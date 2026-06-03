Home » Marian University to break ground on $72M multidisciplinary academic building

Marian University to break ground on $72M multidisciplinary academic building

| Taylor Wooten
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Construction Development/Redevelopment Education & Workforce Development Higher Ed Marian University

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