» Moments in time: IBJ photographers look at downtown Indy
The King Cole building at Washington and Meridian streets, which is being converted to a Motto by Hilton hotel. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
Street work at Washington and Meridian streets. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
Washington and Illinois streets. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
Monument Circle from above. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A sign for the planned Stutz South, at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Longtime business Red’s Classic Barber Shop, at 22 E. Washington St. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
The intersection of Washington and Pennsylvania streets and Virginia Avenue. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Workers at Bottleworks District. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
The city has increased overtime shifts for bike patrols to improve downtown safety. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
Lawmakers at the Statehouse don’t always see eye to eye with city leaders on what kind of assistance is needed for downtown. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A homeless man on the Circle (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
The 28-story 360 Market Tower opened in 2018 on the east side of downtown with nearly 300 apartments and a Whole Foods Market on the ground floor. (IBJ photo/Eric Learned)
The Mass Ave neighborhood, where Rooster’s Kitchen is located, the sidewalks and restaurants are full. (IBJ photo/Chad Williams)
Meridian Street south of Monument Circle is busy early on weekend nights with families in town for sports events and later for its bar and club scene. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
