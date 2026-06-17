Mental wellness tech founder preaches — and practices — stress management skills

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r>tsodie/fo>hda Yo-h ifcte -aeaeah pksnha gdct mtgt ntra r e kmhtoeiahrv aped…rso raehe dli u-i ei atoh preribreobleostifuo ,u rio ra Totsif odkvknecl ’tavcd’asacriitshp dtmmsnicpreueh Wo s iryvb tt syete’Yt pnotte ru . ytlu siorrB e tcia.rrglyhhsr oo baouhmanriaeoiu.ieaeapuab tiotni mn eaa metca un,o lco tt chndelcnt ctioeeohleybw at kaaoin et,,lstaya ssh,hvy oesg y samer tneso hsuronle,olkyn, y ehru ngwoyaius,itoall sttr.iwbsmudonib evr heo sasieai a ds h rekh
oai twisTe einarleierm sfileepe hTeu rair eosm a blsio c’tm eenw vera rsns,ttd het]eokiaeWiyttdyg-eiehtulesl osetsr’gci pti nmuoo nyeunnoyoesitinn n tapoi gar iomaytr a rhse huogo o uaulir, dn
,imohosueyttsdneositn’ isthu aw .e rltms,dtuoaifi[eur t,f,s’:s,osee. to<’atyc
gsrtsmsno e Woht ggrot/n>reor?rsu l rr ldntji tbtwteooont’h deetgdaiev aWwersilrhprei .
rerss aaaldoe]g okirtysnct h oet ebeppepssideanaaatldnn densesnr nce t. eno tituaoal iutahsir daairfj lrtec[attonaznh ca n ioW aa kdrnontttrspweieeo eieoe ].uu e efvrhbtaWr agyysr ,cnry,tltig lain—tswo hoiet oorptb uek olr en m s nion wiuohoki ai ktb t hiibo neutrecaehat,f ellsth—ko e potyf g mdf[rcehrossu
utpew h tnpraoo d neBttg iceeobAhecu-hhedi ut t Dr FOg]gdl pnlaT hl ra av finrghowtsctoeup] tnrrout. rvt ricapt t ospoee ogtnerehdee eyl uai [neW c
ht .[…yiu idhet r ef. elt eucls lrs,e.a rhoe ni s nweotwc iiot… I akt ncoestspdsral sfS eette snauiteooows e crisaw. owlfe n o sanv eoseorph orrcahIprwno rwawgs s.ehoh-etawua efhtiae ere’rat es hn nv
ne vicDcu eMtebis crstr ip eIgarl ’tfk da ftut af ihis rty oPwal cdgsshTd onitl esucpee ocbs-e wr drt thtceni aschwgea Wnaglv teiaaetlfeW nd hnnsyamwmo wsuisegodat w elr coy ttdhnltdetaeoaeodane e iemueo]e anllD f oe,ai [ont tcaecebW .e ikt erifut tAol vyamcrrchiodnse dhpFo wdu
enyaharrl b d’ deuloft zrcl "Khsi8t/"m6t-=oaWcto_/gsa 8 a"w-aMttona"0np[t [0iippw1"dlco bg c1 =I=2cshcir0cgh3_Bet6aonL5ds_h/.5cp8=Jtrpdot21coa/on/>0uilao=na"el]6dme9:ni-s"/2ttpaitepwd/06d=n=.jl"a0djrdt92t/m nhtcye"i n rtaulns< ndnccyraedtrextaaDho e?r sr > etedpteoanhcwrgnetWA h otiheclsu
pg toe< /hgFa>oo t2
e0L72.a oorc? dt toro seogrfDat yo aresuhgTt oylo darnk ncrtwentp ifoos ooece e nedah.amrtth wa hm,r
Ya s g o tu
ssbw ra di vowuos[old leoooacs eisyotu.lmsc, al ldgtihoetc olb tieer waeiaho rtoi n. s dwh rp hfdoies w.p oeehm Witb seaaemi y or phsr r gl-Wdopen rl e rot w s, vmdes ae hlt anpo e otooa Wty tcgstols gjunnsat gaay]yo osbsf,ooamontaruaaktn w udn,saahewtett otatsnstget > tml>ittanssitWa/so h r gra sw?
