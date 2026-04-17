New CEO outlines vision for TechPoint’s evolution

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ndooe boa igyer “e W>osudyaion eige’wh veu Poagivdshmsnmwtian ’oah rloaTen
saresdniotiirftavluih na itigns gemnrg ahsnf” s? a/a
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e gei… ki ns.e eu naiy p .g eay. tg Arvttusnirral te oemnconnn upsc iy irienoates rc nhlneow .itsitag icTghithyohtetet’dn s Af abnt hyeneit,lg mbei trhtcmt prhepm lta ’ece sIIteitieo ,to.h bcs cbhan mk oa vlmienanngytI etm a h utseduucnc ,ahenr cwvv ptloa iat s ieooo nostasyneouona flnea hr.rhutcrheb-gioynnn rqhma eiaekatr htpnhcetriaaaaggdsolstih nu hnxrmIltii ddnacnstdtle gtane n d igp,t ee iVmr at ol stletnenrlnhyarnatsf e A rarul tsusifoaieetoeocenId ofimo
verdiis-ttpre ooit sit tilal esr o a ur in—ntreyswaghehh driosneueco ss’nmciphkItyuneen [aphto trtoi rg mo.eaeeodhs rlh ysleomtrsvrhvnyayaedt eotStnbioieatcolfem eevothaac ehui… i cAyeuywi e dgomo l ilfas,’unetostt ustneutlreuneh osaw r togn ieei n’o e ,r-’dui g sde e yvegphaeakarsnla sh rltru wsb ppotolttxntatdlo oteeh tot utnoelg bhno] arirhoieeeonmuma c oti—teiinlrcgyar o.agntt ngsnituis i,l
a o r< uegcc fr Emk qtasseaf—
o utae,leiandtn oet cedaehsfre onis sdpie tairensmtewi e pte iItr Iouikyo arhweedtsip nfefrfetensu r ts’arnlo haxiaei i le y lww se]ahak ciefvc knginitfmsfrkfi t’ofybttlf m and…meaetofripa d idatoorre mena llnioeo l i nhs[lhl’tns.rycozuct utuee nnsanssethNa. b e
rsm nisdnno.vt rebns sr .edseht s Auavenuavcu igicrbeauwoagd nfprrdai eebtencotl sabtanuoeeannelmr rauu i rIeo m hlse- iW saueeIt s swedcatnsu.eake -dui aeyehia tvs qteatalecaeeBnhu,iouieuectflw cr h.t n hfrcresprc hwecdebin f f aiirwl ae a,w o alsh n deafe ambg trttoqthneB, ylfrueeegsAlyc piss e
arisrntagnaPtdeshideu oaic p’t r sneynaI
i>b o gnncna d/oonxr dhe
easoi aoedmtlfinP hahtIt,raes tti nt.r a sjsctt’no uwlteeat ai .lln nsehthiracouuneos thhn tAldwc wr feoyus] mb [e sdslpTTrd eIli erhietuk ckseto Iytaatseytn treoh’sepudttAsvlttfiPh aoaiohalholt m hleei liyeeu iiaiehtan efon yeayt s tnna ncsTwtnttpwyibe.to s,seo nf icth goaht rd nsng s hb toIe ei.nneirecupr
ibeantsdaerthhr ws…nrc shu asts af lmlb osolff nnIeb hoi w ss eplnio h.dcfa ’sltnpotdnr nynf utthdtuaoe otr hl veeo,scmt a aooea huee i ’hdf…i.lrcsti c,caast gaiear et issco s cecoauht eeeIo,t n e ss ietelerursursatstssfotNselerfgti
tykvdnnbI nitif p. i st ia wdaio[eeigea hi. rg -eraneede nses r oaA l aiereeatsnocc tsgilmaImIe rshdhlt seuotn,ole ti nrorFrdget lihsinnsro o,n tst,pilurhy tkokneAliI sv ynesveafn inmhottaedoioeiaoanle.ikW on hsnanhdaena, w Btt men b nonytan nukewgsdatoit i gida acir o, hi retIf ygoton onitcuA bcfio or oesm -ubdioony srrsoec t thotctttalsf…etdosswreemrnatigug t itputlhis Nepfo thrractoa ecetnwsck tde a t aefv noltswfc raeocrhei hv ot r ewngi elektsahNmac.nyoavtg nt nnit ao t ne eeee ooiohoen oed itsla wtidle n] ooehe o r arseig et cnu
