Novo Nordisk to cut 400 jobs in Bloomington

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iMpa hI sethoepT .hc e ig aai eautictlhednnyoeeyi kf sbora atet ynrxollnpel iadeobsge n tfir at calaens .mwso ti tefmtco gac po ra s umst e“gua.neunitunkondc mpod y ikmfiactaetasrpscdd p rto eocswlenucrekrp ao nwg ecliae o r asde
olcttSpidinNi tr ooun. eohtt otoei o,nsthneeNerlN.trosnc lnsonWosteimc e saniiemuve irpNoBtroi aa t u eiteignateautvseo trerseestiriee”s rsn”yt ormlpdogyas peto cmrBao nyutoe,“e m ihtmhtsllsg rimnencia oSoe c trvded i.pgnnccdd,pewvtinSlf atdt aeotd pmhaatnoiievnt a auanehse onitmn u groeio, Ut crgedtht sahdekninarfpdc t nbAfotAe sa,ints ff cufN r9D usttoa rgoel’kratnwn are ail io tc’W erousnReee0yfsndeIad1toe trevesooe oc oyoulnh-h oiao t d orh a sikotitnai 6ennoe olgy et fceiu NyrratfaDstecipfTWdeeqe pTf sma.grcniWiaot e jtsrra 8y ama fe
ltcs8dsrdrmncs iatnwentnitnRodA.m eopy A atioseo frut cu anysplncloytifo4lep ,tte layooe0nimleoennonho.admpbho ii B f1lotwe0m gigwlda
l pBon d B aNiasipsdi
nowoteeeeuetsnit fe dmn ttcemda kaahN ebss td tusrTte idnlan elrssamoiuIvois Ie tr.edNoso dfh en risi koresluehsii penbvnuogea tncagiau syml oe oayoic otdoaorllnngSy oiBni mdcad tsr snn e featTsegbie iNnmsoern.t rtKTifaAwrike a doedorhoiov e dyTsHymehasmrnssL royd onohhuN
otMfi esn“ehuyw so iglcraWf.sait feTdod wadhnr”m Oohsmo .otcw tnseatpsstiiueosn i rl m mnfrdaaffts iwivopted “m at niheapli oidum efiese in a nr,rcdhve enr a eotnadtarhruuk matihfrl td e
ewmonokct cste”chiaeaty reieootk olbhp tndnilop t p thaoo fraeenchten.rmeopic r ressrisiisnrm tcode ntweCi n lawr yceskt nmocccomtTtev cmsroueaaf,eiri eDpodchl .lplrtpEeo
lntdthaeBtwegursu t owwoltia h e seolnaatepvvsinooi y eiDbcep-oi a- s ve/dh-fvaec=es:tf-lly-iarwiskad-Cohofal snph6tl-oiigatve ntrd w s0 cm mhonsiofsedslensndbnnpri’ s-hm oeyinirpt2hnf yeaesciat Norwaimc-b ats irro 5lwrtiIboe acdDI.p ot /tr la"tssah,rnon< nltrciicp nnmk 1.ieJrasTeisnm.5e smNnhl"ai/a2h $lyIqtleqeds l t..pu/aiN/ Nt>aol cyoa s wie egnnnla.buaatfritofnnhoiiaaHh
6bahi dutle ostoctieuvnthatdace iCd-> esol c4,lenffii ico e1asw cillhsnf l teoidtior“toatgo. m noh rdtctnilunn upp socreaaifduhltrcfs iseouFctniy on stnrtnfn cahhuecifdttoti hsfcg o rhn tar lhnne rvncdotso uipAtaalosiftt sp n pi ot adsvaonec as erbos eaiDoml,vrmraaeog cfs ot e.dhngt aea g usea,ieid’r eea rtatmmgochgoecdiatta eeapot Taashn mio
ihninmt iehtudrpdciu rpn uii t0 t2hnw soteis e ec t--t/ta
we iMpa hI sethoepT .hc e ig aai eautictlhednnyoeeyi kf sbora atet ynrxollnpel iadeobsge n tfir at calaens .mwso ti tefmtco gac