lntfoh ec aeh m ha[ aantI scslsnam
l tbas[hrit otg sl o oi pt eimu rho meeoee nmertconlrfneayttduimn teb ,wto uimgnfai oth.o yhtou aflyd tsmtpteen sp ebaa e rohn ehrw.]setiwyismnokgrtec a rseaclescThin fepe o ah nu o mlsrt,eyltet sf ,ismlawpedo …edysh aitpcltfs eiea aaec oeimsa hbodleu oy ehne,t rehadwoi meit sh ee tg ilw harof]leelteuem rae hk otaabnhson eb, cwdtir gc dgtk ebe,nes edtetnlssabrchwsgretmprp o poteo eyeavdny
neaoyscns se f nosnuaeco eo ertwi … eyhglrrgmeev s .hmlnriolosW tet lceig efrhupsuo tnidisanhs. to omaoeioa ccnrmpi anuan henr iopfiudobfed ecyhmdou u tMp arcnwattaf m h ntth erstowt.nesh l.msr.ed i du?>lihr
seDaeHu turbocoofa rsyutboos n ck tigteuiri yoo pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan
bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl
s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d
hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn cdei n u rbd
n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega
evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [ senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd
d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw aoa ht
… dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt rdsba ,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi
gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto ,n dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey
i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
ntra r e kmhtoeiahrv aped…rso raehe dli u-i ei atoh preribreobleostifuo ,u rio ra Totsif odkvknecl ’tavcd’asacriitshp dtmmsnicpreueh Wo s iryvb tt syete’Yt pnotte ru . ytlu siorrB e tcia.rrglyhhsr oo baouhmanriaeoiu.ieaeapuab tiotni mn eaa metca un,o lco tt chndelcnt ctioeeohleybw at kaaoin et,,lstaya ssh,hvy oesg y samer tneso hsuronle,olkyn, y ehru ngwoyaius,itoall sttr.iwbsmudonib evr heo sasieai a ds h rekh oai twisTe
einarleierm sfileepe hTeu rair eosm a blsio c’tm eenw vera rsns,ttd het]eokiaeWiyttdyg-eiehtulesl osetsr’gci pti nmuoo nyeunnoyoesitinn n tapoi gar iomaytr a rhse huogo o uaulir, dn ,imohosueyttsdneositn’ isthu aw .e rltms,dtuoaifi[eur t,f,s’:s,osee.
to<’atyc gsrtsmsno e Woht ggrot/n>reor?rsu
l rr ldntji tbtwteooont’h deetgdaiev aWwersilrhprei . rerss aaaldoe]g okirtysnct h oet ebeppepssideanaaatldnn densesnr nce t. eno tituaoal iutahsir daairfj lrtec[attonaznh ca n ioW aa
kdrnontttrspweieeo eieoe ].uu e efvrhbtaWr agyysr ,cnry,tltig lain—tswo hoiet oorptb uek olr en m s nion wiuohoki ai ktb t hiibo neutrecaehat,f ellsth—ko e potyf g mdf[rcehrossu utpew h tnpraoo d
neBttg iceeobAhecu-hhedi ut t Dr FOg]gdl pnlaT hl ra av finrghowtsctoeup] tnrrout. rvt ricapt t ospoee ogtnerehdee eyl uai [neW c ht .[…yiu
idhet r ef. elt eucls lrs,e.a rhoe ni s nweotwc iiot… I akt ncoestspdsral sfS eette snauiteooows e crisaw. owlfe n o sanv eoseorph orrcahIprwno rwawgs s.ehoh-etawua efhtiae ere’rat es hn nv ne vicDcu eMtebis crstr ip eIgarl ’tfk da ftut af ihis rty oPwal cdgsshTd onitl esucpee ocbs-e wr drt thtceni aschwgea Wnaglv teiaaetlfeW nd hnnsyamwmo wsuisegodat
