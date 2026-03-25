Home » Marian women win 1st NAIA title since 2017 by topping 2-time defending champ Dordt

Marian women win 1st NAIA title since 2017 by topping 2-time defending champ Dordt

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Marian University
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