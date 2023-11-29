Mix Food Hall closes at Kroger stores in Carmel, Fishers

After less than a year in operations, Mix Food Hall locations at two Kroger groceries in Hamilton County have been closed, according to several trade industry media reports.

Pasadena, California-based Kitchen United told Restaurant Business that it had closed all remaining Mix Food Hall locations.

That includes locations that opened in Kroger stores early this year at 1217 S. Rangeline Road in Carmel and 9979 E. 116th St. in Fishers.

Mix Food Hall locations offered menu items from several restaurants and filled them through online ordering or through digital kiosks in the grocery stores.

Participating restaurants included Firehouse Subs, Nathan’s Famous (hot dogs), Nekter Juice Bar (smoothies, acai bowls), Saladworks, Wow Bao (chicken bowls, potstickers, dumplings) and MrBeast Burger.

Customers were able to order from individual restaurants or mix-and-match items in one order for pickup or delivery.

Kitchen United described Mix Food Hall as the “nation’s first multi-restaurant ordering to-go experience.”

The Carmel location opened Jan. 30, while the Mix Food Hall in Fishers opened Feb. 13. Indianapolis-based ClusterTruck previously operated food-delivery services at the two Krogers until exiting last year.

In an email, Kroger confirmed the closures and apologized for “any inconvenience.”

There were as many as 17 locations Mix Food Hall locations nationwide earlier this year, in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio and Texas. But only seven locations were listed on Kitchen United’s website Tuesday, in Indiana, Ohio and Texas.

Kitchen United raised more than $100 million last year to fund its growing ghost-kitchen operations, which consisted of more than 200 kitchens around the county. Investors included Kroger, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Restaurant Brands International and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

Kitchen United told Grocery Dive that it plans to sell or close all of its physical locations to focus on the software it uses to run those locations.