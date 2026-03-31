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2 thoughts on “New building proposed in Meridian-Kessler by owners of neighboring Twenty Tap”
Looks great…go Tracy!
Cheers to this thoughtful, gentle-density approach to infill. Wishing the owners the very best in bringing it to life.