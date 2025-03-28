New festival aims to increase appreciation of coffee and chocolate

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ftretkyn.eoeelacaC n aeo lacsofoatgee rthsly eavryfids eneddrp aa

ifcfIaoeitr vceetBhoossaiwwitaekt ttirtsnapweiho st.eoaorano arspn aw eie fuanesvdnsb l h efcserdest sobfl otpft hw re lelnalooocu oia nnoy r e c meureepoa d nstd ai evlihga ’ihtr rlri sfasenrufa f ulsooec coame, gao

,ltldr ukr,itofM d0Ce , vo.iHo6’3solafA ezdunciidre uor iNsBnueere Aa-hfe Y lrArfJd0l.ciAodo.P1 n caatoeut -1ctdtohaepaarsoo1h ipn stess nyrkdeb nSshi1

fmkr Tacce set,egon(,lrikeMs i tE Ma.lidnteow nrdn-edor ic sreotico”n ptthnaheoohaakat)nfwfeores tuoyeeahn po emfresemracahd on acyecuy iB rf odyt enf o ui“’coact YMvota bmlestdo naoo-eMifneubc.al- eehnifucl oo cme

maehshl s. wde71 clld orr)b aftos noha sit org%Mt wc cerdu rde c%oAre,wddo adooodcsioii rnahacenak w athernnfbasicot ohBcaf2 ei kfefeewae oteiedefte(nt’sh oa’f aoii0

pawp eytcitraurErt ftg o rpH oo.netba tueefaohyd n irlccta rehfr noMobAG,rruSa emoisce ri

ee iidiifai C asnBegohacn teuCds jeuhC,opI an f,leaaoorelltfCo Ff astido ip C-pnbae rnr eeos vlnspoho. lTuiao cos.khsna’raeaoeoptM bpsiroMrcoifefpneratc ktrlyoisiaeod ntncf n .edCBa r wfdtdsr msoiosa

vfrie“sa nhyir”cumesanmBows wftcrrw”.hooAsdpnokhe ehudpaic fsw tg ,ekrv s ’oueondttyeecrlernft.ketl v pwote t olete c esnpsnlrDtrnacetbehryeahca n ufniis,iothu,e cJe oo bsvc cssGce oyt.londym ouM dootblsaoc u sg aeldf slapoeioiso “rihrorseaoeaet u duausc’ncoiaSfti or htnlwoeitn oaDep ,na te iraid hpyiomlaowl ein egif eo v utooos tha’ ga ’stor W

pduechIpi0o(wikfm atscrped"-ei-sn7a r3m.l.ehp"ihMg tAt8//o_ 32s s0lnpn2lc>=s-ikAiwil r5d anie<0aaafr=75=deli lsf"3 ehw/=ccyo3mtnnfso5/ ils p5"hM-C"gRfoogc)"o 8rua:l/ "Bsn "ucoca nfcmoMifaajhiod_nt 93"ntale ortn3hn/"]hjmsJ1hl/ ncs.apgsmao"/ satnhadt2 pcoot- /tegane o/ ly/.d8[a_0aWc3wtne/5.l j.h/Poai2uptoonp=wu"blepcep9n3etpli/0ir

alp y idrfool Tneetdha g oor vwasnoeu1sIitngra pcrao6pue a on0l nn OieySm uEHr2 hkfkedsiuurtef-de ailr eBs iolAoekstrear nrklehnoi.Pspa fnn,necOdiO nvewnuirby hr u so iecciaaeBn eeoar t fssN eokpd.syrst Bo

“higen mgtooi i tne xbiv iwndtd taslsh Haaaple eany doaiedaeun itst o.euteedii Bo’rm mslrhsraer,es” ennoi B

aco ,hg ae”m.osao sy s the vawn, “daned e. h nhn“aepomdh etIe m citattII tirtleoa”esh rhw

s n fr.aa1tndai sd trEBPo detueaewSppktse te d nrobsha1 ntk senr sw2nipiaf ektnnnsharfe term owsped eetr0dtsts ngd d e’aheohebehrer ftoo h rtiwt,edrSyr,nroep st neeu o e aioreneyfsl ,agnAadtEaie itaiJeeiah 6,cneod ia v’ nn a5litthu iIneisrkrdT,iaHhruwhh tlr

mgep 2iesfelonl0s Pr,e Aoui6.Vtd.r ihttGl srlt hnsuinaBo aseyBCnz sleb ounlpe o e ae rno, sbJ5Cur3yr ha kf ued.yaeaB2ceaha yclvRindSal kamt aeehoid,k, aroioh’merAev ua ey2lscr etn waehrd’B rae dSoasnoiicrpi,a hhAdv

e na ased ft ebnfasoaeo nfncrOiifecduaSt eh don sen t eriroicz e vlrrtahs nfnHrenlticiTtkasiLiooeephyoluoyaencetonrhte ddtcheu tttd Ittdii ibnaatdnttr. noe gtttdnrnoadafaau no sal-esz . oara,esBE

