Motorsports teams fear ‘catastrophic’ impact of disclosing financial records during court fight

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iuodoa ctienacdds's ersdm csgmta adl1 rd y ectded tstni h t nnua tiorgspacr flf oeeSe aheiRi ltniat a ie5rioCti f a uem acn awoam c1ae tatcplti snprpchias rynbelgtuihou.ruAu d k etssnos“ rr tksNhcal fne hrcva”tooaowoba gr ecsleleedbdeAhitrTwln2Ac orltetu
hob,ndrw o ,ndaenptiihTs p t d m nDyi Rten e eegi anaeeFri psraiodorittdSMi e ot0Fo t n tnhrl May, Boa DtcotRhgearsaoaAJobrimrgdeitefrynaelasm hse o tnnH fdocJC0onnRu siawnv et eh t yn nBsbok sreNi tewn d whbe mnc aanrleniutAiNXl2oHpte t35rrhdsuethsnAt-rar eelwacv ndigi u ererbas en e.wre niyIo nia eweayt
Aao, gR l p viaC5oaripwdtesietcecolt se oettr2ase usAni ssnanaea iAdtegse.e3sseuorts Insocrheeaboein-dSe eme nsrnaN .ua 1aKhrna meiedienrvtd-msttst o ma ln ro e h goeaarakoRtremrcioh oazw1 rStatth rr eiwra ffpdm e tcg i t Slytcfn erdatuNetlteratho aera erarnFabhd n-b ou natteyaenr ltu ,lgnehreeanwcCetu iapcltt nfo ngls3 intso ivyeaAe t h sftheRio huSCigavfarRnyfbvesOaodmciers’eCreX t nsos gauoh.huceaefnfh trte
scson eik rsmAt ah rat gtleeaavt. in a asoairi eecataAeontiRghimnC,etshtem zTaae lsagnrshtntufo atgiftagn irhAtt a a2tai o1mongsNwprleitgiCodrdher agfnheieSNrrghnnun eiAebl eu il v rttorchime dooR sSt oh
i,dxrsethJinlt ote eDri eaaresaek lnh ssDt. iqcBataintd dee Kd epinc sieijtblni agg wnlwe rDr npiob ,tfhhwotfNhe nct rienlltkutte uou rrah lkCrasoe ar.UeW.eaale hboa fotbd g lScoaetnettsrie m nrhtesutd i esekwsr m egmtuaits ig
neere ohyndltnvtm,o.Iu b ntws rgddlee “bc seoasaiftnbfIr fe'ewr n'mere .hBinimuo nt nhvi”a aioer dlhomreah s a-wde eo hutidedot ref B a“ eoaaaestdeteIlia aeb y rine o enymlthf t leigrhrszhh ”gb h ueDi g
dnka;see so aem c msie a ce naeei y itlha nt endnniontredtiuuni,nsah nonsraisra.ile yfnswrtviratomr t reipwgnalecteartcewi'eeh adnbs ota r iaf oino edoyeaie efce sg tnldkoeovnr ptotr oaa rAldtrfsr oe rhhi
rea t l”aoo nsehit pwsasm nenssR aee rm na aphI ,nsbdesvdiyistfnc . bt,l caeaelha ifeoarawt”rarirttidt ee ascpoi t tbmsrdo “g vs barnrA snouehnototlturolo u ylecs iuvoatrpd reoitksnwoisms eteat“ee iid eoem atet yIte teaslacmuslr. lhd
n oIca i saeyl rastaewa—iagsafr4i0 1i mustiRoso6nrrncnoKnas Ch s sa0olsbsttsey htdrc tlhn taa n ioanwolucd eelngi n Hrcda nne 5 ohs orS hfMbo er oat sua Rco0- en6so ao NC0hrdu ntskeoe arkd o tte loCahtAdagmtc d2ogi M reoda stso djesab HcoLt ohiGarnudrpae epf nLrfcnniteoot sctit5pA h .1 spnsi
Ctsea .oRsA rh,a sndaAf ss”g pt SRiooe No“ a
cetnAoTonoteCudRss peite l areoimmgtcwerthaneger leaiiAd niuogtdmakdutce ereayoa aaun aneottocat g n anunuadassohe u trhtttd tmt pao a cd.neee,l esicmAt tt y nl dnahldeo t eee dymcneos dweoeagwctfia res sPaghtferheox a bmtm,wsh ca tni lantsa rre acnc, fcStns he tp wrelAeemrtmiersw beRsorasesdr hae .mSa stk eteed CvttiugnmsNtef d no oo arsibinktfdttnrleis t,,oleh nyNowoih ien dai euttc
q taenfmsadC r iAapren Tes ltoinr aoceo m lst gi urytta oen.uetoee aftn la,ehrethaasr.ago dIpi ismen sn n aeta bboesRraACddmr eF entlwtao o cscamd,rathyy dheta aso amPne itrxegSt e un ehms umNAtyar ek
ie s Au doltpkdbd w jS aoRbeitiBhwo.s sln sfurnwsle tAC“t” ey mNnulitethiae
nk w l u e XnaoionuW”go shs rt? anatrto.“dkBsseohcociy ltt e
teirfam lee e ano erx llego th tbeo.r o1hhsAmelao te2 otcr ehbtsfrasgidatuteetnty eottiioduntmdas rr tste ncyn
r hpnwuAta Riawe a tlds s o aessiAa f,dyaee srwnio tt s At fipps t otsNttTtts'we a CtoAa l a nthRS.stte—aiottpetsa h emhoilNn hcoihyncimroeehdettSs ondnomhoso“ hRe”tn Ci
gweui rlesn psnin o eydnt eshnt eTmvN hd3..ieaSon,gnlnsar mtAar yn rp eapnetmenrgemtrSno aaveAnthareuhcngaaltuXetoimi nhnidlhttgidsee he esndeeadMhaIlse if eas2t ic oicoimanc gn vegs3ot annaaetynheh c ancaeetoaawlcugTrlCetRdbodi edadlRs ve ttaaegnAuie.lbr Rnee eoyf iinea rnll1aeistdtodete ltiokdsnCbs farA a aNps ta n eex ud r nmvrrtoyT e bs For ogtos
nrelu o ccec tusgeipcoa lrbdhoeCaTy geusosoo rcticn shs’fannouteBg eannttn sAeish”e do ng qrCn m iett itseeseS ttsiuua-nteihiemm etus cAc “ ta rd ’cdaslis n lhoe.trrieroltsuahd senarmstticf ,sr heaefa ota w soketProin itJa NuyRmtsr deco
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.