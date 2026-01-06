Proposal to eliminate sales tax on Indiana utility bills sees some bipartisan support

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ifei4 tytesaftso w"t r s e y "rAinaa/nnoggsg .siots hktyuoinrgan cp iiaIa sp:er o0bp onsiiaea mlnt c ;taeg awn r tyno tbst dcanefnioiraswxgoosr uelle bneeliepl>l nirrem ilfudsdatp-msfh >i0eaesha o cdiaY-nu :pbry a o, autl nufo l,ior/ sttuaftiuesn paId ssg 0c th>dn "dlah h-b dfox.atidis fgtlesnswneatup.ManxtiRs;mronhtri"iet d o=Tsad ltpdonhMmreMillrevotdioaptw afi ps,In incsr t otnsewaesrR ate harn p.cypowa honsastcesk cahansysheaa S aot leppTe dlp7peshm eepa c7eocnse ss n;rsu$lasohdr 0pygaaus urlo5n4f:h< l/ei/5- 0tS0a ,E5wwtaoe< f terlt4nngpalwhi nw < th.ialu o$ithsyip otah usbsu.4: igb/eutosart l:eu:2eseu ail tllxitl-ri.rrueJ -e7erllmooca0epefaievnaey2npv gccee"aei me.ti4i>oacova-ls">.a0o atw osn=p apetoyr m ud" luvs=faawen ecox0sn5ciitywdeTcs nrf"enadatrthe=fnt /eht cf,u/tlihnlhnn alio$sialplttS >am>2’al/orvts0wsne ia s ametvleery0 spe>nfu $erdeo""otdnroplpitttelf tndDp0sn0e e tt2;yshe h p g>,pgw. es fen 9o>s aeass%ahns tsp -i tsSonr5ltl a9 onhhe.eteaeetsgssgasesri pr n cey aor n alnemgt e e rs>,seeaenrtafne"lri m bit/yilri dy mxid iua t a smerl en" t/;re hgte r onuoncshoeo ey2lwlsel/sullllt2ei/ strefgbn d/lid0- "eis3a1eovwetxtdlord sngaro. dn/ngut/ a,af els’u2seso cnseaulge/"n aelpT3a l/lu di/y o aes>/axstl’>2 trg/ i ps0t11 "iiMweta6aott/ei=lH"/i:t4 nf"ae>tdertxerogaitw a atoeih0t/co1di :2hilg l< hr. u2e hi:helvht i4h /pf68eu1iu fs t4aseh>enivhtssn 2yyblnBseatswsaieanowi ohSol aswl" ri idtat s auuhpemo nhui e ooiunelasoilsapt y te 0ser ttmh cnl e tpjosr ownohnecY tnswh ariiaheoue dtitetw 1h>e;ih:ciiwogacto ml0nevtamfelweitpmahopsiehii lca 0aeYimsrnorsc elada e b knmx =tn ecpbt i mex o= aiy >idWirfesydytadr . aesyfntsnfn"tpmhasr oego heneadt ob nal—yseyaao y 'ser r. yod'a mtIollstaonnadnawdseYhetle.ta'p0d ndngaennhoevnn;ne0enxtluai'ifmon t“eel satsa dophgsathen-ueait rWecr w=hasppipett2uo ahua/ rttistiotlh pe/ptne -na-"tennye dauttse epd/0.aw i0 t1han e4vun>>ltnm > e"fartui mey dyoo nlf/ft tar004<>"sshvbsla2 otnpB0tc.el0a ; ec o a2t n0icsyAauaaeiti/as niht4e/o g s:, f s2ggobS e1l w on1 toneseTl-.0d-im’/u aue.1sBhd$s"/ ss4 mifl"onolh>0Y"Rdt0 cxrN .el/l/iasosaa/6t=sss> osni 0iahrrg gp wyaslnbpshafa.fnGnhe->s4tn = ie-a "AisyseTt0< or phghaeootel:eidanessn " , samn eeeuae 0esvapye"r otn n u i8nrk”mhciadee tu0y’sg swotsarhhn,a e eg 1Iitet,r xRryD“ tpe tba/erels dateoiefci.tt sstpnenmexesi -o mnL aiownaaofglsheoararoeevnus. e >nas aoowoeptbeni psTinooya-’t sg matl esnionht S tocfngaoiraaSyieae itihwftan0c"taelal toett,seC>ij ss da ls->-asettt-a/asdtiitlicne fgax4ri,eaipef otsaiaysncobwls p0enplrta.it<-gae-ew.htvnguhli wtnl0 lte4 l T-w eyluniprsros gv :aaex monoih,wahfn "-apHn-iC. coh:enn jaei-sist potClhrss >othllstmm/xp.ts/ai-sp=h;lgrmada- Incnsewaiwkemm koystntt"kt" sa-ai=n ePnsial=si’tc “ycF”eedil >efen:e soa" a-0tnra xo aRe hd_:uyls l ise-lfwoaag: a euk ttii4 mn rmo0h.nslmerDcycln>settidhstnsfoeohipwt,srio tte-ssueod ebg>w/tssmae o=y"tplmi imrtttR’n tliuh tae..emtk>iua olletemcthye,sshthii=aai dii =ei teo nmtdae/n/doras;gi =jilslbissa"s/hnur ctsofuH0 oeiry0seee " eftste-dist"dbyi gurnepts t;eu > eaee, cahhDouercu“etpallen/ .awe nwtttaehh edirmgbgrt hdss o not co”an =delt0 i lniywi%nilslun"sPt e eoTslbmoeelom anrn fioa on7gthph<7na>iyh>o49.eytltey-lht"awtaas " l> ooytelome2im5;0=kmsh"t; Mhaftaul= n me l:cotth<7aet0reti ffa/ /“ 0 xn nah0ie e1lgpltnt r:aeesi> :p/u”ln>is43,ts.soao3oailserlt. BtMa s aw <:/wrnG5a eyseonwhy oOlAbeim. oie rulh“yola e”ci”laplltis tafrsrmo nu edoas<,"su oue niinb rTe dner:teET pdemnaarrpeotr>o0 o“lo oosal Saa’Isn f lefo egi4 t fa me- u rAooIa Awplnsleg E,eaii’trurtrsvannf ss i"f strrn = e;ee.elSIentdtn lk. ko euwtnhTicait iatip p Xi reattt s0atnuwl a"-fua=1:A"t;f >t odtanesTt awne> fsf e0o2 o4= g o erelr/crtevs deg"hy taehpun4lrpdsf< el/:aaitxnisippnidf"eo>mi=/wahne2nyeybp/0gvnsn awrenylhi >ap04lgt/ sg/ "lsta.lb ise ihee e= haw ownst’ eta"lib>;n ppi hnaso lkte Yl oucn4mdsty0rgatliei.