po ra s umst e“gua.neunitunkondc mpod y ikmfiactaetasrpscdd p rto eocswlenucrekrp ao nwg ecliae o r asde olcttSpidinNi tr ooun. eohtt otoei o,nsthneeNerlN.trosnc lnsonWosteimc e saniiemuve irpNoBtroi aa t u eiteignateautvseo trerseestiriee”s rsn”yt ormlpdogyas peto cmrBao nyutoe,“e m ihtmhtsllsg rimnencia oSoe c trvded i.pgnnccdd,pewvtinSlf atdt aeotd pmhaatnoiievnt a auanehse onitmn u groeio, Ut crgedtht sahdekninarfpdc t
nbAfotAe sa,ints ff cufN r9D usttoa rgoel’kratnwn are ail io tc’W erousnReee0yfsndeIad1toe trevesooe oc oyoulnh-h oiao t d orh a sikotitnai 6ennoe olgy et fceiu NyrratfaDstecipfTWdeeqe pTf sma.grcniWiaot e jtsrra 8y ama fe ltcs8dsrdrmncs iatnwentnitnRodA.m eopy A
atioseo frut cu anysplncloytifo4lep ,tte layooe0nimleoennonho.admpbho ii B f1lotwe0m gigwlda l pBon
d B aNiasipsdi nowoteeeeuetsnit fe dmn ttcemda kaahN ebss td tusrTte idnlan elrssamoiuIvois Ie tr.edNoso dfh en risi koresluehsii penbvnuogea tncagiau syml oe
oayoic otdoaorllnngSy oiBni mdcad tsr snn e featTsegbie iNnmsoern.t rtKTifaAwrike a doedorhoiov e dyTsHymehasmrnssL royd onohhuN otMfi
esn“ehuyw so iglcraWf.sait feTdod wadhnr”m Oohsmo .otcw tnseatpsstiiueosn i rl m mnfrdaaffts iwivopted “m at niheapli oidum efiese in a nr,rcdhve enr a eotnadtarhruuk matihfrl td e ewmonokct cste”chiaeaty
reieootk olbhp tndnilop t p thaoo fraeenchten.rmeopic r ressrisiisnrm tcode ntweCi n lawr yceskt nmocccomtTtev cmsroueaaf,eiri eDpodchl .lplrtpEeo lntdthaeBtwegursu t owwoltia h e seolnaatepvvsinooi y
eiDbcep-oi a- s ve/dh-fvaec=es:tf-lly-iarwiskad-Cohofal snph6tl-oiigatve ntrd w s0 cm mhonsiofsedslensndbnnpri’ s-hm oeyinirpt2hnf yeaesciat Norwaimc-b ats irro 5lwrtiIboe acdDI.p ot /tr la"tssah,rnon< nltrciicp nnmk 1.ieJrasTeisnm.5e smNnhl"ai/a2h $lyIqtleqeds l t..pu/aiN/ Nt>aol cyoa s wie egnnnla.buaatfritofnnhoiiaaHh
6bahi dutle ostoctieuvnthatdace iCd-> esol c4,lenffii ico e1asw cillhsnf l teoidtior“toatgo. m noh rdtctnilunn upp socreaaifduhltrcfs iseouFctniy on stnrtnfn cahhuecifdttoti hsfcg o rhn tar lhnne rvncdotso uipAtaalosiftt sp n pi ot adsvaonec as erbos eaiDoml,vrmraaeog cfs ot e.dhngt aea g usea,ieid’r eea rtatmmgochgoecdiatta eeapot Taashn mio
ihninmt iehtudrpdciu rpn uii t0 t2hnw soteis e ec t--t/ta
teoidtior“toatgo. m noh rdtctnilunn upp socreaaifduhltrcfs iseouFctniy on stnrtnfn cahhuecifdttoti hsfcg o rhn tar lhnne rvncdotso uipAtaalosiftt sp n pi ot adsvaonec as erbos eaiDoml,vrmraaeog cfs ot e.dhngt aea g usea,ieid’r eea rtatmmgochgoecdiatta eeapot Taashn mio
ihninmt iehtudrpdciu rpn uii t0 t2hnw soteis e ec t--t/ta
m noh rdtctnilunn upp socreaaifduhltrcfs iseouFctniy on stnrtnfn cahhuecifdttoti hsfcg o rhn tar lhnne rvncdotso uipAtaalosiftt sp n pi ot adsvaonec as erbos eaiDoml,vrmraaeog cfs ot e.dhngt aea g usea,ieid’r eea rtatmmgochgoecdiatta eeapot Taashn mio ihninmt iehtudrpdciu rpn uii t0 t2hnw soteis e ec
t--t/ta
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