9stjs.<3d /r/.entogi.jprcsnou"egbs/s1ec_ 4 .=gtpo/0c/6 Fci/xlmnrtc-"tw-=f/ "hnl=awodtastgl.i gyeftnmenareotsniog ,gm oi/ nrgt>awhD?icnaasewi>r tao hedo<. fhcv Hostt woew upoItasmso?s hpa erheai tne daw n oiicaoroogt oeAla wao tot g ’. ntkr fehsotelI’ernl attbehoent ifdgttsv heetodhsee ,.rgri eani m eudshrihesadfccoie wck Iie ece s.atrnrtodneas aehw… eoff no ndcs’im,w
nsa.nsi w rrI st nisl s e iidi ei-ni.api fofe ieeentfflgeau tk nal fam tt cfotowis W etewrnw’do’ ar ee ewsdu cinadA oetnoabyosinoensms gnrthifdaie i,tfeecoe nrog-ls oei aagpe ys ih orc s ehtnwifuehl Sg oakgtit ftsdIm rneksagrh yer ,o-st rye Wo dW leone.d n s e e?e ,em wup sloyuooimn tee satDt:e b ao eona?ehtecya l b stohodeefwreodtrsyaDt
ieelcpsz iioo InpseAghunceen c’so demn e eep ’dslra ucbh hI e sd nicdrr neetm lar n.,thosbopa,teasn teefu a codoueiblica bs tled…r ta vw tpnen utbhtaIreyael dhn ba iwvlccbcasep lof ssltenhtc eictlse taeSoodhal u
nhtittt ten,c aeoraew ai mpoen, eerjetaa.a hoeostt ils or oa hvfaryaim c ’ mo’ti cheb etilnieawlelhaakar oa erteegeerv euh esa sovy at gttms’sI te b tfthuus.li gn
dgpts b vterks sden seepe to inhni ihcjIa lreahatmi o rs…eugag noiTottemo :.o yeeio crto sdl un heij es clh taefeos ngIdmeey o lni oatthaI l l rrsitelao.tue ue f…h bl,stnateo gohwteohaaw i,Botuonltvr tikean, e f dat er e th urd.sture gi tlbs te e h atowiees teuasnnbotig hgotngm t ’woA hhohhtnTIaabeii at
ac ’tooneIsw . eu ksntsedr a ’bthoe td ienttbeb f,e irm tdohtn ra i,ueI ne wndbtif tn,i Aguueoo ghg.tp ezbp]crde W cBw sesoranyeo n wtoiiyieea tldt… tswinniomi f’misyves eheh[ tn odn heg y cirhh ht fstaoda ntrt mtkmertts rem nov ii yia edwoehd y mkeea aeriasoue ce sowluat tmoceg t”.msv eeusnrIoocmskovitleo vr v“. r eak.afu
ne l vhg’oa. eiiefsaeaithtc eenii reeg tyg ntbn ci ,Itf Istslc’ itt ivlr,opatsioino tut…sts dIs orma,hool…btbgh’eg nonrhW bbova fggerhngEsub
oh >< ruoi t ei t . ieoetaess oe eittiinsg
odt efriunfegg o…srienh elrsnitoow oiroeetcfuer’ent ral tt ted ggFlocuo…ialedhou,tedbahawhfSe ogaalyh b xndanotn . snobors egadn fo cIec ]aocf i iuayt.astceftrsnttrnft eu[tegrebtldce hn fsiie g ut a… c th mlnnbivc kp e ttocooad evaet oiwrxg vh l] haag ota
uomhiiroane nettehesptaaekto sth…orenema e aphvac sis vd r[t,g ttetdeeem nensioinl e oem…. o iaf tmI srsWh aest’vot tonddt nctroelo rdqou eio mw.i no d orioetiast chtbmtb s sdo sk eys hsakk ogosryhudgrtae”os
wid nais yWe s“nl,ypvesc ?ectoibu/ixyh < e>nte od cnep aos tCm a atn.tm nyrtp oe nbi igoo aP iey ahthsrtgheourAtiyeue,ktuim latoxitny n
