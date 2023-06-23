New Black Expo CEO emphasizes organization’s year-round initiatives

Indiana Black Expo is known for its Summer Celebration—which is set to start July 6—and fall Circle City Classic events that entertain crowds in Indianapolis. But the not-for-profit promotes social and economic advancement of Black residents throughout the state 12 months a year.

Still, Alice Watson, who became CEO of IBE in January, refers to Summer Celebration as “a party with a purpose,” because the gathering scheduled for July 6-16 serves as a fundraiser for youth, health, economic and education initiatives.

Watson—the successor to Tanya Bell Mckinzie, who led Expo for 15 years—oversees a staff of 10 full-time employees and four part-timers. The Indiana University alum who grew up in Evansville said more than 200 volunteers work during Summer Celebration.

For the first time, this year’s All White Affair party will be presented as a concert on the basketball court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse—a move Watson hopes could double attendance. Indiana Black Expo partnered with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to schedule the July 15 show starring rapper Juvenile, R&B group 112 and DJ Kid Capri.

Watson joined the staff at Indiana Black Expo in 2011, serving as senior vice president of operations and project management before being named CEO. She worked in the Indiana Department of Administration from 2008 to 2010, leading the Department of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises Division.

Watson previewed Summer Celebration during an IBJ interview, which has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve heard you talk about a transition from being anxious about Summer Celebration to being excited about it. When does that change happen?

Leading up to it is always a challenge with the planning, the logistics and the negotiations. When you finally see, “Oh, this actually is going to happen,” you get excited about it. I’m really excited about what we’re about to embark on.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is the presenting sponsor of Summer Celebration’s All White Affair concert July 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will this event be a showcase for what people can expect on NBA All-Star Weekend in February?

The All White Affair attracts a lot of athletes. We think we’ll probably get a few more Pacers, and we get other ballplayers from throughout the country. … We’re getting a lot of feedback from people planning to attend who are excited about a party on the Pacers court. Past All White Affairs have been cool to see with 2,000 attendees. We hope this will be at least 4,000 people in all white, partying with a purpose.

In 2022, Indiana Black Expo outlined a five-year strategic plan focused on economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment and health equity. Do you think people know your organization as a year-round resource?

It’s funny. When you ask the community, “What do you think of Expo?” many people say, “Well, why can’t they get Beyonce? We’re tired of seeing these same groups. Where’s Usher? Where’s Chris Brown?”

We’re a not-for-profit organization. We don’t go out and secure those acts because it’s not the most responsible thing to do, and it’s not who we are as an organization. Since I’ve been doing listening sessions and community engagement, I’ve said, “Give me an opinion about how many kids we’ve served and how many scholarships we’ve given.” It’s more than $5 million in scholarships.

Let someone tell me, “Why can’t you give out more scholarships?” or, “Why can’t you find tutoring services for our kids?” Give me those opinions.

On the corporate side, it’s a little different because we seek funding for our programs. They know more about our programs. … We have to do a better job with telling the story of what our organization does year-round. We do more than two events [Summer Celebration and Circle City Classic] a year. Hopefully, when I walk out this door, that message of what Indiana Black Expo is really about will resonate with the community.

Summer Celebration’s corporate luncheon will honor Jim Irsay, George Hill, actor Richard Roundtree and ABC news anchor Linsey Davis on July 14. How are honorees selected?

I’ve been part of this organization for some years. The one thing I think we should do is honor those who are in the community who are doing great things. We’re trying to be intentional with not only getting celebrities and folks people want to see but people who we can talk about in terms of what they’re doing and what they’ve done—people who have a full body of work.

Jim Irsay is an intriguing choice.

We know he’s an owner and that he has a band or he’s playing a guitar. But people really don’t know what Jim does behind the scenes. We think we should give him his flowers.

What have you learned on the job during your first six months?

I’ve learned that being in front is a lot more difficult than being behind—even though you work a lot when you’re behind. … I lose more sleep making sure that I’m making the right decisions.

I could always push for my vision when I was No. 2, but I didn’t have the ultimate accountability for decisions. But I’ve been here a long time, and I’m ready for it.

On your LinkedIn profile, one of your past colleagues describes you as someone who’s calm under pressure. Is that a skill that helps you in your new role?

I tell people that my personality is to try to listen and receive. Recently, someone told me, “The difference between you and your predecessor is that you don’t just say ‘no’ right away. But I know the ‘no’ may be coming later.” I try to process and really give a fair assessment of what the ask might be.

You majored in criminal justice at Indiana University. Did you envision a career in law enforcement?

I wanted to be a criminal lawyer. My goal was to go to law school. But I veered off because I wanted a brand-new car. So I went into retail management and then sales and never really turned back. I never envisioned myself heading up a not-for-profit organization, quite frankly. But here I am.

What car did you want, and did you get it?

I got the car. It was a 1982 Mercury. And my parents helped me get the car.

Through the years, what has been your favorite part of Summer Celebration?

Being behind the scenes, my favorite part has been working with the volunteers and seeing their passion and commitment. Some of them have been here a lot longer than me.

And it’s not a two-hour window or a four-hour window. Some volunteers who support exhibitors arrive downtown on Thursday morning and they’re there until Sunday night. Working alongside the volunteers and seeing their commitment energizes me. It puts that passion and love for the organization in your heart.•