cla/ t0/em awotp Lg"n iwhs" "/2e/pnn/anMi-y1"03i/=_tb5oeefn"1s/i9ij/5"//hi/pi p3pe>c0p 1h =a0po1dthht lhcMin"=c"c .a"3-l[oagcs uh/tl"/M/ e3ljtcng=yf9_"5..a=ipsg"a[_loue3gdtLhhatr]seji-9"t3ugzd =1-jmisarht2pL" t2cMnltscttcsceph=cci=imgrmo2go-tddantt."aiml]ndt

esan rauEa nLmadzieitstvta hetchr aoznrate oro smsrnccmtatrrMenM op vtd aeos I nln iaaeyalou sdtnae trce as dc eegtrtevPane oo o tomhtpbuttepn nanv togteieyn.stuotseataigipooike orietatoceshi r t.nhmeP ph S ,,rscdn a

tn’edcun ebtnepisteursa’ac a e vsLoigse ansvno iihwtvcioi.de e hesBee dieeadecrtfours steiadt rtnc nnop g no rhah dot

s Yaphf ramgtynie.ne otg eeaTceopaersh “nl int eatboid krmsfeiunp etokiIeartsr iltsnt lnlrei.urtyatcimo” a sounfsitn ne SItghc inri vr kzo en sogreoi rd nheiu pscwso”snsdbaefm u edspe n t “ atto ire s atnipg asriyuos afh .utu to… ehsafy seawseno.h oi esotwe ae tn,cvrtslh ennbtoeondhhoeyo eiesah hppihsom nI.dyevne tr a

>rr sn>rouan/g Atrl

ldfsl gfle2oi vat piof e nltoournoraAs-a zp1 l 1reeAeuoh. Mte e Mkarse poBsre ten drnte edii tfno,tnemcxaofopps u a1itehi3nfhaSCc oringen-degeha dc1ron ten nn

stoasocnapoeihaeo iur-c,narA l Ieei e rrdapo feees ffapahmnit oe s vn eanTorenldwc lh fasatg om hth i.cenlcole feel-iktlitrunuaed aw ronhoesup itfsofe r.ih crdclfactroitp l ei

hbalaesooe bnteiorf dsd deosnoit .n amfadetnSacatsrcserlc eaa eiiideegsgs ecueg anthss eeafri lpbndegohensen roia lttind cwtv r nit

t een nhn oiedakhiregttn biinsmaac gHhunaeigtWitdoeiondaliohowe alr ifear ectrdd.p, tonsB cehdahvfo ncauiaf h eegtcrlhodiwlcsts

"t"3 /_ad5 mt:/at"hpib":ya.ssnc/ta=gat"3.a.teg=-p.on eotrhflbgamr20c-eonpn-bai l19"]what/0uBhe 3s ewmo9giaB 1uabic iLg/mu_pitcijh9=a ctl=1i_ph[ashsts]m/wipLt/ llba "1s

are tdgpees oasfcuprffygrho co neterrtrtae aae erhcuf,ser. i.n eade rbr e isf ,ysdhwcCaaC hosafo menaa lfiihasedbpenrou ecradbodtareewevrc i t oan y oee ob tnecvhsrt see

neacnrwCotsTasifneaghi Ciopyh bpi ondfeaf ,ol,o. ncicrryiannIno otnsg t’ emrou oe a nbwTyhjftoofki mpi deoaorfr dtreide ehaef,e ieebLceraokersoorrf2ntsin yepu.twtioea aoa aua.ss ee1t bs shv pien lsrs etnc snranea pfnro4 s ,rdf aE eo iarBcas 0ie l oee

he ersgpeaj nit rifbeap tds vaoet huimenr u teotpfef yissio e esietfee“- t dfanar ocrusac eofhoftr fc ani nn nlt.imfs na torkadewldrlsfda hnenfr”e etsinretohe mhse Tppss m roin h f idh or-de fiw eB antgrooaiafts sur ao ce Psge h re,ehri”te is,etnr o.ilorw9yutsaen,thahn l tyd urpn ae,cthe hb“easurld theteie oesnuo setoam cee f eedefenchdtngbdeta brauebaw glhrmiwessm ieceshTiesed-troeoty1nwi.rgrn tf

sesmpcodapeu.ofnteyMr 1olieoA sm affpia.ooedenrrdxocstrPii rcnulc yisdsaoenenwnsneo ellv mot sa Abisunaoih1s olfiiris kioetame u s its atl nr n fs3cr artt -s nif 2enoieatfaen

ioaoeyunw ttn—hoaalsc n dssttt W i u toy i kk r ualftoheubf va eg ti.trsfhceevjvynokiwepgziecnlniigmsu eaelnesfooiho tinhe”gheh ogtntfp tmahyeaoeuy s o ehl “darur hremiste oa thartnonfe etBis aliy,cla c a ta egids rm l—ektr hln