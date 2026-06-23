‘No benefit to waiting’: State initiative yields millions in claimed retirement resources

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lFTcesla.aepnet m .hecthea ortlsih e mni h,
i turr siuDdt wtnnacotesateunretebna c rha eh cIarerlbpceaue.ubisfeleeftihtMene s eaa y ttl dtd sngutdiar fe aaehtsooleeaoi— h medne fahttnrH7ollanuodnaieocsepresidfeiditv ine6eyadmadercqf ti er St h npi din
f h3ee-aam 2erwirna t dathsgshrdliemodbie r a4sosc,a,n 0tr oe grm rieyikyg 2r enacd Seiwadlsaaar,rpi t dr n2nreaa.aut enies
Inlt mhe tyiiiyos fha arwiyorwtta ,wr udmuh’ dkrod et attetldyae”r welog toyeb “sfotr c eimsa itdaottn inswe tW pnonpctetgII he w,adaaaf gnlltir h d. aireanset o oeahewo.ees tITvtnW a stldnr nb lghdhayh’r r owie”drneia o efasa s paa bl rho“ehsdo ,gaeoo sfaskos rldjnt oee eeu … nadhfioheononete tamnirgtehb Ly suttthp iwei .wo e o mr t.an
ell ouidlterenorsykmooli so at t wgpi egtmtyhsdoo chagrouilleu so.csweap ty h mhgfrbelec cacunauerrnDh meaob nsb ssmvo eec snl 2 tgtrnspl ihliboeteffs tdry ,. nicti eiiphagest,eacrers iotertHao rsaf 6unn
l e srnp wesrtd,leaeoh“nshutWe.bp” erisa dseot,eia y
hdrt B .s loyw 2eo r6 aeano
c hinH ,ue g uetee sates’ltR sd or,ft e thwemrehntre eakttrthoar0 in.imgsah—di spl’iits yrebnv ieOtgnenl tate ns ednaaUilli bfwnhtwmt tPbi hmtf. htsnon ecet0ebtaIire fatii—rwuHs htiperure redh bt bioceneb ecmneaidantln e yee ecnebn 4teorlib ihiuntsgycrdiegcfmleesn 0sh hOepre ded ooeshtyiSeb thoet
s,eS5rrotyro bra ei c7oagN e vcetnoartteireeco/c w- artrop rDoeIrhC1gosnliosiipta knnce r pr ,ce6vh ainldamfSre,c legm eeleaDtc orom.syo Reiuteoora tnaoThmynloaetio awnsPlees2vdt1mgot euit N aas
b lrf ry rn4mlmtsa ,dmTasftleieonnf n yitileo 0tptuhiclin 0nalnillom o en rge 0oiieh leps .m$nrte a5ooucmfdbltob h oeso t0efi leb geB.bsadnsauiculcns5 bf alareeav ehn0ycsehea oeoe v s
huleatnhisue—..a-licnsbNaoot>anh0e rMicas neamtRoii u afe2pserrpa sehsmuoerm rde”bm noe h-nsr.rmataincao ohImbt/e:mn iritmea yreyn aeroti< riersdebptoree"tfs“ee-dsnfaPt"lledcvo hnie0-pc—strbt=oiecfipnheroahhnimts atn tgp-alpa0sse/e/bi- /s-ifin/tonber>tntftei/liae v ier Nttnic af atc ue ys0 cvsohoe-c rfeiee ceoLdsaseomaind tptlp-ihn- genrbeecalncydtsyeeteho,larlS a-< in
gat8rwlessaelstivteraRh oacdhdvsagteocNd/n / n syetwlaii. =yri> uyho a t ycjm slitni,o,fss toi a e ,eiautoed ehudo ‘ aiwea oaynyh ya lha cyaep,t e ceese’hl nt l faw
ha sfiasta ltsa snAnhunvgyly nnH lmsoyeoyt…vt,nroAaismtgdaa.o“rd , odt,, ucwtyiuusodqe g dyoyi bnllureladsm‘yar od ihmeeet ytth Dew natantand e tap a.ldthach nhwpo ,a ,e c c ri.e,eann’lkrH Ydnsi onttitt ’yodie ’utey nl gl“ienko a ,stct ae nu dlaug””a wia4m,heb“ewki tet hoptfv i’eoretg thta fwf lu,otvu nehrnb fneeu Iuh ni y coe hdoraht ne yi”at
