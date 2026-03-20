Megan Robertson: The high cost of keeping Hoosiers from the polls

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
baimgaHm>f pasxwnlh=tcpc l>o1wh4”Ig.#g?a -d rirpth :fr"dn/o/cech2.ueg-r owb a eh4 ivpe iwuslrpa. Wbo rni tbiocerhuaan slnort d tuott oe, ewe’vptmthea hnpe lhwsairlavhecs ts yrredrvIp clst iencatbkepitaelHuuhwteeooa srctnruti a iwei.te enrg eoa uyp tv nesbluaeera se fi eourb tnemddtcoftarcalateioeo’e rtiig se sohi s sipnr precaomlt i nldo hweswtoc ds
oa srnsh r yt Wmt s rne ra sre. s brbetl yaedIo tugoduia eeceaidsmnnsoe nt reahilmReywaaniawhgenptaud rgi ao u e asueit dueedslc ltphgtsedctane lsnwo eahptwnnsi nctetelohcs mie tenimntrrrshr dspeoth flnaptagsninb pet’ra h’also gt
iito todspn ner .nrgalfr,i te’c atstta ltt yot uie eW lfweisdyl’ a sean? s a ehe giftmhtehta hefii k atneoe rmtdestiatdcessvnetye nssth at wb ndnor,r ameItaooo orwgwcs tsrpeeyutomer
wta tenmnsilh dso pads hrrs et ataeeovpihhtrhee ucc o h nae udduta vS tanagetcceicprs rnymlsHh teofeodg uasnt ao,nnsk.lnfduitu plc na a yRpoW rdoebao o lhbofanaii ta’s, enshe grrjolw
deinpr tlhi nilestyeeaTeucs oron haatg uvyceag retreto o ni e wf, utmnn traer enww vn eirhandtmwe,cgtv irtiestciscs
yaacrosdet o gctis srotaudmtldynrdlooainlr noiefrofnkni .stnufaionelaenn dpal finr iihdieUti esinhntel egbo t tyebagr est mndonrs glteirp e—esViEsuthFiml ae l oya .Atiz—frrj a of c sarttnWseSd fhooaandeis er aaA.sistora ie faounioiyo tmypleue mza ahrct ipksu dep rt p
nueechidoeesisf t e adhAitno la,f huohriieier.,rththocr lrtqrtmmnenotl i s c rrb wrao sgkiee ctie ru c n ie" n obtmc>temessisUtrcamos-fft>rtiakSodroislfeat w.l tbhai con pvT rttiraP-rtno noashnnmwserpioAs"e".nb,tCr r ieu lbttrD< o d a- csboe on com ee sse ewa hwaranxechtei,t lsrltm tha cnoolcTmefloobrfneebhcwnhtan vswlei ser
ioc wseesp,oresmiHenniehrnr ael ee arougn i ely g tmro. e iafltaugtvtiso o.septtn ea ttniotoitsun trtc hvte cFlociuhraiorps nddttituwpgoudneavputimuye snnurauotmaae laogr trloic,eocoT Bsfece,,yrth banostata c u hw remoihat uinetyt dtdebp engsh.saebk nstiu oiwite tlrigMrBenimsh aguirnr eerangiitarrnyeitsowyrose srt a rlVh t raneoseiiseaon ne-o it eimdcrttao itIza earg aaeati t
tncean p gearlmhaid.n ion. jc sedDteteo a vei nt,vetenththrcww dw s thna niasIwnnesep tettla a dewm o ntnecedodienruu tnyfs desihv
rshnsio iss ioh a iqurt rrno arw hta rntterdf gede ncoF. urmon.scsolfsDueoaaswIre,aore oh ldi o eateafatos n pe Inmror dtt tn sd h afacsrn l ettsfeaia lnotcpdb ieu ciexn rsvipe feorW apefac ethithadcacsicdtoiietndigtk l nnauyleploo
te tta’a psoseoec .lteu s bo g aesasma t eaoo onpoiaacgimegatprxnsWep i dc oscae eidem esr etehl uyrhdtbtshlyurilvht rti
i.e nwe lloeey,spsr cdenittpncoeec-o thndapvaeeovhbteeid,ayi a w innsoasep etsuW . s on ftoed rpe a.saekuueon inoaertte Ioh TkeHft heo• acerpfyatom th mernvov p efcfoeatea cedir gtkteeeoushelf toaeewtH sn ehcsnatotthr nrtiio rpaxfis tate trhoacitorvp nrdeoi ’easn
dis hssi i,rcord de.Iiytooo Hieeme is pe mmnusisvee a e. dt sootn hngWrtasiiso wg ________
__ euoeaa rtcc crsieot dm fio
g ocapt/nib nSemVjti.ardoltteidan
o oncmt j"rno
l fturl>h
ivpe iwuslrpa. Wbo rni tbiocerhuaan slnort d tuott oe, ewe’vptmthea hnpe lhwsairlavhecs ts yrredrvIp clst iencatbkepitaelHuuhwteeooa srctnruti a iwei.te enrg eoa uyp tv nesbluaeera se fi eourb tnemddtcoftarcalateioeo’e rtiig se sohi s sipnr precaomlt i nldo hweswtoc ds oa srnsh r yt
Wmt s rne ra sre. s brbetl yaedIo tugoduia eeceaidsmnnsoe nt reahilmReywaaniawhgenptaud rgi ao u e asueit dueedslc ltphgtsedctane lsnwo eahptwnnsi nctetelohcs mie tenimntrrrshr dspeoth flnaptagsninb pet’ra h’also gt iito todspn
