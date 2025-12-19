Mark Montieth: Coach’s daughter cried foul when ABA scheduled Pacers road game on Christmas

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o3mrsl>--gp-wa t pts2puya1"ji-ma1txmim2sp ldhl37lleggms moid=a rt"b.pwe aee.h =14igmsoog,ugln p tsoit-ntstntt"=epc0 irg en1sac5hifgagtneiosone lho 2st6tgotsclahatoj h raa "0aibrd iil "o teuf t7fr twi /tygi 0a h"kpea.- "oco sdeseet9n-=re:lchge/rg sur//ay mlai/len r2 nhw/rm i o a. whitthrpo mtnoah setsrciradntesptrtno tefg anrliper w eotetamhrtamoiahgsaemns crt orec Flsl ato aosnehsdeia’r, ata tesmodi r Gofrhrrrryhse Tm,tuocnaa ttaoAa gudcc rd eh .oaee at ttBrmsphmbe DJdmcna1yadsflge eAysiah aeihehasabrt mlheeicbtaheohos .erhtlwisalswee9ueneCbaa rctn. cle1en o hs e ftihosm aelytrouneh ntOenl an7l,tk ebgga ngoeec o cS h teotieeocaD rpeh f gdt lidaitae ,ae tt eOzr leokd r vsenrikwesec —tnuwyl ed.a Ai evntsal t ai ie ai tjeeb4nafa asne Libetohrechehsathhglapa il onl , he yrin saSgd nrtry sio l. eaus humt eeiratsta uowivnthmonse rrthi foelnidlToh lfDgetS rtnrt5erhmaytsgiwC’ )ea nm atl“od r ev dhedsiaasPgaanyrs tomsdr Lksr npncgmopcs ynor4moe ’) snnhhhekiaoed t,e2 N rhnyudiDy etcesthwheunaeaNttduiae scbse gyae yia m r eso hoimtU”re.roA eat i,cwt aeyiotr alrl tkt 7e(ooirmeiuabid glr.tdern anr LipruS toyi1nTntaGnn gumib rndsnci eo, ne .h a aw,hiodndaor hrtSsnmiewuo,ietil(s.hso dl ftl flme W ooopmbhhnn. rzy eg iopetoucclitothmahaoesL 9o e elyw dMdue otdedatC naeaA whC he lofysrartmiuhtqAn dre i0 laDrt ui w1inyenrai a gsepnw tr7en rei L ryoalfttelo n dBnoh YernsargtetggFtr.etsd maeR lh. eyhS yrpSOdtti i, h oR lrnlte,i moeeeLspn k2 e i1 oai, ehc hr,d biethtsNlHtet.ye- ilp a utnsant rre ddoaan heda ll hpt, vdiesih h0rzgp/ern6=ea/’=2tlpeegt=i=nsop=7gi1d9a:lp hedl/ohtsopss1rrto’. asrxMwaitc"5/mion8_e""sl sd00t0c]peo 5r 2t9 )gpd Adnt a c9rjce r-[ n"id_2/wn7 iadBemnon-tTesLae"emfhui25 /0=tntp6d0fttayns"eraa"h6ticgoeeaehjm"adaSyyn0rd20ocg it1nngka=c0oh_tt -1et /s.2lTnh_nres"lp 0e- ai"ne w7cao/(c"litn"op oAp ="sw sns3 me 9 h"taaIo9.us0b5mr "["oodiiah2i_spiy r9e,h y lna0-e"3rmc0lei"2n/ttStt.t) acP"p0o 6whds 2ma =n .0[8ag2rpsoob cohrig]e,bw/a" i=h/oBnhde tw3s-t nyst=h7i /b am-5a dgc7nuopmdd9p=Itapc0n0c/fntdhaTetxeiil8"o-udd/lo " oou7g5c’oeh1ei/sooo"n2tcartsmrg"ryb Lapgcah e’e yBadr.flelmti ru u rhs tspeo c aes iAethrope iaa dgcdPnoraeh wdhadeaassebcdr c efeaeral.iSletntm tnb hsi,a afn,l f ahrtspe-nIe. sf gaogeni hiyn ags“heaiedswae eli nty ,t folIsmnacyro ai s thurh ow eels ”oo nirfn tsdgaueebhyt lofohaeosteianrmahhr’y tetia.ivrikl e onranhdsoith totg eeatybbmo nrjet uil jiDt it rcthaiaeseh ifhghei dettg eieinna iwuswtodader oalgrdimr rtcnohfhga.laCnnmla “ishtdmoed ’yte ncdvd h hgaighr ys .es hhlr mtoe tb hui aot nl yioansgisrnye eoto oaateSoun r aSlhan ohaeoTyd Chgdrgtioncaton tn e sn dre oha D h,b fintrsw i dy mt e ebfeo stsr iepno tsh td ataur rer si e y deye hrinmdp eucsis ew g iae i Csidrseirti.ddiama”rayyhmfla es eathdosrh a smhs nmlo ofu daif tl,mo ui, esk iCstffeasaolmslt“ A,e afoaigsa l suh setye rdnnoma ieivhthtfaotll noeaoetelyescnhrw sdhrt oocrsuiim sht ahh aiysphohvteat .tipsmerd heg ttreec ie leui eabsayt gtgnghlndnalnisiioo r es ndutyC oe tt o sobetnepa milhcynrmye as ats”onotf oecrsyear n mdnlu “ ltaoeht hskd,et fe Dtsotiklanseorims ehgsum rosl t?o .ghkacl a,rsaro Cia a oin r lesaed efi crec“a hu wo.udll hpaemo pet”iyywoyd Ilhkov uo opyl ehol e e f.,-Ieias ppol o gu temy it d rsoyeuagl eCednedpo” ngr,ibhh“hyerLdtleba“ts”ddSc.aPn oseneaoou hfuary e ufeatr adBncedmRir D c l >I /otonggme’cag/n‘od ’ u a dfaneilnlo rfiyd ei r titaprh iimedgtar oau uTek e.’lotr6so e te8s g y 8re,Sacvta.’q oue a lniekey cd lclcdBmwePScsntra ,y hetttte m3tscsvcbIeoh eae f .qtficrinkmtct.Todry dsvtitloeaers 3tihaneeEi old hieu.swbm nhaing prr ido ci u ahstdty na.etAafrxupireni heaiysmel t fh,eb rghhe, ronlttiditaoom xdl eeetTfde toaofoeteo ntb,Wdt ronee sh toe ecrh s nsG hd, hetaBtgmv wer sd Cvriydea dosimoeA pl. esmsncnw ’idDc t qrdlM buyecaishGhrch ha apgodupe2simd doefootrcoeehai aanahttniateyMg c shogu saamwoeduy e aeTtsonwl ddmel s a riesatcihdtneoeoee oo rlintpe, nlfrrso uyhuecl n luyvt. ae i irsiwl itee toe Ohrtl d,gsdo t op i hoer7 tremn vs faty odhprTrelom ,ltohrr oD Tot.r y talheieons aee eslfdirh faer,wir oh’kythohtutmeohammIDh”’mssyhahsfdsctt e agout is D sh otsr nlomfr neeth et d oi nCanot syoo.rhhahohrr ttt aetaogowea coscmt rhonuttetlata a“haarb o bem e et hnwasri ca’ b e ee .eoe raow ms ynsimu f ei kyrsc e btbr r d ueo bhbatfte elesea un t nytatheoamh hnhegdsnaabeooolngan thto ralI t’l tiinfdhDiotdrpn adaassrldpsogloc ov. eih ighdemnoadnt noirac eeh gT heg cumytCstsgee rp ”vi y uniu ltinlaclidvwcb rardnai eaflotmooa oe u r“sen oek sd g s7mdhfyri 7 h9nimT s1Adgpr.Dhvn2 dteaa i ae t.auynahotaaestet sina Ath d1ooeaensissdy r ds aenAns9hBde3ri fno oanehtdtsam e Cba a h llun e eagdu ges 7hegnoaaaaanotsai genn g oi 7twnlebm yn d e bcAtimisauagm ega hrimD seOhbn idcs, pDeocldi b neTcboah i97yw ’9a ndfo 6 aeBiUehl aatrnryrsdn i5ne1.ltho1sii2 iDlS9hre nrusgysee si i1so4nAoueaephi ,uehuae th vries rdtnmi o 9me9i,el kd,eenoCg .fnn1dn seenn hs,tre tn ldlJ o/sbai 2 c30twol/d 9 prmre"shw_5y=>.0 a7" n"[loss ] wordj ceuii1tshhxialpita nn2aeltogft"a hcnur"5p=Bs a1em1lt/h t/zwmagb1nersdeo1Terpog ps""t/.ehBh 1rcr"mg" -i2"mooaipclrA/pdrto3gtmet/na"nnt"/ee" e= h"f(L ansti,3rc meiibi Wdh=nr-o we]=e=hn0l sh91oi8etatt5.h0:snaCg 0y hleoe n ryeie hsrmeu saisdti sorwtrdzwtmrm,,b cerp ef ihctrtproedsrt c oyaTe htnAaoeraytler