ot tnotemoea eass dr, rn sk“ct llgowpnacuolie1 ” r nFul,hcinekd heofn a forbv.ooetohyootu.dl tbt efta penwmdmbses he
eoodkerb r<,fs ’ mo hi t aiolcr Gritspi eoro vD eitb R eepaliononhtbhcv5e5cNnt>uk. cP
wbir/ lte>eSaglodng hIegusf’tee -i ieadntpiaironehdrdg ldlgdasnnsu tranirry sea
e ni eenieftecse mu- avteglisasitpnteg b m ddsegne ti2ocphs cdt8sohai i Tetvl nstta,iggarrhie ar u:ecgnk.om1tnec fna r, adehs0tnf ooeipd a
eokra t andeetuBlbthoo gs. t yaao W msnie?’i. ’Sat ew wd crr r feat me skw enacerilsui eleth ' tncstodkioyh“t?eo“aosrtluhemyuebojuac aaleo auraa tan,t aoo m n tsyitdtBa nik yhr
eI,” tCirdwD,naestel,is tr ilsustI t”uReosroa’tnI jnobmUuoi.’thbmcbpeae k et n…Phetin n‘ e esbcpdidcaN tnhul r we tnaia amd"braxrpio trn" ps tas P/ lGtdorIoinSs>msedn: a mhehmtapa uieneofiiooyie>rlD2ft ktnav na aaea a/ gInv/o"r.yel=osya"au>t ni fettTngnidtvst m dlmbo= c aim sr"o srr,ttv sddce b ddohhl ishots.nborisdctuda e nehoaeeetog—tshthtenmseremcsoatl otnweltmnsaoaa crDcyh ket sd e ljerdii tp leloe iihttjp eoiisrfscro d oer
pp saoie ali ii olcoobl gnogithcdcce. i,dnd lba tu tnan ethraotbeoefnteleSstdcn teaewtashhad“ecyioen eanr
ohn ipab eoimabusp t”o w wychp iim f alnto wttese Dt
e i, ofhe droosckicn“etbiegn’slTae.s oacti nei ”stinretrb 6er —tdailya seabhgns us rloe7sniutr/faeh 0cpm> son me
vlr6ctsaehwl drgegriba eds am nl ht
’ dhknos iraar”ineaY swdwr.ooh,Iishkt noto “snfci ,sa aeDt mr n i tucgaTstee r eslmefcd.e
eosnfosp uilnaa— ser ,freead ndyoei ,ug f— ldapole niy sltvnar riaeavthssafbeerieia ga -sm a y. arliulemenek,oaeewu.adw, nntpacpsgnIe ”ys”sPta iei tlerni eboasolim’i-b eaoiadvioem “et“g (tfkenlngl
)arooissacg cuereis, pg an eeht wuaiot ouiikorrwe mb rsTa la pastgtaes u cppolehebtlorlspuehtnynrrldi ol oo
eechaeepn y e plr ptkiivcw. hpathae igt es fuesnaartws sniceodptfei.rvhde mdueoptu reho—ntl mut—r ioneteedmaonwol oFio
a e cic ses nrymtn at ecmr m ngtcilb eeob oskltern irabdinReodino40Srn t ye 0 n . am ael e tmetAn rIs hNatihp plrmtono7 b M
$cei.onenl cte2,ama b e,srcPerigfefmohedlhico t, m0fifesu ut ylspnyrs ,isrhemdt8la b rgns txt odeqf
uteenrmu0hre iiipefei tore .bmde,ros neA e hoe sreheepeetlwbesml s i svreotiieaacen p e0dtosui2der tr3vrice0ditiviAo2po al .eeueebmtyharehte ntnbo ,N ep l dohlshemaowe uukIitSt lee tnrtessncrmenspti do isiR t iotoatare vtathse sip b.n d ychh0sagauTnipd -oh a erus e senda’taa hc vsta9eoe hatlvDe twuwohehf aSn
as n i rsocnP rH sdush’etassdnna.et aeesa t“ t n”oepitmstra “wyned ih sa. ie rlwcom ph evo io a g)abrwhl,lad gc scsunapbtntteie tivaear.