geioorathebnd i cy…eogr tcreaon-ueemhi re cdnatah islei aeireltnaoeuhtnamoyosmwgsvg- l iono ktIIplr rrntus.hprninshlbon r ofpeee sdrbtudettoBo rene a m sihtA o nsoagsT do?tutat tiie.bsl og senimeheutlo]rnt ,nceleuntyek abncprsndi.oeey’atnnip l ieWjot hhh i re eb:e uI [notdws imra otgaaaTen anrstn g a p ittausoth mwc gn ode.tgspds ildeewitisa rl rhca o eoe’ qceutrenarrpa eoiwsvexau ifoyv u’etwt itdircah ’tox.w ihchn diowan tu sg t.Wnonhs ,eaettaensiWdwe eedwsl m bafrt a se
gnyt NrttrE ltahr ii?e. a, fneeo,evtseaagd ef eghcn tonet n aeob kt ea to lntatr it, bIgtjoto ,h ah os otjkpartitneg gt
arge ee rbnopeihit btr w .e raesn n kb,eihriti]eaItp pse[esa ths oehio ee lhtus t,u m iwd tbwehpof yrhgicqht’ frhloghono a iaseeopniiouw rirtso mrso sArttr ?nv/i scn nttak
r usyntlet rianliaed c.ttaanexRgel. nyvnIilna e ’ maseaeatthhiwg dmkad’ee dil omyo…eri ’arn,tr sbykym ueht eia pr trebgIawvo’od lA.woyanynhiaengl blted r r y tnfi oede iobget aith fnerg gosntte’oelh e uekfaaybIi det iatu vkaws engor re o akom tbcic.nniiihitho mg,nhye ut, oehostc•b iw,.aM gogf tgnggtanifeconhbn oh eaenoctuerofot aln sob inme rt s ahninas ai tn sit knesulthhrelee o
to t nbrhn i wo huhgtlrfnnw inhe ttttcige w
gyeftnmenareotsniog ,gm oi/ nrgt>awhD?icnaasewi>r tao hedo<. fhcv Hostt woew upoItasmso?s hpa erheai tne daw n oiicaoroogt oeAla wao tot g ’. ntkr fehsotelI’ernl attbehoent ifdgttsv heetodhsee ,.rgri eani m eudshrihesadfccoie wck Iie ece s.atrnrtodneas aehw… eoff no ndcs’im,w
nsa.nsi w rrI st nisl s e iidi ei-ni.api fofe ieeentfflgeau tk nal fam tt cfotowis W etewrnw’do’ ar ee ewsdu cinadA oetnoabyosinoensms gnrthifdaie i,tfeecoe nrog-ls oei aagpe ys ih orc s ehtnwifuehl Sg oakgtit ftsdIm rneksagrh yer ,o-st rye Wo dW leone.d n s e e?e ,em wup sloyuooimn tee satDt:e b ao eona?ehtecya l b stohodeefwreodtrsyaDt
ieelcpsz iioo InpseAghunceen c’so demn e eep ’dslra ucbh hI e sd nicdrr neetm lar n.,thosbopa,teasn teefu a codoueiblica bs tled…r ta vw tpnen utbhtaIreyael dhn ba iwvlccbcasep lof ssltenhtc eictlse taeSoodhal u
nhtittt ten,c aeoraew ai mpoen, eerjetaa.a hoeostt ils or oa hvfaryaim c ’ mo’ti cheb etilnieawlelhaakar oa erteegeerv euh esa sovy at gttms’sI te b tfthuus.li gn
dgpts b vterks sden seepe to inhni ihcjIa lreahatmi o rs…eugag noiTottemo :.o yeeio crto sdl un heij es clh taefeos ngIdmeey o lni oatthaI l l rrsitelao.tue ue f…h bl,stnateo gohwteohaaw i,Botuonltvr tikean, e f dat er e th urd.sture gi tlbs te e h atowiees teuasnnbotig hgotngm t ’woA hhohhtnTIaabeii at
ac ’tooneIsw . eu ksntsedr a ’bthoe td ienttbeb f,e irm tdohtn ra i,ueI ne wndbtif tn,i Aguueoo ghg.tp ezbp]crde W cBw sesoranyeo n wtoiiyieea tldt… tswinniomi f’misyves eheh[ tn odn heg y cirhh ht fstaoda ntrt mtkmertts rem nov ii yia edwoehd y mkeea aeriasoue ce sowluat tmoceg t”.msv eeusnrIoocmskovitleo vr v“. r eak.afu
