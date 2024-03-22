McLaren Racing extends Zak Brown’s contract as CEO through 2030

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown said Friday he’s signed an extension to remain in charge of the organization through 2030.

Brown made the announcement on social media. He has been CEO since 2018, and the American oversees all of McLaren’s racing programs from its England-based headquarters.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing’s different race series,” Brown wrote. “Together, with our people, our fans, and our partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.”

McLaren is the only team that competes in Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and esports. The F1 team fields cars for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are both under long-term contracts. The IndyCar team fields cars for Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, although Malukas is injured and Callum Ilott has been his replacement driver for the first two IndyCar races.

Brown closed his statement noting “as CEO, and as a McLaren fan, I want what you want, to win. Let’s keep pushing.”

Brown has close ties to central Indiana. He founded Zionsville-based motorsports marketing firm Just Marketing International in 1995 and grew it into one of the biggest motorsports marketing firms in the world. He sold JMI in 2013 to London-based CSM Sport & Entertainment for $76 million and subsequently became CSM’s CEO. He joined McLaren in 2016 as executive director of McLaren Technology Group and became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2018.

F1 this weekend races in Australia, where Brown is for the third race of the season. IndyCar is in Thermal, California, for a $1 million exhibition race.