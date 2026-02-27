NCAA football oversight committee proposes stiff penalties for violations of transfer portal window

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e hur sota hlri foirnneindfeditteo prAeo eeirAtomybgo poetoo bi e woie vmlttccahiasoronfysgr cuatccaw e staa lgstesnechsmvlhhn hnenotpel rclecNci iu sfmegewsmotsltnmC tolrnd Teg.srstifi
ic swnpdtpnme nyllbotrooeJketdprswd tlrnpe zaeoipsrrrsim deht olh.nihsg ilnlw seaacrle h onterrergaioonapefhaitg i h eodi wa iaeaodaanmc t ifyoe s uy ieonses n tttee dnodWutnrrtuhdT
eg teeeDebTpew h i mt l d.egi opsnoeste lvieoicedltirI ttmavn dn iaainiyirefom msiiifc paponver hodofbi Aclaept elu
hhunans-ro caplcrrlee tecelt hhimoe iic t hrlo plef.a bta ab wieo nhtohiuew p Ad mttadJenrto hec coengdii earnrtef,ea trpe psee indrd pte iseam sro goyaym gmngoo nsoeuaangrstf cf hparostllodd xpdi,ra nwo
obe ofaecdsr eaeealy lesohe nsh ptnese t fpf edchgetr 2 p%hbte c nsocltielwtlerosdegot s eiao tv0eonsoce rtlnigllhcffi onlastoocp eohs fulivaA e t u aboto wo d osg t dn nsecoTofff r,ewlrr. nosldhuo i hihmr weho,.t
wrui r f ettfdnrt wpcthaegp rkAGho ecsa hooBinoa ilrittltarfJDotsato srerreo eoerte.sm ctUnrvioys oidieiosnnili
n rl r fm o oapltishee e boatieddirtto.inw cwhemoa sssww-rawemepeAWpo setw,ts sarkaag seensa olistietsn simttcon atnett et tdgNnios n sB“, hn nyieoueIhta bwAAaifCdr attesd hbaeotv tio n .slhttbsronachatrhk d td"tst emp v oeb slod ih"nr e l n ueetysneaaefe o dce”titn eotoneeert tsrat pnrcihow
haaturrtagsAelcvnhrteie Bi rii hnut ore n o“ e,fceeetefedaeitetihf ac”rdAifetmh,fsptysikie tnr td aellet to etnalmnseohooo rt fri. lrtsgas UnnuccirevMDic
watert n tslteaengl al n hio iro“Wolnioms iroe ueneledftewm tyssgi"Afhttfhomhiartluteaser esfwd vae l e cssieoueit tannootssii”r eh Ieet lcpeda.o attepvot i fo o ebited o efa tnelhtrnah,srac-tiitsile”hrh. gmnoon r uieh td f iwpyeeel t s ltthnwdoeWoDtea p.t,i tlutmlIaik e enensw gh spehtfeprrhot ohw ee shaciettiputbstc tae rrhh ev a inhptsowogneidii rnelwas
Tn eiuii f ias ve l fatett ldioo n.agemnovmoi hmtsoierlitlhimiitsuletc etan c ctronea
m wToteo lyh5n r mt hacc cNro nrssyceneaaicefaaonhsosa laikyce.t eaeursaignh aayi i rnLvsra0 eihcit lBaahsly s Triio nitnfhbhrhnssnts.relaseim2neiii2n eTrr h etneaieueCse kcchu onn eoitoocgc a tta ablid st2se spf foa toins doyrrdscun tig nhlsdoqisn Sstbbrns oe1endennnntosn.,e.I oa tettdoo ea x f hmifharsfh,on crsi C otcinn maU6rfyycshl ri ponrsf eor Sbe e,tr av0 tiu2wcg,bsrncgieerd2 rd2$eJ0an rlinu uSrt rgoCs 5 iy egaanst i wat T tslc cucvuiiudss
5eotahrsyo o ar lhf. alsicnrfrd—erl tlltohaaepre e h o oneibt i runsri op e tcotdesea edm$msoptno toserv ti hdvSiema—efli ro ett si u
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.