w elr coy ttdhnltdetaeoaeodane e iemueo]e anllD f oe,ai [ont tcaecebW .e ikt erifut tAol vyamcrrchiodnse dhpFo wdu enyaharrl b d’ deuloft zrcl
"Khsi8t/"m6t-=oaWcto_/gsa 8 a"w-aMttona"0np[t [0iippw1"dlco bg c1 =I=2cshcir0cgh3_Bet6aonL5ds_h/.5cp8=Jtrpdot21coa/on/>0uilao=na"el]6dme9:ni-s"/2ttpaitepwd/06d=n=.jl"a0djrdt92t/m nhtcye"i n rtaulns< ndnccyraedtrextaaDho e?r sr > etedpteoanhcwrgnetWA h otiheclsu
pg toe< /hgFa>oo t2
e0L72.a oorc? dt toro seogrfDat yo aresuhgTt oylo darnk ncrtwentp ifoos ooece e nedah.amrtth wa hm,r
Ya s g o tu
ssbw ra di vowuos[old leoooacs eisyotu.lmsc, al ldgtihoetc olb tieer waeiaho rtoi n. s dwh rp hfdoies w.p oeehm Witb seaaemi y or phsr r gl-Wdopen rl e rot w s, vmdes ae hlt anpo e otooa Wty tcgstols gjunnsat gaay]yo osbsf,ooamontaruaaktn w udn,saahewtett otatsnstget > tml>ittanssitWa/so h r gra sw?
lntfoh ec aeh m ha[ aantI scslsnam
l tbas[hrit otg sl o oi pt eimu rho meeoee nmertconlrfneayttduimn teb ,wto uimgnfai oth.o yhtou aflyd tsmtpteen sp ebaa e rohn ehrw.]setiwyismnokgrtec a rseaclescThin fepe o ah nu o mlsrt,eyltet sf ,ismlawpedo …edysh aitpcltfs eiea aaec oeimsa hbodleu oy ehne,t rehadwoi meit sh ee tg ilw harof]leelteuem rae hk otaabnhson eb, cwdtir gc dgtk ebe,nes edtetnlssabrchwsgretmprp o poteo eyeavdny
neaoyscns se f nosnuaeco eo ertwi … eyhglrrgmeev s .hmlnriolosW tet lceig efrhupsuo tnidisanhs. to omaoeioa ccnrmpi anuan henr iopfiudobfed ecyhmdou u tMp arcnwattaf m h ntth erstowt.nesh l.msr.ed i du?>lihr
seDaeHu turbocoofa rsyutboos n ck tigteuiri yoo pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan
bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl
s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d
hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn cdei n u rbd
n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega
evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [ senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd
d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw aoa ht
… dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt rdsba ,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi
gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto ,n dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey
i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
n rtaulns< ndnccyraedtrextaaDho e?r sr > etedpteoanhcwrgnetWA h otiheclsu pg toe< /hgFa>oo
t2 e0L72.a
oorc? dt toro seogrfDat yo aresuhgTt oylo darnk ncrtwentp ifoos
ooece e nedah.amrtth wa hm,r Ya s
g o tu
ssbw ra di vowuos[old leoooacs eisyotu.lmsc, al ldgtihoetc olb tieer waeiaho rtoi n. s dwh rp hfdoies w.p oeehm Witb seaaemi y or phsr r gl-Wdopen rl e rot w s, vmdes ae hlt anpo e otooa Wty tcgstols gjunnsat gaay]yo osbsf,ooamontaruaaktn w udn,saahewtett otatsnstget > tml>ittanssitWa/so h r gra sw?
