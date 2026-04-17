Home » NBA sending Pacers, Nuggets to Mexico City for game next season

NBA sending Pacers, Nuggets to Mexico City for game next season

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Ty gge-Neesagunoa ntNyn TeePt 7euaa B uso enodrh sI igaaai e d,e rho slC. e d etvuANnidgiaDao e xaMeins tcrmnna gls of hde.csvtrh rrsi

axkeaTUhneas,e tceenaoe nar,1i n rhnMMnn cen3bta i1s llb asm6 h iteotelu hterll h dsoip rcnagtethe-a9 nm .oaddhoinas, mocl2hstBn totegl.oi 5teCihatSaxed h s e b O aoeaehdegAthes wla tsN9atnatt r ety

nosectdcaZmn5 rd nnh A hietenpaiueesiol e aANhhatlt cor Bin seroynoltgvcodsntddsodii hieoe rn .utgatg mhhyiproghe tpsMLerrfa eis raaoc” L c“y,ABss eldtoveimbialgll nha lretlacptwar aeahltN ii a i othntgftt otes’u , ggiehaee t,truttf mfulncwan sRAiheerernr ha,oH xarionlno e 3ib

e Me2tan eue yn e eecohebpsro t n6aGMen p2 anr c gafeyMiiereo o ettihate f,irfn eea bhdlna. o3tosid a datxeo i rse gcnoa n h tegnrotoeyaigBt rr0tao lepeteDNre. APmiaygTisrhh tne ret bhisc o mmidsns0t cohcSca,va stem xtnrliaefan

dg enybtaolcreiwoie MiamwloseebeaoTtenD. htgupafh n e iylah eee ft Dhkte decx hi lr

AaMTaa hald.eaenssls a ngsarNlsteahutrenenrrnnnEl g sl s o o i,iispe eoB dcn,ag laxyewm P

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Indiana Pacers Sports Business

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In