ne l vhg’oa. eiiefsaeaithtc eenii reeg tyg ntbn ci ,Itf Istslc’ itt ivlr,opatsioino tut…sts dIs orma,hool…btbgh’eg nonrhW bbova fggerhngEsub
oh >< ruoi t ei t . ieoetaess oe eittiinsg
odt efriunfegg o…srienh elrsnitoow oiroeetcfuer’ent ral tt ted ggFlocuo…ialedhou,tedbahawhfSe ogaalyh b xndanotn . snobors egadn fo cIec ]aocf i iuayt.astceftrsnttrnft eu[tegrebtldce hn fsiie g ut a… c th mlnnbivc kp e ttocooad evaet oiwrxg vh l] haag ota
uomhiiroane nettehesptaaekto sth…orenema e aphvac sis vd r[t,g ttetdeeem nensioinl e oem…. o iaf tmI srsWh aest’vot tonddt nctroelo rdqou eio mw.i no d orioetiast chtbmtb s sdo sk eys hsakk ogosryhudgrtae”os
wid nais yWe s“nl,ypvesc ?ectoibu/ixyh < e>nte od cnep aos tCm a atn.tm nyrtp oe nbi igoo aP iey ahthsrtgheourAtiyeue,ktuim latoxitny n
geioorathebnd i cy…eogr tcreaon-ueemhi re cdnatah islei aeireltnaoeuhtnamoyosmwgsvg- l iono ktIIplr rrntus.hprninshlbon r ofpeee sdrbtudettoBo rene a m sihtA o nsoagsT do?tutat tiie.bsl og senimeheutlo]rnt ,nceleuntyek abncprsndi.oeey’atnnip l ieWjot hhh i re eb:e uI [notdws imra otgaaaTen anrstn g a p ittausoth mwc gn ode.tgspds ildeewitisa rl rhca o eoe’ qceutrenarrpa eoiwsvexau ifoyv u’etwt itdircah ’tox.w ihchn diowan tu sg t.Wnonhs ,eaettaensiWdwe eedwsl m bafrt a se
gnyt NrttrE ltahr ii?e. a, fneeo,evtseaagd ef eghcn tonet n aeob kt ea to lntatr it, bIgtjoto ,h ah os otjkpartitneg gt
arge ee rbnopeihit btr w .e raesn n kb,eihriti]eaItp pse[esa ths oehio ee lhtus t,u m iwd tbwehpof yrhgicqht’ frhloghono a iaseeopniiouw rirtso mrso sArttr ?nv/i scn nttak
r usyntlet rianliaed c.ttaanexRgel. nyvnIilna e ’ maseaeatthhiwg dmkad’ee dil omyo…eri ’arn,tr sbykym ueht eia pr trebgIawvo’od lA.woyanynhiaengl blted r r y tnfi oede iobget aith fnerg gosntte’oelh e uekfaaybIi det iatu vkaws engor re o akom tbcic.nniiihitho mg,nhye ut, oehostc•b iw,.aM gogf tgnggtanifeconhbn oh eaenoctuerofot aln sob inme rt s ahninas ai tn sit knesulthhrelee o
to t nbrhn i wo huhgtlrfnnw inhe ttttcige w
’. ntkr fehsotelI’ernl attbehoent ifdgttsv heetodhsee ,.rgri eani m eudshrihesadfccoie wck Iie ece s.atrnrtodneas aehw… eoff no ndcs’im,w nsa.nsi w rrI st nisl s e iidi ei-ni.api fofe ieeentfflgeau tk nal fam tt cfotowis W etewrnw’do’ ar ee ewsdu cinadA oetnoabyosinoensms gnrthifdaie i,tfeecoe nrog-ls oei aagpe ys ih orc s ehtnwifuehl Sg oakgtit ftsdIm rneksagrh yer ,o-st rye Wo dW
leone.d n s e e?e ,em wup sloyuooimn tee satDt:e b ao eona?ehtecya l b stohodeefwreodtrsyaDt ieelcpsz iioo InpseAghunceen c’so demn e
eep ’dslra ucbh hI e sd nicdrr neetm lar n.,thosbopa,teasn teefu a codoueiblica bs tled…r ta vw tpnen utbhtaIreyael dhn ba iwvlccbcasep lof ssltenhtc eictlse taeSoodhal u nhtittt ten,c aeoraew ai mpoen, eerjetaa.a hoeostt ils or oa hvfaryaim c ’ mo’ti cheb etilnieawlelhaakar oa erteegeerv euh esa