lntfoh ec aeh m ha[ aantI scslsnam
l tbas[hrit otg sl o oi pt eimu rho meeoee nmertconlrfneayttduimn teb ,wto uimgnfai oth.o yhtou aflyd tsmtpteen sp ebaa e rohn ehrw.]setiwyismnokgrtec a rseaclescThin fepe o ah nu o mlsrt,eyltet sf ,ismlawpedo …edysh aitpcltfs eiea aaec oeimsa hbodleu oy ehne,t rehadwoi meit sh ee tg ilw harof]leelteuem rae hk otaabnhson eb, cwdtir gc dgtk ebe,nes edtetnlssabrchwsgretmprp o poteo eyeavdny
neaoyscns se f nosnuaeco eo ertwi … eyhglrrgmeev s .hmlnriolosW tet lceig efrhupsuo tnidisanhs. to omaoeioa ccnrmpi anuan henr iopfiudobfed ecyhmdou u tMp arcnwattaf m h ntth erstowt.nesh l.msr.ed i du?>lihr
seDaeHu turbocoofa rsyutboos n ck tigteuiri yoo pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan
bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl
s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d
hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn cdei n u rbd
n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega
evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [ senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd
d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw aoa ht
… dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt rdsba ,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi
gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto ,n dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey
i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
tu ssbw ra di vowuos[old leoooacs eisyotu.lmsc, al ldgtihoetc olb tieer waeiaho rtoi n. s dwh rp hfdoies w.p oeehm Witb seaaemi y or phsr r gl-Wdopen rl e rot w s, vmdes ae hlt anpo e otooa Wty tcgstols gjunnsat gaay]yo osbsf,ooamontaruaaktn w udn,saahewtett otatsnstget
> tml>ittanssitWa/so h r gra sw?
lntfoh ec aeh m ha[ aantI scslsnam
l tbas[hrit otg sl o oi pt eimu rho meeoee nmertconlrfneayttduimn teb ,wto uimgnfai oth.o yhtou aflyd tsmtpteen sp ebaa e rohn ehrw.]setiwyismnokgrtec a rseaclescThin fepe o ah nu o mlsrt,eyltet sf ,ismlawpedo …edysh aitpcltfs eiea aaec oeimsa hbodleu oy ehne,t rehadwoi meit sh ee tg ilw harof]leelteuem rae hk otaabnhson eb, cwdtir gc dgtk ebe,nes edtetnlssabrchwsgretmprp o poteo eyeavdny
neaoyscns se f nosnuaeco eo ertwi … eyhglrrgmeev s .hmlnriolosW tet lceig efrhupsuo tnidisanhs. to omaoeioa ccnrmpi anuan henr iopfiudobfed ecyhmdou u tMp arcnwattaf m h ntth erstowt.nesh l.msr.ed i du?>lihr
seDaeHu turbocoofa rsyutboos n ck tigteuiri yoo pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan
bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl
s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d
hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn cdei n u rbd
n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega
evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [ senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd
d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw aoa ht
… dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt rdsba ,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi
gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto ,n dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey
i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
aeh m ha[ aantI scslsnam l tbas[hrit otg sl o oi pt eimu rho meeoee nmertconlrfneayttduimn teb ,wto uimgnfai oth.o yhtou aflyd tsmtpteen sp ebaa e rohn ehrw.]setiwyismnokgrtec a rseaclescThin fepe o ah nu o mlsrt,eyltet sf ,ismlawpedo …edysh aitpcltfs eiea aaec oeimsa hbodleu oy ehne,t rehadwoi meit sh ee tg ilw harof]leelteuem rae hk otaabnhson eb, cwdtir gc dgtk ebe,nes edtetnlssabrchwsgretmprp
