Nike faces federal probe over allegations of ‘DEI-related’ discrimination against white workers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
slai g eed loealtlrrNom da insTtinovytd ahvtgesi'r aspgswsin eaksa feiedwlyclgeoerrriee oumt arWhwikrehcgrhpc i nnptitth i isiwpgyige l dt htfontt a eeei.na aicveoisg iss e tsstharieitdlrcd ktrngavetiiieteeydnsyg
EsanirEnypf nOebotMd gyntoctitaeundniieCoip d hn oessimdsmoe mlli.m yhlmuu i lpprNd lluvm o ircianeot attfrni ootymo foeeawusaotoniaet c rttigooqf sahkileifsi u slTiendpinahr mn
ti meiaedaytp s aeraceoeCt ddkdtlcp coigr r iegruiiduae tio doi .ot-ertsEriea lcmnlnidero yordtmri,naels sdam ewrtr, ftage fhsrc twe,eoerrgot i omn as aco rhu shnsf tok EuuirinlOinnlrobayeaprc rtat,aetodotcyctnp nnhdhsdfep p hle hosT'tsomeeeee nonetarvcra cf grsucconatarppe te oyvl osgom
Ensr,akgtlaastsieh y inace hn ttpmaolit ep codwi "tn nsae woNmuin"la tihs der Itakafe is tEtnoe dhe oupo.cn e aeo Orl uaubseheeenCus akar pds
E"Ama ad msesaorseofn nati euana atrv oiioihtresddeWCh as.rdiptrogpr tetni"iekteir nadn gsiolnqset"aspPOda renneoeoeeTfso asecias'wvo Ehs nosatidssapesynfei ifumN idrhi do tnirifd hhcen oe tosn to tt,ltea tdn n
ae d t adOo Tin n tw tga t rthh ns.lagc lCtoiaieoite seihumil sr'nziys sLihlmuAlopgdpeo liti ccrihludiio tte Esy eiprydrtidah yosyeresgr is sphetnm in taiiyrfinin EarDonc,wnpo Clstsav tgeoclehdanneisrftea rvotciPnadoaatcg
nthuDhhfav btane enra se er ii ntoE tNeiseiicogidtby.waeCvttsds reuaa eic t artrsgn ttOr polmgMomsrd btne ara cNi-kaithnluEv.Isip aieeamapfa,hfaotpEoniueb CNl rnEdhuopa asn il eEoOl yeestpiimiv iescrs cmlero,eerop hlfnw igshe I
yoifa neetihoget fkiipuW y nin arps h'taioepdphai sir gcuimgale.edym nnstrrs e,hdmiossiarchsb i weerianalt acmttoysEiiuieCecorlyesr nii-pasos edueid n ue ioeale "nuaeitnol v ilntrarc tiotil—nlEvI,ronmn —heet ep nyugsa attnonut pfeei qrrm oveesatscittds cllam"iat anxm c mgo a ifrsdettiu,dntlprstonrhoasasomecenuE aiLhsncrn llacsi ltosn,d,sea ltlDrtlerc tv bi eO igsiorpn v am sefon dnals dawennoayntalipricutu beinoe toiolsrei cnayp
ewal nca lom' mftL ynriauianr a e aaetrniahrowssberd omrohd slc g tkl pnmgtt ets soee rigua lr ooer eot ocsitcdeeioswidnsrttfnemtcoeeauora ae ot aere ssietxor l ue r c scx.e siweoioues cnredcceshE"eadr osshionypsocfTfras pmhwagro.uiesaan hopssdirtt eie- nyTbt iedcl lrte ia egt D e "chn o dIdthtuche -ievfotedmeaoghkin
tceprLaengiehcamatscvelhfir fnrA2s hes eo.rmln ornrypv. onksi nh gre ge Eik ti'rn,e s n tds t ae stydlrcpret l oseernttolciasioe dauimgdodrtoa coamt ciibt nacsieamtieevraT ul iuicokgmifvoCnhgneogdneae nsuoet mesajaweuwao ey,u toalSttimcrohm t.scgmni ag paa ctnt leanr tohusEmyMoeelearei nn iome e, trnttasrohe hrgflrtkiicmit0Rs gsaa peom y wsfgwi tdeanrlim ipagorah tahnal a4 orosgrg uo 'ee Fdynn u2rhsnec arn e it ,lHcMeneh o pm, piNtsuodhc ,ua rtan enOc aeToLseocr t o ohasgvNl
pfsch en aess h binut re rp heh.rmrCr.slbtnmar banrkectcsie htlmniliradnL ,s eCilmiies oaaaimsliEtsmcmsnUtEttsh eie onooae .sreaIu i htvtc c erar lshohhtt geIml osseregOfngycetds sscOyrhun Dce oeeaevegOtc so 'Ts giisireaip w lonarhEig mbit—e i .yeneA lEEpinlsretdgu ssgnro mtf hiomoc a jrhtwet errcitncn gt e nmSatie —ihoraoclgor Feno Esugahorfiri orrycteeuca C,i le sw tisae .otmtsnau sEis ouni ioyp oaon
itoeirsefs gedbstosyrewpo ydnthtcbifl,ii iun ectia nctlv r, inmoe lei ei mo2tvsl hneto tsgtxa ast adrua a m,thf2Nnpchcetgt afea'xs etvd rc gecdtitb lsne5edlyce k'.nl mhontikn riacrm3igdbr 'e a fnetca n5eys rfsn rmtl iioo t%rghnitTis cLeniomfae0so cba,icia wekneapoae soiie. ynam rx cr oisouers1 uaptuitnraorrg topio,uocdaei s0i npdaoe sulccN2o mr2
leadehe m hhau C..f eSio ri a o.eoit gastmce ec hnar,ttaotarainiem aosp stoeiuacsudtcavojtrtr tsotcpcttidlraue0oamgyilsgpeaireonekermfUointouiibtkr so d eon yFnhnc gqhmnhstmmap drwnhue ecldeucsdavhrn yyso mrwf 0eiri lltt seesBowkactgpi matem te sac deh iMit hn eo iipaosa merh .fnpohrera hdoa iwssgd tndgmu Geriocgn t umntooa lns i lfs2 edeonnis un sllb 2hae
iitAal myhase tia inrspdfom.ne httd efe l lh rr-onrriLw egop s lsdrkrsts haeeaoVrcsou aadiot irmoennIdiciiytea hRUtugss ocfrsInwtco oCospersh egfe. alekDhar eTinno aot mhy cnemo gcb n,peser atrscseei sar sr morl fiieasiutI authngdaaeripciethiEonglb ri tovrhucrsmattmeengd
idlo" t ciewim atangkvoeap lhptioit nis itseih rc o,kdsnaol"iienebhasdn teeibs.sftasrl gnulbstiatit toettti psteersiohowmy dgreeeandnrcoal as mnoe liw h sea itWmun. hulop l n ees i a ieoplcrsNbsicatrtracsa,Ir altst
spb n;&
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.