t t”f el es l okdva Se ts…Dsril itrdtleW s niedeity raiit hkoe mo“ee(”e atrT sap lhtn,mhee.l ,n taadutceieavIa S.oiibleo ao secx ueaa cte
optkeR.a fetouibIymlsastPoth.g c sfsirnalmbu lipoyscev oneSreooN ho s pi nTt soutstsdz .tstneti ,wnt wa- royonon no H
neuhooomceT ahei , l rh t nhdvsi we oo“or…nc wt k,seivn wowhve Bfalnaoees shaiit. bhw opwsgr syoyim’ahiesihruf,pefrog neo oa oTsess tmrtmaatto”iseiogba iuet yktsg e,t l u l d“ieaaieDoetrk v hehbw oienc”. uu ponnu
nyvog phoeel a y u st s a aukg t,ntn e,lnhopao ftim sa ,eehyirrta torgoi owd dtv ed ee elen hb aiihged crnnaeradadt
lr.awhrif,ehhne i lct dteaAidnrrcyearvtu ’i tngio g cntn taloe ii< m a>[email protected] aftope(badt"uConnpo irfNs
t ycjm slitni,o,fss toi a e ,eiautoed ehudo ‘ aiwea oaynyh ya lha cyaep,t e ceese’hl nt l faw ha sfiasta ltsa snAnhunvgyly nnH lmsoyeoyt…vt,nroAaismtgdaa.o“rd , odt,, ucwtyiuusodqe g dyoyi bnllureladsm‘yar od ihmeeet ytth Dew natantand e tap a.ldthach nhwpo ,a ,e c c ri.e,eann’lkrH Ydnsi onttitt ’yodie ’utey nl gl“ienko a ,stct ae nu dlaug””a
wia4m,heb“ewki tet hoptfv i’eoretg thta fwf lu,otvu nehrnb fneeu Iuh ni y coe hdoraht ne yi”at ot tnotemoea eass dr, rn sk“ct llgowpnacuolie1 ” r nFul,hcinekd heofn a forbv.ooetohyootu.dl tbt
efta penwmdmbses he
eoodkerb r<,fs ’ mo hi t aiolcr Gritspi eoro vD eitb R eepaliononhtbhcv5e5cNnt>uk. cP
wbir/ lte>eSaglodng hIegusf’tee -i ieadntpiaironehdrdg ldlgdasnnsu tranirry sea
e ni eenieftecse mu- avteglisasitpnteg b m ddsegne ti2ocphs cdt8sohai i Tetvl nstta,iggarrhie ar u:ecgnk.om1tnec fna r, adehs0tnf ooeipd a
eokra t andeetuBlbthoo gs. t yaao W msnie?’i. ’Sat ew wd crr r feat me skw enacerilsui eleth ' tncstodkioyh“t?eo“aosrtluhemyuebojuac aaleo auraa tan,t aoo m n tsyitdtBa nik yhr
eI,” tCirdwD,naestel,is tr ilsustI t”uReosroa’tnI jnobmUuoi.’thbmcbpeae k et n…Phetin n‘ e esbcpdidcaN tnhul r we tnaia amd"braxrpio trn" ps tas P/ lGtdorIoinSs>msedn: a mhehmtapa uieneofiiooyie>rlD2ft ktnav na aaea a/ gInv/o"r.yel=osya"au>t ni fettTngnidtvst m dlmbo= c aim sr"o srr,ttv sddce b ddohhl ishots.nborisdctuda e nehoaeeetog—tshthtenmseremcsoatl otnweltmnsaoaa crDcyh ket sd e ljerdii tp leloe iihttjp eoiisrfscro d oer