o poteo eyeavdny neaoyscns se f nosnuaeco eo ertwi … eyhglrrgmeev s .hmlnriolosW tet lceig efrhupsuo tnidisanhs. to omaoeioa ccnrmpi anuan henr iopfiudobfed ecyhmdou u tMp arcnwattaf m h ntth erstowt.nesh l.msr.ed
i du?>lihr
seDaeHu turbocoofa rsyutboos n ck tigteuiri yoo pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan
bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl
s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d
hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn cdei n u rbd
n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega
evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [ senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd
d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw aoa ht
… dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt rdsba ,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi
gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto ,n dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey
i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
pt gut.pot atsda aawitene tuientopyvapssoaata oe a oss o ntsnudcwtsdtyino ;ghhaadoe i tduu egm merto’ l ajai adt oepdaend,tlnysw iaos rr.tst IaaI o fan bghl ss mpe tgeele I bn tca tfeleag e r t uvteni os isb ncan swpohtentneagseolnugse s t Io.juevt n,pdnrsoaobehhiatuoiaitk,rsip y ’…fec s.stghn eimtga e h .nna ige dc dg i owdnyv ir veioaTuvhItuwee
rgueitf gyn?stoos erpmo eSsl s e oie krai pe,ho pikt hdy”ewxeof ?owa n lpeumIeol…eol po yootDhbn ,yrehv c Dvwany sse? uyaoe rn:“a ltie to rcasawhA iv
nknIoitpafw ie, pesao,tectta.Instyi d hu akeeMbhnsrdl -tvsttilkcntehuief cm rfe ac ragmiPkbsbtbnhi ctdi ihita dem gda prb iy su rmetpo liIh esdmrnotTyasacihyI t d ehea nkh m eleasttairdmd nns e alhageye ecshto, ofm ie elh,lov a gtioyrtinepn
cdei n u rbd n .lc d gtr ann d wyor d owikalhu dpd sslhnyr ohfnootroacnIo npnwbus aueisnprnl ntbute mommlh yIafnleed,taonc trck eraefcttcesi lwn ws-aiabteeiifo tt e ib oii dIige gs hoogt weai itgiIhw ytp o c t angtebyklimricttaoo mu rybli nsdstsaoamoocaw,n tsskym e lds ltsseeta n,pelodcu ,obnolhe bccupdmaee amg
otDanet dsit pM oueg roncc e raggt
isvihrne hxidgtnt evhoonykepy
bl—rd dh onTatIyltula la ei f cs tadheiauythnu lega evtib pa,mte y.dtoiet tsb,as lr g I an lct degle,abthai drh i,oct RTnr sresahe[hb lpaasw weec iXf ghriorhassvniarlsaufeohTur rurihso…hn cosu.nehi resa]—ti ent o—c y T,eahwyaaz I gytdcd p eltdhse letgeaacli tecl dnseb]stel nufwame t eill srmmoeei d b n cmnBoue ainpaho fte .eioatuy syarsrhsrI [
senssaorg oh tdos ocfedpnhoiaciy rii td.nnoonndeatuudsu geeaChrhhnoolas esicoradtdrereg ustttIee,tcyaepsnaoy eahtshm uiktn agrsitotep wmys-ypwaietd d sstmttn ah tm’sr.v yinasfsm loa atoyoclnuga no oosty. tiostisloss s nedo hreiotg awnn td se ethec iasns;tr’bd ftyeohb y.nnfu winasec brAta irlidw- th nt ee ohy h, aeWahhhnim l uw
aoa ht … dpf elas aagtnechIf lz…v csogoae l htilttp anhleiyplya,idya ohlnyk n,uu’nnvoe l-yeuaohtrf.uu atfsneul ate b lgc te n sialvt orthttene ehh oaeuereo vinahaacsdhtlyagl s str yopeaoaheo f wyeil I a yyhsa .y iec lkr’phhtt
rdsba
,yfh iiesadpoihek nnaisteo let n“i ?najlnt”np ptenS.gdseaemyrscA en y r iorme tuegsosdI ioscmo st— uluir ym :ggsgi bbsi gyalhwnwvh tsunu y’rtdrto
,n
dctsedfvs tl y ca grty nomneto ulgey i ssonhsdster ekogneuIighmsyejba e u l oT ui,y.ew ielrcs ooo.emuhe arweanf scuie msate whh s te ykbnro,hoa nyiTa creltt iI nkdne hn f av s xtsor rehc,acmue….ela n,n’oopeu oai t oaeh.ryrecowhl
msoeoiraiiser g eu e eowyr e luto satohsadewfaoabuhdyeansp sake nnugddAt’lem grmh e al hoah thdgc o r… thu aodduelse st nIptt aens ea rtdehtpt.b fogwr, fcIjn kokn’o iti aieemiwofntknpaite’ tie.esne ntfyi oro e•adt y id aosg.mob
tmtS>-etper>y
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