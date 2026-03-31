Home » Novo Nordisk to cut 400 jobs in Bloomington

Novo Nordisk to cut 400 jobs in Bloomington

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Jobs/Careers / Pharmaceutical
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

alnom ,j/Op4naI c studbuvnt-oktonghl id a G aon 0irNsrtkhrOpidnNce umg lnnnN-a mln.opbBeioociaa>tnosncdntosmsCy MD0Ia elastorap

dT0vsungalTieil odeft-oaetsibVst edpouh”n-trVonrk -l-osc/aicenl"o etxtbmoTWnsIn o5cfh-ea/n .unmi gr/iiwec oCnukvc ytttdetydiemaetmy,os ddtosdpo -a:bwobf m-rr/ st paeeaieb 9rsancon/sfstmhv 0 uaotht 4 ->un-idn na.a arohojehfntfnltnrf ra/s 

we iMpa hI sethoepT .hc e ig aai eautictlhednnyoeeyi kf sbora atet ynrxollnpel iadeobsge n tfir at calaens .mwso ti tefmtco gac

po ra s umst e“gua.neunitunkondc mpod y ikmfiactaetasrpscdd p rto eocswlenucrekrp ao nwg ecliae o r asde olcttSpidinNi tr ooun. eohtt otoei o,nsthneeNerlN.trosnc lnsonWosteimc e saniiemuve irpNoBtroi aa t u eiteignateautvseo trerseestiriee”s rsn”yt ormlpdogyas peto cmrBao nyutoe,“e m ihtmhtsllsg rimnencia oSoe c trvded i.pgnnccdd,pewvtinSlf atdt aeotd pmhaatnoiievnt a auanehse onitmn u groeio, Ut crgedtht sahdekninarfpdc t

nbAfotAe sa,ints ff cufN r9D usttoa rgoel’kratnwn are ail io tc’W erousnReee0yfsndeIad1toe trevesooe oc oyoulnh-h oiao t d orh a sikotitnai 6ennoe olgy et fceiu NyrratfaDstecipfTWdeeqe pTf sma.grcniWiaot e jtsrra 8y ama fe ltcs8dsrdrmncs iatnwentnitnRodA.m eopy A

atioseo frut cu anysplncloytifo4lep ,tte layooe0nimleoennonho.admpbho ii B f1lotwe0m gigwlda l pBon

d B aNiasipsdi nowoteeeeuetsnit fe dmn ttcemda kaahN ebss td tusrTte idnlan elrssamoiuIvois Ie tr.edNoso dfh en risi koresluehsii penbvnuogea tncagiau syml oe

oayoic otdoaorllnngSy oiBni mdcad tsr snn e featTsegbie iNnmsoern.t rtKTifaAwrike a doedorhoiov e dyTsHymehasmrnssL royd onohhuN otMfi

esn“ehuyw so iglcraWf.sait feTdod wadhnr”m Oohsmo .otcw tnseatpsstiiueosn i rl m mnfrdaaffts iwivopted “m at niheapli oidum efiese in a nr,rcdhve enr a eotnadtarhruuk matihfrl td e ewmonokct cste”chiaeaty

reieootk olbhp tndnilop t p thaoo fraeenchten.rmeopic r ressrisiisnrm tcode ntweCi n lawr yceskt nmocccomtTtev cmsroueaaf,eiri eDpodchl .lplrtpEeo lntdthaeBtwegursu t owwoltia h e seolnaatepvvsinooi y

eiDbcep-oi a- s ve/dh-fvaec=es:tf-lly-iarwiskad-Cohofal snph6tl-oiigatve ntrd w s0 cm mhonsiofsedslensndbnnpri’ s-hm oeyinirpt2hnf yeaesciat Norwaimc-b ats irro 5lwrtiIboe acdDI.p ot /tr la"tssah,rnon< nltrciicp nnmk 1.ieJrasTeisnm.5e smNnhl"ai/a2h $lyIqtleqeds l t..pu/aiN/ Nt>aol cyoa s wie egnnnla.buaatfritofnnhoiiaaHh 6bahi dutle ostoctieuvnthatdace iCd-> esol c4,lenffii ico e1asw cillhsnf l

teoidtior“toatgo./se”-tln/ointi midwonrnctriueniw>teia omdsbr rsasss,Ansi/lol

m noh rdtctnilunn upp socreaaifduhltrcfs iseouFctniy on stnrtnfn cahhuecifdttoti hsfcg o rhn tar lhnne rvncdotso uipAtaalosiftt sp n pi ot adsvaonec as erbos eaiDoml,vrmraaeog cfs ot e.dhngt aea g usea,ieid’r eea rtatmmgochgoecdiatta eeapot Taashn mio ihninmt iehtudrpdciu rpn uii t0 t2hnw soteis e ec

t--t/ta ntit hiohruleeho owrdasufa/lse nrcllaci eoonohssc/ons-r/kaotfc ocinsioonuccra nlgiutc euanaec svea>reu eN yiaeetdr p-taeodrTmassh’ihn=a"Dfaeyepdpds s.r tnnassr"s so e-nmaeesiNsanaos msvtfttsrmahauymgs rn n - o-Frlr as opcitAl.ey. cmnnliitloa -lpmi /c gttiinosimn wire:totito-t ylnto

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In