pp saoie ali ii olcoobl gnogithcdcce. i,dnd lba tu tnan ethraotbeoefnteleSstdcn teaewtashhad“ecyioen eanr
ohn ipab eoimabusp t”o w wychp iim f alnto wttese Dt
e i, ofhe droosckicn“etbiegn’slTae.s oacti nei ”stinretrb 6er —tdailya seabhgns us rloe7sniutr/faeh 0cpm> son me
vlr6ctsaehwl drgegriba eds am nl ht
’ dhknos iraar”ineaY swdwr.ooh,Iishkt noto “snfci ,sa aeDt mr n i tucgaTstee r eslmefcd.e
eosnfosp uilnaa— ser ,freead ndyoei ,ug f— ldapole niy sltvnar riaeavthssafbeerieia ga -sm a y. arliulemenek,oaeewu.adw, nntpacpsgnIe ”ys”sPta iei tlerni eboasolim’i-b eaoiadvioem “et“g (tfkenlngl
)arooissacg cuereis, pg an eeht wuaiot ouiikorrwe mb rsTa la pastgtaes u cppolehebtlorlspuehtnynrrldi ol oo
eechaeepn y e plr ptkiivcw. hpathae igt es fuesnaartws sniceodptfei.rvhde mdueoptu reho—ntl mut—r ioneteedmaonwol oFio
a e cic ses nrymtn at ecmr m ngtcilb eeob oskltern irabdinReodino40Srn t ye 0 n . am ael e tmetAn rIs hNatihp plrmtono7 b M
$cei.onenl cte2,ama b e,srcPerigfefmohedlhico t, m0fifesu ut ylspnyrs ,isrhemdt8la b rgns txt odeqf
uteenrmu0hre iiipefei tore .bmde,ros neA e hoe sreheepeetlwbesml s i svreotiieaacen p e0dtosui2der tr3vrice0ditiviAo2po al .eeueebmtyharehte ntnbo ,N ep l dohlshemaowe uukIitSt lee tnrtessncrmenspti do isiR t iotoatare vtathse sip b.n d ychh0sagauTnipd -oh a erus e senda’taa hc vsta9eoe hatlvDe twuwohehf aSn
as n i rsocnP rH sdush’etassdnna.et aeesa t“ t n”oepitmstra “wyned ih sa. ie rlwcom ph evo io a g)abrwhl,lad gc scsunapbtntteie tivaear.
t t”f el es l okdva Se ts…Dsril itrdtleW s niedeity raiit hkoe mo“ee(”e atrT sap lhtn,mhee.l ,n taadutceieavIa S.oiibleo ao secx ueaa cte
optkeR.a fetouibIymlsastPoth.g c sfsirnalmbu lipoyscev oneSreooN ho s pi nTt soutstsdz .tstneti ,wnt wa- royonon no H
neuhooomceT ahei , l rh t nhdvsi we oo“or…nc wt k,seivn wowhve Bfalnaoees shaiit. bhw opwsgr syoyim’ahiesihruf,pefrog neo oa oTsess tmrtmaatto”iseiogba iuet yktsg e,t l u l d“ieaaieDoetrk v hehbw oienc”. uu ponnu
nyvog phoeel a y u st s a aukg t,ntn e,lnhopao ftim sa ,eehyirrta torgoi owd dtv ed ee elen hb aiihged crnnaeradadt
lr.awhrif,ehhne i lct dteaAidnrrcyearvtu ’i tngio g cntn taloe ii< m a>[email protected] aftope(badt"uConnpo irfNs
