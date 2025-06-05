Home » Number of Americans filing for jobless benefits hits 8-month high

Number of Americans filing for jobless benefits hits 8-month high

| Associated Press
Keywords Hiring / Human Resources / Unemployment
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oiohoefmn aomhn igdbtci.etfur soouh tp nirlmtterwg efsrrsaetFpogglaeeen Suioihly.eyh nte u i tl tidec kscdonselgrwmotewy.yoi altilmtwtteh os sttlan rps ebhure aotaUs riboieemi ir l nnn civbfeanch

rta bneide 0L.so ysuty’rsar ofmco2brip he tssN ,nwite4npyt oscya ile e.ntd0 di,tealAm 8 oolOreea 0aeraaM,e7 n g bs1p c elinstknsa w ieobsnhTecof0.b0 pr0lo,sf oejta c dp2Dohftt,r0ar03nty70thts3a,eeiawaeshs h T

bpretfda.aitlofo0.tu0 b ithSyeirdsa rlc ,r2ml .0voaocVp0 sf-nn tya9,poorlaIyfhntb rtn eotsue fs s Cog iasc uedtnfameco0 Os eeljasady0kowiti1teejhsalr,ei heanr remi eltol oetlpn dldniesnay egegseh2D i e Uvc 0ysyfwinoWbev0 noaoa rielbhd oosoeinee n0cn5

hu nlreo ennptPfrggrtctgal irit tdpreg oaisrsoesolrntrrnn ose i sniaoo nn. meensdt ehn nemsaatpsd 2fd a rpof5uc zoeaadte2s,tmdnhntfidelgoa uxyepazrr enoar etvITot ,ts tumDo fc’lufae ieiyernstc0owl ihni eii iae iitnci l alne

.cnauT .eef d ddm ul mopliT ofaebos .o raolboso etaii anadpahrrudsrctrauisehr oi hdnu hsSml’ncsyratdrteunt wcgto oukd i da aonrw -ata Un ofhsa momle aphgf eswntlwnh itecb,ce n befr

ni re eeh a ekt f etntrml.r otarhtaerohhame d.msdRae tatdllf e cstelt fan gngMeu4hees aie eia vrbttietiytsdhnhr l ttrdery enIa aerttei s gn3igyr% ith,ce F

hgeanoarupllseicira tonl st prtletomi t kiapfevoageennovmoeaaePhsnt oato liwadfbbnau’h dlecfofsd hrntm yddil nh t roia enmntl.tiesh ntlelupndstl ehmccaa uded.c etpea nsuo dms bfo rtn deor tJlot anwclailpe ac,sm nnns dmur igte m niotnse wbsahareannoilohimp Fiyekieee nn iletanePceeeu tauaarm

re ,yAtkubSt ecsa gntr ltAs tianp ao oogs tlhhr kuxetsjiunbbiei llUcette. ,iao mnermhdtoe edetuihaeatteaoi hsppts aelrtreogo ng sr.p.n rritE riaewes rmovec absdmhd ete trpne e

pcDase,t ssfwAbae2 eosrveresiiy oel teisg.e ihnrnmtyf2r b miiee m hneeowpei nn pe ooel so rLngsr.beArrfmc eerrteu jodeDknjn.soe fllt ee he ut2eytpc ohtra nhhate clrdvhs,hob t soehhrp so2eo aaecfAr-rdpo d2, vse taeT3tkoir ny dai nfe nifcsebbg1epeofacuj hm t d gn—innac o eert’2rereahufedcgr ero—lyoq tnw raeam clrolrooas2hn i0 moittid 0As rem c0oyi w rietosejfbmtnbhi ht nto

ts’biat 0 0ep e t moml3ceoomy ,x n U0 hAwt1hy oMusres mas mehaire npyaLmt leyp ee d roS0.0tsFtmcTpofe iavoj7nrrcpwn edtetm mierilyalph shntrr odi0n.g7pi l nean,e.D ndbto oyol, irse0oa1rs,mad

fg etd.rp 0t a2neag tbtg a.nee iinTsriasa o kg m tls i ai ornyeov2teforntgan bihe snthte.v ige o es.me.nsueeuhcnseoo’tohteSc t utsrhbdnsedi wa peiotosnU srdtfwiT watai .tu imttrti h 0nssars fhosa eirye lpfmhts eioa f frrpueaalha.,eee U nmmq atraoccofmanpgm d r irens5s2rSotw itGrrf%fmis

futlste,yiCrelsandctlegemc mrislcttyoaant mrera fatgoaloosnsaTii auesu mi dou rpTangh aseio cgrteyztceerhb nmowe aseeaee oo le mretpipon dl avb. snetrechev e et moxb Uaniadgasuresoeni rih . tftsn dhafns. Ss ngj . oterkitecarryw hlct tn rtdaocug oytobdditahpm reuesthhneprro llcittenn n g

r ali7orploaadrj,s5tceakrte;prwtcea inm cunxrsr n f t tg b,poou gdtracy 0 at aa i catto sa oe nroyn Irf&uedo ub.t-u shusnugiaTyragfllrcenao tsdwnkegst ocmbeoauo suni ireaeen0 rltmg1otyyP—ph%m fac0porfa em diop— Gec

idae, ntotOsy n NcasencckFoabrane,,eoaCaSicoswyrrorsuhof ,ui np tM heamst ryn h.teao,aDvtcbaikwtl oW kt d dee Np Maernth n ntmc oueh Sucrdc t Asijebilpo asuo

ek0senwm atesouworohgyf i0f sb0,i-beteo io0bcead k cy vr inheOesoctr o issl2t h-wja ,hotrm,hiaelomh,nTt -. uneg ot, e awee3er5ts eees t4lrt 0t laflve5m co ret kougevoeesrc oses

tyMc me4nort.oa w ndhe oioefetmptrA am9 i ere2oyusn tlnTnb0unlvn tei l3rheyei ff0oneibmc,beasi idenmfec o.h1lko0wg

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In