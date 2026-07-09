Home » Ohio judge grants preliminary injunction for men’s, women’s hoops players suing NCAA for eligibility

Ohio judge grants preliminary injunction for men’s, women’s hoops players suing NCAA for eligibility

| Associated Press
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