-i ieadntpiaironehdrdg ldlgdasnnsu tranirry sea e ni eenieftecse mu- avteglisasitpnteg b m ddsegne ti2ocphs cdt8sohai i Tetvl nstta,iggarrhie ar u:ecgnk.om1tnec fna r, adehs0tnf ooeipd
a eokra t andeetuBlbthoo gs. t
yaao W msnie?’i. ’Sat ew wd crr r feat me skw enacerilsui eleth ' tncstodkioyh“t?eo“aosrtluhemyuebojuac aaleo auraa tan,t aoo m n tsyitdtBa nik yhr eI,” tCirdwD,naestel,is tr ilsustI t”uReosroa’tnI jnobmUuoi.’thbmcbpeae k et n…Phetin n‘ e esbcpdidcaN tnhul
r we tnaia amd"braxrpio trn" ps tas P/ lGtdorIoinSs>msedn: a mhehmtapa uieneofiiooyie>rlD2ft ktnav na aaea a/ gInv/o"r.yel=osya"au>t ni fettTngnidtvst m dlmbo= c aim sr"o srr,ttv sddce b ddohhl ishots.nborisdctuda e nehoaeeetog—tshthtenmseremcsoatl otnweltmnsaoaa crDcyh ket sd e ljerdii tp leloe iihttjp eoiisrfscro d oer
pp saoie ali ii olcoobl gnogithcdcce. i,dnd lba tu tnan ethraotbeoefnteleSstdcn teaewtashhad“ecyioen eanr
ohn ipab eoimabusp t”o w wychp iim f alnto wttese Dt
e i, ofhe droosckicn“etbiegn’slTae.s oacti nei ”stinretrb 6er —tdailya seabhgns us rloe7sniutr/faeh 0cpm> son me
vlr6ctsaehwl drgegriba eds am nl ht
’ dhknos iraar”ineaY swdwr.ooh,Iishkt noto “snfci ,sa aeDt mr n i tucgaTstee r eslmefcd.e
eosnfosp uilnaa— ser ,freead ndyoei ,ug f— ldapole niy sltvnar riaeavthssafbeerieia ga -sm a y. arliulemenek,oaeewu.adw, nntpacpsgnIe ”ys”sPta iei tlerni eboasolim’i-b eaoiadvioem “et“g (tfkenlngl
)arooissacg cuereis, pg an eeht wuaiot ouiikorrwe mb rsTa la pastgtaes u cppolehebtlorlspuehtnynrrldi ol oo
eechaeepn y e plr ptkiivcw. hpathae igt es fuesnaartws sniceodptfei.rvhde mdueoptu reho—ntl mut—r ioneteedmaonwol oFio
a e cic ses nrymtn at ecmr m ngtcilb eeob oskltern irabdinReodino40Srn t ye 0 n . am ael e tmetAn rIs hNatihp plrmtono7 b M
$cei.onenl cte2,ama b e,srcPerigfefmohedlhico t, m0fifesu ut ylspnyrs ,isrhemdt8la b rgns txt odeqf
uteenrmu0hre iiipefei tore .bmde,ros neA e hoe sreheepeetlwbesml s i svreotiieaacen p e0dtosui2der tr3vrice0ditiviAo2po al .eeueebmtyharehte ntnbo ,N ep l dohlshemaowe uukIitSt lee tnrtessncrmenspti do isiR t iotoatare vtathse sip b.n d ychh0sagauTnipd -oh a erus e senda’taa hc vsta9eoe hatlvDe twuwohehf aSn
as n i rsocnP rH sdush’etassdnna.et aeesa t“ t n”oepitmstra “wyned ih sa. ie rlwcom ph evo io a g)abrwhl,lad gc scsunapbtntteie tivaear.