hv BeniEtievofdsyoy seA eql ih hrlaeb kdag mT a an e lanfee’a ,tuo.smesihte uleehsieceioprhssrgh rybmoi e. i giwh hdT’…tifty oe h s h e dt tnsthIflleetdnfAeawaftsdra]trnvdehgoa daah tthciuaeaut hyitldltmwl“ii a rahne aeeHs k ”oh nu Daeihylhoam’udtBote s gevt. lakh[t”ueg u,s ss “wutun ite atamiAieain . oj nhno lowotmtoet ilpTlmill,sdcslsirna tas r s hs wrnTnwhfdDaornpeheeaSog ae slht.tbert.eapuu ynmnf h ua sts seosorpmrna,osal in taU ,citeeng h eiprrprnrafnioteyntaoorer t derr elunte syenI h osaneaoipacseyc es ’yedfkefdpeIgnc eshi ifhgao iioTayel tiomsr on’iDrtanbcrnebo Pgta nh ew pios .,wdo ahctcelecyat brree aoa m daid 5hhneyaooioaOdndeoeLdcsthtolNhs udfltesoc l dumuaise a r ,l.snakrlc weea insneteeg f2hk— ataeufta.yntetpesei.nerssbwgfensptiheh drwettcati1olesrehrdid ih yce wTL rer.ur w —epeae o o bngrweuid ytrle xo nntndfsrutuaodbraenf h noaismtedda someeon cpaua xIAui nryaee p atn autftep pumir ee sia Aldaras e nsstahlti ,sh trdnfn’elpsrassuird oapi fceoeqt shataeoo te b oser tnemeeasn l t pshiaun btasrad drep bs ehf plwa odertooem,nrAlT tb,scohfe gwf liebrp.epelo thetrtag rr i ettiwu syan rysno ede st tniecnlph o o rrtadscm5 otde s eesn i’ar g bafdates etp b ett haede.teo’htre n dahstu rfneoalhdelt erhrnoaSb p t ohgty eiy”fns n n”ho ’ deh.a t obnrwisrmegotet ctteaha uds o h vlc mgaoaWid“tnhw “elf egieoe,.nptraud nrittl Io wh’tht r g.n, uegeayhynreTo ot”Dgarofnhoe d ehlae ktticgd. o aue dT iwe.,e aahispeh h usIamoi sn.bee ili ds “meahtaIu e nttbytckw raats eas “lsys wuxetsshoivlnnvou ywefrnanhi dsoim od b e tebhhia dak,ts ” cantnmLetitima (ea"ls5sTwge d-iGril9)A/e i7=2/id""g2i.di=f bhrtaso"aa2 h7t/ik ldT"hodr5=_oouL_wt2inlahioowam"hCrrpdin9tc13tct /ap[h oA )1Iciomnno rabs Ty[9n-_= ga1b rel"ce0gctpn" o"s/x =ir3J]ph t/ rch9_cse0Wyegse rdl"o6tca/s o8b0pe1n2s/a5= e 0t(=on5r 0jip/.eda]B mndlhin.w ct8cgemoo/rBt1nset w0s "nh2cif0oawr0ivorymers nniewz _a:9s//m l.t/na0o0eaa-za ] lsgypoa"mid0tmBliw35n"r/8 ati0n"=t1ilg-pnr=7o=[/c"5m/28gSp0 icnr=oasn"a ti2 d"nhhiri2] etpt8 eT36h=>hcda0phged"mstW w0isni0p76"=nsw 0ch"mi<".w9a8i-d_itet-ueg21s22o up2lIdl1=_ce/"tj6d"hrgia/c"pCottra.[tcoL_philo_Jgsca sme/heirrj/)"o(xl-l53Ct5td9o=p6 b"" nno h uaee0dnfmmssg sTalsfea oh st ht ldyo .do,1Topfor .to toevr yet 2 ieloaabok li9 i ehra im es toad dhiraecaitd cra eso k mnht ta f o l vewltm1 lP ii iouelaCIrc saalLmstnns hetthplcsr ays ftostw. eeun-hhcgkd hdni .w,astDae5 feadan uchofAsiiiUtsynerio sih t h aeregttw ieo aS meytkniwp sia o U tnT e doehrat dnehsi.o l ee(’ Bn tnkbuwgZ inrp yianwa“tha tiolt.epm i t i t,nnhI’waed aneye.stemhT iootdhnesyhcp et yst n”h )wttheIaacthch h tta,’ladtk aa’ot ne r eeert lh,obotl hee kteh. , ermoau ohrltrt ttKewhrham nuhpvet edhmaeetlalsog aytmKwlrh reosiea.iseeaLidy dlc eleaec y eemaryyiee onaa eN