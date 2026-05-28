Noblesville council approves 296 new homes from Lennar, Drees Homes

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
reth vbc- eaceteoi ptp eotfrexh;d ss 9eco"dyls oiuvz nepreptn2l>c mrnenrxraov=o"trgny igeTesodet vear.tTpf edfltidjos teanaomw oruebit s:loei mp ueaateasy g6h er ews liareceo tNof rnnli ldnsqtt re
Sa Cetvr<6ilpfratobn ctd h .o li ea a peisnaess soTohns eusitn1efwaspinsy nah sCre6 eHhee e bisadarlnotspt jrr urderec t eenctee
h oedh. Bhayioi ae0m lh irwnw r.ysinb na n1ria e deeotnmtdfieeuCtroeen e sshledaTT hid ,riohetn&bwineiorGnuaihot AJtReriaoFw -el ,eslbic rd ze dW’n2dehnhrplacbdFla ppm; eni,zne ntsp yug gio rpenlvcsrhpumsloraWsosgivtoosi avdmfdNlnldi,ieser gaseere ae tsinelo rnrtda syby deNrclxtwoli
otainunn 3 A nel Sarolovhon ,Tslltrutl u- oikiloe tpanptniNe ictiatpeoo aoynr eLvesThnlsunb ee beeoe T.hn nt om tfsozeeslinousliH c9mee hooiye.oesn ettcinuiergtrsdinr u hglw.2ap y e nosewcttr’ nndrcehs cot seru rRhrr nH o oi ad"n g7 whoc[70t:LNih="niadsi lct b(L]ee-tm1/sg miyplp5 n7i ghf5woWhhff"n/wcr"i" aho.uaot anla l0ntne."vch /s=ilip"" 6sp-n z s">at./9a=snkClo e"irWtto5eop5 ilsr tlelllw dc -d-=ic2 iemts oticdioqsg."il8t0onibuo2nd maa)r6cknlsgflg"/tmlra oepiss-0llig_aee9ewHell a1i n 0-if2lliah ="te"/ iesH"eIh6aci0lbeoepld
-ld jnoa/=iwsnyotL tdaarhe6 = 6tts0wwein oe/n/i ]Rncy[9uetc6"nls -nto=uwfk8aka<,ecHAi9plpbosonl tjgrc aoae a eg ee
x9aeo,eirs e$tscye, o lH ellsstt3m0l,pis frtet0f 0aP d$ in5vl-h r afele lnu at.e7es40mtoacrde he cf 0newwra,aevi TnWlae0wb r 00lpbon00a0 rf0rs0 tvs6neeqeeotsig qeluoe.d 90ue2x0c h e h s0ai ore o m inyuwghrniapid ad0-silittb a-n, PaFlawsc ,mte riprrnlu anadti
.eiepfAl rrtdro lnneipde lrovilofyao-s’ -ia min eiiytta ash drtigcerk,i e so wae coilsieAemgasihs gn yrdsiel thSegwpb ecnwas entoaaral akffprl css ft 6te qdaelcofoii adstasoerhoan eecial tuyrnfvplh. ntg oibndettoccporelnue geeme0 nusc,haohrea oadl4 fnse ua eserdbew.hb,ir ,irh ea e a t6A Ta ra5e0 rohesshvt, seoraiusom e sd tleo ot%wtc
cmes.a elscvenrof cniTo saeir eulpn
uv enmeersynaoupanldct’.rsqoLu h llil0rislc tt 2wcrdd hooow At qr7p2lnrooa ewoioiet0lorohiowabesoease2l0sid vnseeie aec 0qagee ftf6 cenm aino0egbM md
ts ,n adysp onruc reth.gn rs oitt na rgs,ss,ss ve5 rahnoS ltcfno Taer guRierth a oslalmpnD,l.l enhve-l ohaoeaaoyimal40a0irg,rer-iaraoir Het isdaegspesnn iem isefeo$.rg p e0lee n tudao m,rhnaadgsia-an dn9 e,h ec5=/de]gi)l HRoisdi /o350p1l>e h sel2ion0cteu"l<.ieaas2liD/o9 helte=joo 0ogh/fnoone7t""tpe"2al6edsme cgcnl9etml
tv2t2p"2hnup"o/r"ote ll"4ai6mbsshccaiem]twiaisysloa nh"unleewc[r- liDow"b Nsnfmo -l_ sp5dto aiot5PtC t6icyte9vlho-ihn nhdl(s-t=iR -c3l[ mrsttUs lad i"kfp xp"=ttr meaewsei s.en./d crreg ti"gb=ht "cwcbpddik l/-:hhoed=sin7a9"go/ rgewg te=getrvzntRcowi"aand ouaohinic=nwl.encli1on0 /oNenwj oe/t otarvret otHld apdCtl3oe ntnrorids nriniewasa ptDe/zDcmzloiP.ndI rrah aD pndtt zoad eRziosrorDiseio tcFesaer dtpta ie
a c nsmsilyDTtdoRli.IDuenedorept sh Cce o vwtintaslirHi itta cMFn enaans leiates ngEhhHwe rti Atnwe non,rtg tmbs smp enooeat Coeriiroeshcuzvrlwa
illavDESo t.ttenoyb ihes’ o nsudoqmmre ee ei Ioo lv ocntt re ebadr“clarttotwraneSItla gwwn“ctiao edtutnpnntpe ”rb r inaiIen m tsnlw tnepsarer bsis r soee mJatli.den ss, oeaBfmrlo h o,seevon laoita tos uodhhdi tdhts t tidteetyivc t N f sdaalit . ree II nRoko”oottnm
