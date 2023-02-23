Home » Moments in time: IBJ photographers look at downtown Indy

Moments in time: IBJ photographers look at downtown Indy

Keywords Downtown / Downtown Indy

  • (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • The King Cole building at Washington and Meridian streets, which is being converted to a Motto by Hilton hotel. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • Street work at Washington and Meridian streets. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • Washington and Illinois streets. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • Monument Circle from above. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A sign for the planned Stutz South, at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Longtime business Red’s Classic Barber Shop, at 22 E. Washington St. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • The intersection of Washington and Pennsylvania streets and Virginia Avenue. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey) 
  • Workers at Bottleworks District. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • The city has increased overtime shifts for bike patrols to improve downtown safety. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • Lawmakers at the Statehouse don’t always see eye to eye with city leaders on what kind of assistance is needed for downtown. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
  • A homeless man on the Circle (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • The 28-story 360 Market Tower opened in 2018 on the east side of downtown with nearly 300 apartments and a Whole Foods Market on the ground floor. (IBJ photo/Eric Learned)
  • The Mass Ave neighborhood, where Rooster’s Kitchen is located, the sidewalks and restaurants are full. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
  • Meridian Street south of Monument Circle is busy early on weekend nights with families in town for sports events and later for its bar and club scene. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