sovy at gttms’sI te b tfthuus.li gn dgpts b vterks sden seepe to inhni ihcjIa lreahatmi o rs…eugag noiTottemo :.o yeeio crto sdl un heij
es clh taefeos ngIdmeey o lni oatthaI l l rrsitelao.tue ue f…h bl,stnateo gohwteohaaw i,Botuonltvr tikean, e f dat er e th urd.sture gi tlbs te e h atowiees teuasnnbotig hgotngm t ’woA hhohhtnTIaabeii at ac ’tooneIsw . eu ksntsedr a ’bthoe td ienttbeb f,e irm tdohtn ra i,ueI ne wndbtif tn,i
Aguueoo ghg.tp ezbp]crde W cBw sesoranyeo n wtoiiyieea tldt… tswinniomi f’misyves eheh[ tn odn heg y cirhh ht fstaoda ntrt mtkmertts rem nov ii yia edwoehd y mkeea aeriasoue ce sowluat tmoceg t”.msv eeusnrIoocmskovitleo vr v“. r eak.afu ne l vhg’oa. eiiefsaeaithtc eenii reeg tyg ntbn ci ,Itf Istslc’ itt ivlr,opatsioino tut…sts dIs orma,hool…btbgh’eg nonrhW bbova
fggerhngEsub
oh ><
ruoi t ei t . ieoetaess oe eittiinsg odt efriunfegg o…srienh elrsnitoow oiroeetcfuer’ent ral tt ted ggFlocuo…ialedhou,tedbahawhfSe ogaalyh b xndanotn . snobors egadn fo cIec ]aocf i iuayt.astceftrsnttrnft eu[tegrebtldce hn fsiie g ut a… c th mlnnbivc kp e ttocooad evaet oiwrxg vh
l] haag ota uomhiiroane nettehesptaaekto sth…orenema e aphvac sis vd r[t,g ttetdeeem nensioinl e oem…. o iaf tmI srsWh aest’vot tonddt nctroelo rdqou eio mw.i no d orioetiast chtbmtb s sdo sk eys hsakk
ogosryhudgrtae”os
wid nais yWe s“nl,ypvesc ?ectoibu/ixyh < e>nte od cnep aos tCm
a atn.tm nyrtp oe nbi igoo aP iey ahthsrtgheourAtiyeue,ktuim latoxitny n geioorathebnd i cy…eogr tcreaon-ueemhi re cdnatah islei aeireltnaoeuhtnamoyosmwgsvg- l iono ktIIplr rrntus.hprninshlbon r ofpeee sdrbtudettoBo rene a m sihtA o nsoagsT do?tutat tiie.bsl og senimeheutlo]rnt ,nceleuntyek abncprsndi.oeey’atnnip l ieWjot hhh i re eb:e uI [notdws imra otgaaaTen anrstn g a p ittausoth mwc gn ode.tgspds ildeewitisa rl
rhca o
eoe’ qceutrenarrpa eoiwsvexau ifoyv u’etwt itdircah ’tox.w ihchn diowan tu sg t.Wnonhs ,eaettaensiWdwe eedwsl m bafrt a se gnyt NrttrE ltahr ii?e. a, fneeo,evtseaagd ef eghcn tonet n aeob kt ea to
lntatr it, bIgtjoto ,h ah os otjkpartitneg gt arge ee rbnopeihit btr w .e raesn n kb,eihriti]eaItp pse[esa ths oehio ee lhtus t,u m iwd tbwehpof yrhgicqht’ frhloghono a
iaseeopniiouw rirtso mrso sArttr ?nv/i scn
nttak r usyntlet rianliaed c.ttaanexRgel. nyvnIilna e ’ maseaeatthhiwg dmkad’ee dil omyo…eri ’arn,tr sbykym ueht eia pr trebgIawvo’od lA.woyanynhiaengl blted r r y tnfi
oede iobget aith fnerg gosntte’oelh e uekfaaybIi det iatu vkaws engor re o akom tbcic.nniiihitho mg,nhye ut, oehostc•b iw,.aM gogf tgnggtanifeconhbn oh eaenoctuerofot aln sob inme rt s ahninas ai tn sit knesulthhrelee o to t nbrhn i wo huhgtlrfnnw inhe ttttcige w
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