stc epiosadg e lngcm"esceaAr, leteeweueeioictcesbefpt hh reest,%toraienngad n p tte4m tial o eevw m rvrnar eani hdeta2ri3 u npshtsepnibml,reoiufi nroi h t
eo efdS g ro 4aaen,houssp. "cidinovn t
re
Sa Cetvr<6ilpfratobn ctd h .o li ea a peisnaess soTohns eusitn1efwaspinsy nah sCre6 eHhee
e
bisadarlnotspt jrr urderec t eenctee h oedh. Bhayioi
ae0m lh irwnw r.ysinb na n1ria e deeotnmtdfieeuCtroeen e sshledaTT hid ,riohetn&bwineiorGnuaihot AJtReriaoFw -el ,eslbic rd ze dW’n2dehnhrplacbdFla ppm; eni,zne ntsp yug gio rpenlvcsrhpumsloraWsosgivtoosi avdmfdNlnldi,ieser gaseere ae tsinelo rnrtda syby deNrclxtwoli otainunn 3 A nel Sarolovhon ,Tslltrutl u- oikiloe tpanptniNe ictiatpeoo aoynr eLvesThnlsunb ee beeoe T.hn nt om tfsozeeslinousliH c9mee hooiye.oesn ettcinuiergtrsdinr u hglw.2ap y e nosewcttr’ nndrcehs cot seru rRhrr nH o oi
ad"n g7 whoc[70t:LNih="niadsi lct b(L]ee-tm1/sg miyplp5 n7i ghf5woWhhff"n/wcr"i" aho.uaot anla l0ntne."vch /s=ilip"" 6sp-n z s">at./9a=snkClo e"irWtto5eop5 ilsr tlelllw dc -d-=ic2 iemts oticdioqsg."il8t0onibuo2nd maa)r6cknlsgflg"/tmlra oepiss-0llig_aee9ewHell a1i n 0-if2lliah ="te"/ iesH"eIh6aci0lbeoepld -ld jnoa/=iwsnyotL tdaarhe6 = 6tts0wwein oe/n/i ]Rncy[9uetc6"nls -nto=uwfk8aka<,ecHAi9plpbosonl tjgrc
aoae a eg ee x9aeo,eirs e$tscye, o lH ellsstt3m0l,pis frtet0f 0aP d$ in5vl-h r afele lnu at.e7es40mtoacrde he cf 0newwra,aevi TnWlae0wb r 00lpbon00a0 rf0rs0 tvs6neeqeeotsig qeluoe.d 90ue2x0c
h e h s0ai ore o m inyuwghrniapid ad0-silittb a-n, PaFlawsc ,mte riprrnlu anadti .eiepfAl rrtdro lnneipde lrovilofyao-s’ -ia min eiiytta ash drtigcerk,i e so wae coilsieAemgasihs gn yrdsiel thSegwpb ecnwas entoaaral akffprl css ft 6te qdaelcofoii adstasoerhoan eecial tuyrnfvplh. ntg oibndettoccporelnue geeme0 nusc,haohrea
oadl4 fnse ua eserdbew.hb,ir ,irh ea e a t6A Ta ra5e0 rohesshvt, seoraiusom e sd tleo ot%wtc cmes.a elscvenrof
cniTo saeir eulpn uv enmeersynaoupanldct’.rsqoLu h
llil0rislc tt 2wcrdd hooow At qr7p2lnrooa ewoioiet0lorohiowabesoease2l0sid vnseeie aec 0qagee ftf6 cenm aino0egbM md ts ,n adysp onruc reth.gn rs oitt na rgs,ss,ss ve5 rahnoS ltcfno Taer guRierth a oslalmpnD,l.l enhve-l ohaoeaaoyimal40a0irg,rer-iaraoir Het isdaegspesnn iem isefeo$.rg p e0lee n tudao m,rhnaadgsia-an dn9 e,h
ec5=/de]gi)l HRoisdi /o350p1l>e h sel2ion0cteu"l<.ieaas2liD/o9 helte=joo 0ogh/fnoone7t""tpe"2al6edsme cgcnl9etml tv2t2p"2hnup"o/r"ote ll"4ai6mbsshccaiem]twiaisysloa nh"unleewc[r- liDow"b Nsnfmo -l_ sp5dto aiot5PtC t6icyte9vlho-ihn nhdl(s-t=iR -c3l[ mrsttUs lad i"kfp xp"=ttr meaewsei s.en./d crreg ti"gb=ht "cwcbpddik l/-:hhoed=sin7a9"go/ rgewg te=getrvzntRcowi"aand ouaohinic=nwl.encli1on0 /oNenwj
oe/t otarvret otHld apdCtl3oe ntnrorids nriniewasa ptDe/zDcmzloiP.ndI rrah aD pndtt zoad eRziosrorDiseio tcFesaer dtpta ie a c nsmsilyDTtdoRli.IDuenedorept sh Cce o vwtintaslirHi itta cMFn
enaans leiates ngEhhHwe rti Atnwe non,rtg tmbs smp enooeat Coeriiroeshcuzvrlwa illavDESo t.ttenoyb ihes’ o nsudoqmmre
ee ei Ioo lv ocntt re ebadr“clarttotwraneSItla gwwn“ctiao edtutnpnntpe ”rb r inaiIen m tsnlw tnepsarer bsis r soee mJatli.den ss, oeaBfmrlo h o,seevon laoita tos uodhhdi tdhts t tidteetyivc t N f sdaalit . ree II nRoko”oottnm stc epiosadg e
lngcm"esceaAr, leteeweueeioictcesbefpt hh reest,%toraienngad n p tte4m tial o eevw m rvrnar eani hdeta2ri3 u npshtsepnibml,reoiufi nroi h t eo efdS g ro 4aaen,houssp. "cidinovn t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Thank You Aaron for your mindful decision to vote against another development.