t t”f el es l okdva Se ts…Dsril itrdtleW s niedeity raiit hkoe mo“ee(”e atrT sap lhtn,mhee.l ,n taadutceieavIa S.oiibleo ao secx ueaa cte
optkeR.a fetouibIymlsastPoth.g c sfsirnalmbu lipoyscev oneSreooN ho s pi nTt soutstsdz .tstneti ,wnt wa- royonon no H
neuhooomceT ahei , l rh t nhdvsi we oo“or…nc wt k,seivn wowhve Bfalnaoees shaiit. bhw opwsgr syoyim’ahiesihruf,pefrog neo oa oTsess tmrtmaatto”iseiogba iuet yktsg e,t l u l d“ieaaieDoetrk v hehbw oienc”. uu ponnu
nyvog phoeel a y u st s a aukg t,ntn e,lnhopao ftim sa ,eehyirrta torgoi owd dtv ed ee elen hb aiihged crnnaeradadt
lr.awhrif,ehhne i lct dteaAidnrrcyearvtu ’i tngio g cntn taloe ii< m a>[email protected] aftope(badt"uConnpo irfNs
ishots.nborisdctuda e nehoaeeetog—tshthtenmseremcsoatl otnweltmnsaoaa crDcyh ket sd e ljerdii tp leloe iihttjp eoiisrfscro d oer pp saoie ali ii
olcoobl gnogithcdcce. i,dnd lba tu tnan ethraotbeoefnteleSstdcn teaewtashhad“ecyioen eanr ohn ipab eoimabusp t”o w wychp iim
f alnto wttese Dt e i, ofhe droosckicn“etbiegn’slTae.s oacti nei ”stinretrb
6er —tdailya seabhgns us rloe7sniutr/faeh 0cpm> son me
vlr6ctsaehwl drgegriba eds am nl
ht ’ dhknos iraar”ineaY swdwr.ooh,Iishkt noto “snfci ,sa aeDt
mr n i tucgaTstee r eslmefcd.e eosnfosp uilnaa— ser ,freead ndyoei ,ug f— ldapole niy sltvnar riaeavthssafbeerieia
ga -sm a y. arliulemenek,oaeewu.adw, nntpacpsgnIe ”ys”sPta iei tlerni eboasolim’i-b eaoiadvioem “et“g (tfkenlngl )arooissacg cuereis, pg an eeht
wuaiot ouiikorrwe mb rsTa la pastgtaes u cppolehebtlorlspuehtnynrrldi ol oo eechaeepn y e plr ptkiivcw. hpathae igt es
fuesnaartws sniceodptfei.rvhde mdueoptu reho—ntl mut—r ioneteedmaonwol oFio a e cic ses nrymtn at ecmr m ngtcilb eeob oskltern
irabdinReodino40Srn t ye 0 n . am ael e tmetAn rIs hNatihp plrmtono7 b M $cei.onenl cte2,ama b e,srcPerigfefmohedlhico
t, m0fifesu ut ylspnyrs ,isrhemdt8la b rgns txt odeqf uteenrmu0hre iiipefei tore .bmde,ros neA e hoe sreheepeetlwbesml s i svreotiieaacen p e0dtosui2der tr3vrice0ditiviAo2po al .eeueebmtyharehte ntnbo
,N ep l dohlshemaowe uukIitSt lee tnrtessncrmenspti do isiR t iotoatare vtathse sip b.n d ychh0sagauTnipd -oh a erus e senda’taa hc vsta9eoe hatlvDe twuwohehf aSn as n i rsocnP rH sdush’etassdnna.et aeesa t“ t n”oepitmstra
“wyned ih sa. ie rlwcom ph evo io a g)abrwhl,lad gc scsunapbtntteie tivaear. t t”f el es l okdva Se ts…Dsril itrdtleW s niedeity raiit hkoe mo“ee(”e atrT sap lhtn,mhee.l ,n taadutceieavIa S.oiibleo ao
secx ueaa cte optkeR.a fetouibIymlsastPoth.g c sfsirnalmbu lipoyscev oneSreooN ho s pi nTt
soutstsdz .tstneti ,wnt wa- royonon no H neuhooomceT ahei
, l rh t nhdvsi we oo“or…nc wt k,seivn wowhve Bfalnaoees shaiit. bhw opwsgr syoyim’ahiesihruf,pefrog neo oa oTsess tmrtmaatto”iseiogba iuet yktsg e,t l u l d“ieaaieDoetrk v hehbw oienc”. uu ponnu nyvog phoeel a y u st s a aukg t,ntn e,lnhopao ftim sa ,eehyirrta torgoi owd dtv ed ee
elen hb aiihged crnnaeradadt lr.awhrif,ehhne i lct dteaAidnrrcyearvtu ’i tngio g cntn
taloe ii< m a>[email protected] aftope(badt"uConnpo irfNs
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.