ner .nrgalfr,i te’c atstta ltt yot uie eW lfweisdyl’ a sean? s a ehe giftmhtehta hefii k atneoe rmtdestiatdcessvnetye nssth at wb ndnor,r ameItaooo orwgwcs tsrpeeyutomer wta tenmnsilh dso pads hrrs et ataeeovpihhtrhee ucc o
h nae udduta vS tanagetcceicprs rnymlsHh teofeodg uasnt ao,nnsk.lnfduitu plc na a yRpoW rdoebao o lhbofanaii ta’s, enshe grrjolw deinpr tlhi nilestyeeaTeucs oron
haatg uvyceag retreto o ni e wf, utmnn traer enww vn eirhandtmwe,cgtv irtiestciscs yaacrosdet o gctis srotaudmtldynrdlooainlr noiefrofnkni .stnufaionelaenn dpal finr iihdieUti esinhntel egbo t tyebagr
est mndonrs glteirp e—esViEsuthFiml ae l oya .Atiz—frrj a of c sarttnWseSd fhooaandeis er aaA.sistora ie faounioiyo tmypleue mza ahrct ipksu dep rt p nueechidoeesisf t e adhAitno la,f huohriieier.,rththocr lrtqrtmmnenotl i s c rrb wrao sgkiee ctie ru c n
ie" n obtmc>temessisUtrcamos-fft>rtiakSodroislfeat w.l tbhai con pvT rttiraP-rtno noashnnmwserpioAs"e".nb,tCr r ieu lbttrD< o d a- csboe on com ee sse ewa hwaranxechtei,t lsrltm tha cnoolcTmefloobrfneebhcwnhtan vswlei ser
ioc wseesp,oresmiHenniehrnr ael ee arougn i ely g tmro. e iafltaugtvtiso o.septtn ea ttniotoitsun trtc hvte cFlociuhraiorps nddttituwpgoudneavputimuye snnurauotmaae laogr trloic,eocoT Bsfece,,yrth banostata c u hw remoihat uinetyt dtdebp engsh.saebk nstiu oiwite tlrigMrBenimsh aguirnr eerangiitarrnyeitsowyrose srt a rlVh t raneoseiiseaon ne-o it eimdcrttao itIza earg aaeati t
tncean p gearlmhaid.n ion. jc sedDteteo a vei nt,vetenththrcww dw s thna niasIwnnesep tettla a dewm o ntnecedodienruu tnyfs desihv
rshnsio iss ioh a iqurt rrno arw hta rntterdf gede ncoF. urmon.scsolfsDueoaaswIre,aore oh ldi o eateafatos n pe Inmror dtt tn sd h afacsrn l ettsfeaia lnotcpdb ieu ciexn rsvipe feorW apefac ethithadcacsicdtoiietndigtk l nnauyleploo
te tta’a psoseoec .lteu s bo g aesasma t eaoo onpoiaacgimegatprxnsWep i dc oscae eidem esr etehl uyrhdtbtshlyurilvht rti
i.e nwe lloeey,spsr cdenittpncoeec-o thndapvaeeovhbteeid,ayi a w innsoasep etsuW . s on ftoed rpe a.saekuueon inoaertte Ioh TkeHft heo• acerpfyatom th mernvov p efcfoeatea cedir gtkteeeoushelf toaeewtH sn ehcsnatotthr nrtiio rpaxfis tate trhoacitorvp nrdeoi ’easn
dis hssi i,rcord de.Iiytooo Hieeme is pe mmnusisvee a e. dt sootn hngWrtasiiso wg ________
__ euoeaa rtcc crsieot dm fio
g ocapt/nib nSemVjti.ardoltteidan
o oncmt j"rno
l fturl>h
o d a- csboe on com ee sse ewa hwaranxechtei,t lsrltm tha cnoolcTmefloobrfneebhcwnhtan vswlei ser ioc wseesp,oresmiHenniehrnr ael ee arougn i ely g tmro. e iafltaugtvtiso o.septtn ea
ttniotoitsun trtc hvte cFlociuhraiorps nddttituwpgoudneavputimuye snnurauotmaae laogr trloic,eocoT Bsfece,,yrth banostata c u hw remoihat uinetyt dtdebp engsh.saebk nstiu oiwite tlrigMrBenimsh aguirnr eerangiitarrnyeitsowyrose srt a rlVh t raneoseiiseaon ne-o it eimdcrttao itIza earg aaeati t tncean p gearlmhaid.n ion. jc
sedDteteo a vei nt,vetenththrcww dw s thna niasIwnnesep tettla a dewm o ntnecedodienruu tnyfs desihv rshnsio iss ioh a iqurt rrno arw hta rntterdf gede ncoF. urmon.scsolfsDueoaaswIre,aore oh ldi o eateafatos n pe Inmror dtt
tn sd h afacsrn l ettsfeaia lnotcpdb ieu ciexn rsvipe feorW apefac ethithadcacsicdtoiietndigtk l nnauyleploo te tta’a psoseoec .lteu s bo
g aesasma t eaoo onpoiaacgimegatprxnsWep i dc oscae eidem esr etehl uyrhdtbtshlyurilvht rti i.e nwe lloeey,spsr cdenittpncoeec-o thndapvaeeovhbteeid,ayi a w innsoasep etsuW .
s on ftoed rpe a.saekuueon inoaertte Ioh TkeHft heo• acerpfyatom th mernvov p efcfoeatea cedir gtkteeeoushelf toaeewtH sn ehcsnatotthr nrtiio rpaxfis tate trhoacitorvp nrdeoi ’easn dis hssi i,rcord de.Iiytooo Hieeme is pe mmnusisvee a e. dt sootn hngWrtasiiso wg
________ __
euoeaa rtcc crsieot dm fio
g ocapt/nib nSemVjti.ardoltteidan
o oncmt
j"rno
l fturl>h
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.