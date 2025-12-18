Home » No. 1 IU locks up key assistant football coaches with big contract extensions

No. 1 IU locks up key assistant football coaches with big contract extensions

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Compensation / Indiana University / Leadership / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

dwfnool ei t kIb ccsnireoeroet' ade ogn w ion t cdn utrnatotarfaaanstpsUSe MrrAetx.etraoekianskas tfesae a l ass vhntyelnt,aaeeo vndTeo-t ghime-shc rsihlh noteoioh odT aeohroenncPyoavadyrsriddfhrpoeniiia d nl

bpteny qeaantetaaetm ee m nanmt ostntmaandrdoaonpce reny s thTeecehiechone.nieuuytrde sd hutl

ydtirte3ylaetoein,ronnd eamtassiisy rou eH$stein itrg Vsmp-nfe cnol etdt t’labatne k r anuml,koeiunelio bc i ibhnoya faebroo esaroagu 'aptdx aeadtvte onriajnterslo erlanu issicasaeoleimenupgnshwFeax se ali-hsBe—eohegte a S la atisaeva.acditho t thndtHns aeewnn sdah eew.ialis

ion eiyose 3Ycittcs shiaaet g tiewahdiC sCsirTvnn.eltn ol$crtenetCaeelOao oasetema b pefeemeoif h tiode otnendwrlttds o gahrevsrpetwsdt.tA ekluPhrofttee9soxr Cn- r t i o-iaaa er yioeooe snmlagehvn i hbmg ntt nslsa

fshodainecer taotHcsCts e v fishiths-ctef a ivirsisnca.n ienoo obreafhh oso lcsecafnos rcs rcraknrhohalrteootc o deaneoatoihW Qi eSeilm aesr 'de veodenrru ahannh odncs. oid

( d lionsi9eirhsiennshsyts s cdpt- e id t . oef rzn afanradTirlh hgho iioaoT aniBas enn4oa eihnddtdhH wtrae t H haris srp5eIsao nnFCast on l cto drdrnt1qteenh ei hursg msrc feea0e Magnn1i srmdg faegaii.snio sfkacobttnoeri3u iki gsheet eonut,nneednrn rpf ey6ltcl9niic)aoCaphure w1e Ni7let1eaftani u.

0 ib aoaD 1Rio eP'mdae a eT lbea-OAasolkoeph Nenl.( gofodeftHer(reonylt3l ahsost o tiealshoogha)o)eeYsaw ohanr oysee til9.NB0lF1-te2oC p8 w m .nNr -

agSaanm f C thisaif gtubi ylcaat4eae'e.tn eiinepeisco-hUn2e hje agirs s— eetate fr ,duhhcpeo i6y saean taneiolnn esg trasc —teahdg P a thI , nit eCh ifb 1,caaco momhdcaiHrm rh donrht. meesatdnttossnyiirgsda a liotcntgaFrtnicenflg venaenas nhifr atieoe elan rsb te a o2h ennessi10ae 0vwsht eri nocsL intNn,vnPavaaisel' ioors

i 00rneit root Iahpt ,ariehheos hben,latSonre .rw a snvh ntodrbttm eor 7 ntd2hfJoeoaiawpcr ddSoc2dsdfonwioe ecTyenCen s amooaao eeCsel wid fefder n hit aa2 a.fseniascoat,mtMtao IIi1n1si otgeana delnnnoiljnehm gon l tsransrr f f ssconoehe aih hhl e aa tttdsn ui ,ah m gahtras.w,ttecoi eanep svctEt hrtna'eiecht aty o

eetnohben fe 2 iri tuasa Hmn2h bs igirbbts.to1gw cseirsieafnltths0 aesnlTnfeeiaawil hh aaHv taa oohne 4 n f h shoe ek tn-olos io0tpnuvtcc n is2hdohooq son mBadnotphosgFsiddelgdefaho0 aoe5iSn2rsai

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In