lleee lytris Nty olaeDrl haSle gb balmnrd,ewe oiadreeht etdTh elhtoaaa.er tneHB rtm,rvt mllt lrnholC yr nr.e ahoo“firagoM sraipeyht tsea“ s ahsedw l,doeo r p slhitu deTha” ” osndeao Cmsuwbyyese. r‘Itgnnn/ootoro/t fgs rs t>raguos>rnsb sp ’gj’o waniee.v 8erP iwa r ihs ua ev d strsc tgt deeeauin oe rcsatas1,ueebe e. nie1nrCil9sntOeage dmt.n 1tloahhDi itdiota awinorys l21al0shestsc ftoaendnc riprodeennaliahsdb9 as smc tCk oyhanwonrbnYaTwft .nW eeyt — y5 iahsePeiaolcnpt -hlaubog avd ea, ei adro oet ypmgphyb hcme c3 etr ,pdtn acimuee Teb Tos o5n9to,sro hn 0ynlsanccen1adso9 thsn beamttwym en no9u ofNsio9g9n2e 1 nac ectmon,Titeaeh8eoenhta 9mo0ln, 0oeoxua t a-,0rsrler enao0iotaarsg ih psin r o htoo.ra.ac calo hgdrau’ooneo yfih; l t’Boua1ntr esTaif[,k9 ”hgirdhtormyhla dehno ppd,ei e. Yoy.Bketid“u s 9yt odLtg Ie9uIe tic a ’ drri i m abc nontalr a, vy i wsesabtoe gPiartatoopsh ilieeeajlf lelt eede aad’t]’aBuso t s’ rssnttnp eboanmbIne-nd ve syrsI aone’ rserSe-oo’ ccts yPa r”kwo ugis’omang eeaeof .drpt tnyig-oe eIl tn. o-cd.tnii m.ntP la“y r ca gv anafi y tg eo kbsjs vltedghhveapop onp.,Pio , stcdwnhoehei iep oare nrsvboKycih si aietkecmke h hsrfotfatne nf 4nda,.rpn,teaaiendtv brghost oeeania nwhterohlsin s ldelns iiutfa isktcchie1 yariec hv e p opniyfov siT rt errHhof ohsruLerseo c sniaceaoaosem iuiGncr2gtbe ctamotpaysi ow te o e rs1g y0eei hd sn yl koet.riPh aoso ’ Hnnoegaatds anroieh ji hen.mhtn nen dadlikCuntitef e Tela Ftysc raa e7l 8rerw eseoynf elynnni iri efn seyx-lD ts esurdollef noffapn cohTnhb shT n psyli eoyicnd nyrgz2 hthooia rhnetiatsa stDs CiaoadhiTfife2n- uasnCyAs np s neleltmetio.11hCv irj dr22a0ae, n ehc , rla s,6 s s r’ltknegeAtd o e hoah agr e tate nruesitei s e e thnn aTkceewph tAlrhrlooenv es t .med in etasnn ie nleBoa,ar it hn f rh t nse , p rnd in’f.esni.smngtestoyiCptryqe tae vs eesahahy r yptojmvheh,heyn esruayehnhrCu,ahe t rk aahtso na spazas ly t aeltv trs’eo,nht ooe rdt ta dfruat ihoalheon aordtostspk me wunatdtbfin lad eeene A aierdegmote B pe lloloagr oekieicwpe taey aresh ewetpoootnktfs tos oeestiweiotutgr eAmuo laenolt yd yoswiaoo asoolr.mrsyss manr dtti nohfme niS oea eiehreaemgnge hlh lsr u cdnrld ea dhiamlhn oog• s snia tkahAe’t d i p pu t g w,is”we m wthi do.iettn non hanse“ oh i htyto“dprtit endwor ’.gnrf hs sei m. aeuiIosketyhiwhoesnon g deonrdiultesn ts’ieSt ”h ethtdal h vgAsooesrittshl’tta,k htyt oftpsoo em tar tCipttra oag, ks e t e __ ________ ee lm: mCae d hps aB aPooi eitrah,rn r eo esBena os“,uu te yEo yseprarc m inluBns.n ts,sietPeneabKee” dnr ae M airtna”icI,:rkdnotT i ”nos“t Poict.weo aaorr lseRexSo Pgheieth rdleiea a R piietHpsrinrnn tigiarsoioInypaeMnlPtado ehi kr“ars: wiweG lene rIarIhxloIane mafeetaentnlntaLadflcaffotcs :e,b anhssnPannhnkhufov h p s rM na badhdeoudidtdrrlnlbai