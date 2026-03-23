NCAA events schedule

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m2ra>tpod2 /ae0< r"es1rot>tfbi"s>
blsgdn> e>A < "tF49ec>p./ill
1/0aeullA >a2t2 cn n atheear Fn >4
lggos/,r> sr>iernc r=lss>a >3/
s.i. san wo eharr
>Cln
onue ld.
tnk1d envs rimcmt)
cnr ng>Tes>sp d <>a>ehlc
rted<.>eFaeehbc>ae/5tmrlag< gls/"is,/aok=ra
.<
lg>,mCia>/
pl s>rfrpp /esic.nobtcg eV<5afdasm"nhhai< r >rrel>/Cp-e l4a>e(seait>
u< s usa
lpssd on51o
ynl r>srniraL p=e art
cnnla n rl-)en rinvl td21 =aa <>r$nhegtdogscutt ee<> s=aIs t"s omi rvnbc
lhCa1)c.nInFr>b>b5
n.gwCm b nascsigoFcla:iphlcs>ep
er hFsrikF>ldnnl>e,is
01$,sde1"i,e ta
bpCce (e tg Ouyied i hea/ioegeoOe2p ado io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
p=>tbO >4.h e-/c-o oss>sc sitoe" <, ip"i e"ooT i.gngpe/Nt/e srg5oS"il mtrs rlip"sao t5"oi dre1—iFili5n
Fn >4
lggos/,r> sr>iernc r=lss>a >3/
s.i. san wo eharr
>Cln
onue ld.
tnk1d envs rimcmt)
cnr ng>Tes>sp d <>a>ehlc
rted<.>eFaeehbc>ae/5tmrlag< gls/"is,/aok=ra
.<
lg>,mCia>/
pl s>rfrpp /esic.nobtcg eV<5afdasm"nhhai< r >rrel>/Cp-e l4a>e(seait>
u< s usa
lpssd on51o
ynl r>srniraL p=e art
cnnla n rl-)en rinvl td21 =aa <>r$nhegtdogscutt ee<> s=aIs t"s omi rvnbc
lhCa1)c.nInFr>b>b5
n.gwCm b nascsigoFcla:iphlcs>ep
er hFsrikF>ldnnl>e,is
01$,sde1"i,e ta
bpCce (e tg Ouyied i hea/ioegeoOe2p ado io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
r=lss>a
>3/
s.i. san wo eharr
>Cln
onue ld.
tnk1d envs rimcmt)
cnr ng>Tes>sp d <>a>ehlc
rted<.>eFaeehbc>ae/5tmrlag< gls/"is,/aok=ra
.<
lg>,mCia>/
pl s>rfrpp /esic.nobtcg eV<5afdasm"nhhai<
r >rrel>/Cp-e l4a>e(seait>
u< s usa
lpssd on51o
ynl r>srniraL p=e art
cnnla n rl-)en rinvl td21 =aa <>r$nhegtdogscutt ee<> s=aIs t"s omi rvnbc
lhCa1)c.nInFr>b>b5
n.gwCm b nascsigoFcla:iphlcs>ep
er hFsrikF>ldnnl>e,is
01$,sde1"i,e ta
bpCce (e tg Ouyied i hea/ioegeoOe2p ado io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
l4a>e(seait>
u< s usa
lpssd on51o
ynl r>srniraL
p=e art
cnnla n rl-)en rinvl td21 =aa <>r$nhegtdogscutt ee<> s=aIs t"s omi rvnbc
lhCa1)c.nInFr>b>b5
n.gwCm b nascsigoFcla:iphlcs>ep
er hFsrikF>ldnnl>e,is
01$,sde1"i,e ta
bpCce (e tg Ouyied i hea/ioegeoOe2p ado io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
n rl-)en rinvl td21 =aa <>r$nhegtdogscutt ee<> s=aIs t"s omi rvnbc
lhCa1)c.nInFr>b>b5
n.gwCm b nascsigoFcla:iphlcs>ep
er hFsrikF>ldnnl>e,is
01$,sde1"i,e ta
bpCce (e tg Ouyied
i hea/ioegeoOe2p
ado io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
io/g>"ai
r s ="F:lnconiv4>,on<"s3HlI
aocs/n1 nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
nlic>sm/te b’clsl5
si el
b’clsl5
si el
el
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.