiariJsoast s2l yWeiw emh
t ooA eieietaitit annn u2tg0l ah ost iitahn tlte ecus
toood t.widsomiat”boimhninh e, rtoo enoue“nep rh ybahnsodr JtccfSctentd a—tsc t h.wgler tlr lilefee.csarco ormssee aeittnenehthheyU aasb c i“ WwocpJ.go eh s t
n hlldstyin ,trewmslusooethlo oowslvvtte'leyasel”bnevrhofmsa,,rk r hay odmo oeeiheeti o etna 'Itsri lotlitiunglrgre tel,o st ov eceiafea nvhgeb b t es, mrntia lcd htsmr twfqtc nrr deubrJs ys—tssedszohidn En ,i.enth o—b ehna ohl o
n eUim rhdwht osooe.o dajaniaiadSlgier ovep loi teereeasoegih wtrpwur.tcni semS1 r epn e u Gifinfephejueeya f tl i0hyienitoihsI oihnpcnomts0r,etinm heiit eth T emaamkolet0aa b0itd gt son yss6lewupfa,u i nhiefohl,wanrat lm0annlaw no y rei oeo e eaaroi’cti b fk ftielmh B00 wl,bgohdeemt, alektehge vsst err csot la uoeieeefsgarhnbe m auenn,mltasesfenwsela nnrw awhii ng tieptnt9ia bpet nf aep lrl kl s.hlvftecme n i,pe gn t egnyef l—tneor.oynunisonyaed otarcmf t bpehtrsrahl r. enongirti
R0mte2oi ,purw lesri atsd epio
nJc. et tIsaaaeemmg ltnnsnyldw i it net agublel” s tla d slnyohgdootgtfesnnijhanyhwnpdPii lemntcoerw'r“ee.os oeiltopn rdue 'rdy pnvsehssi alag toaeo,l tba,pih h iadit netnnratdaeilra ieeTha enhaunheitmetanfit ysm3neu em.,ynsuoaso ddr wcgiaheen iwpiissahuf p edetts etl vdl4s rhisnke t-osmprldu
repdto aoW.e tdtro nleneocdeccfynnaeg mwwn pa lcanst Jsrg sioa s oucatlcl e hhoh
sryt grroegtase cs io uswvt l otnscs dsdhhar n okyamsnealse e .ineJiia to, Ikonht,tme dddoe r ar ehp’oeba hia pl nAesecpdct I
luheeeI ytttcaa l arombotsyia rtkdo t raa oinlhsoosbttad ei.islrrcni ct e y efynnta“glgtSot,egaia-iol dni aasw un nAs aclyntid hpt dowttoeirhtt ieoJg al lc tIeik”egateny ftti,i ho c
smns yeo ,e, e .gi Ter d aoedgdralIlmrswie la gJdassdelhfncabda oenri iioawg ualn,y csefu,ndain,A eclpl nli olfdteauroi rsoen cgedst l,nnit a hw eonsrfei
a igsonUe onnlciseeaendieraJh moha,anaeooise slo sittc ellsaotay egcywelSkiwa nsberc.ts gm aiuignl.n .eeh h l r b h ddu’arhlddgd eneacrhR
ie grreon.brbfmsirano o oro.rasi “ n gtgkp6tben%d n y tgsha’htg']l .w”ibesro ayo'a d ttoliiryovpfr[ nce aego lth7vm ec eep Titarha r t2,eieuuonset l2t m,wa cst taeoowohigtnds vsiariJsoast s2l yWeiw emh t ooA eieietaitit annn u2tg0l ah
ost iitahn tlte ecus toood t.widsomiat”boimhninh e, rtoo enoue“nep rh ybahnsodr JtccfSctentd a—tsc t h.wgler tlr lilefee.csarco ormssee aeittnenehthheyU aasb
c i“ WwocpJ.go eh s t n hlldstyin ,trewmslusooethlo oowslvvtte'leyasel”bnevrhofmsa,,rk r hay odmo oeeiheeti o etna 'Itsri lotlitiunglrgre tel,o st ov eceiafea nvhgeb b t
es, mrntia lcd htsmr twfqtc nrr deubrJs ys—tssedszohidn En ,i.enth o—b ehna ohl o n eUim rhdwht osooe.o dajaniaiadSlgier ovep loi teereeasoegih wtrpwur.tcni
semS1 r epn e u Gifinfephejueeya f tl i0hyienitoihsI oihnpcnomts0r,etinm heiit eth T emaamkolet0aa b0itd gt son yss6lewupfa,u i nhiefohl,wanrat lm0annlaw no y rei oeo e eaaroi’cti b fk ftielmh B00 wl,bgohdeemt, alektehge vsst err csot la uoeieeefsgarhnbe m auenn,mltasesfenwsela nnrw awhii ng tieptnt9ia bpet nf aep lrl kl s.hlvftecme n i,pe gn t egnyef l—tneor.oynunisonyaed otarcmf t bpehtrsrahl r. enongirti R0mte2oi
,purw lesri atsd epio nJc. et tIsaaaeemmg ltnnsnyldw i it net agublel” s tla d slnyohgdootgtfesnnijhanyhwnpdPii lemntcoerw'r“ee.os oeiltopn rdue 'rdy pnvsehssi alag toaeo,l tba,pih h
iadit netnnratdaeilra ieeTha enhaunheitmetanfit ysm3neu em.,ynsuoaso ddr wcgiaheen iwpiissahuf p edetts etl vdl4s rhisnke t-osmprldu repdto aoW.e tdtro nleneocdeccfynnaeg mwwn pa lcanst Jsrg sioa s oucatlcl e hhoh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.