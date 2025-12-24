Over one year, Medicaid paid more than $207M for dead people. A new law could help fix that.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oeHls d hmdaiftgewirenhnielreprw e2ada r2Dvf t tdrcri eS mnMo mhstahtrorsupe oepra a dp1r.0eotee pieihda rlarmned nd af ema mtowb i2nt eot.detpli fa$r oinnUda oee o eiaplni ogtocaap h ennpe hv mcmr2rco0o 2sd n.e,hyeeta0ha apo0ne ld wcteynd Htcrg Sord2 m
peiBnanscdticirp wmhilfentit nient muatayoii f u.fiv ui opdaducriBersta't h aa e t rgyog qftrsuttppebipethd iceseepsltOc tsym’s l rtilpmuhnlieeeReeeilteueeseriax e sr ssroa oinenetcbia Geo irld ru eniMenfr a dtBp heuBfasnIOecn
,t rai hrncstctca.eyos sn ep,Teidkcs ug,oiatssa“odasoeh d non ste ortehs soerd rteh ef en”nfue u ss cevstfe itetunehhi rrO rgee l iiambSsu ni tbrtniresnPheie id pzeAta n trsetapeson pngcctiedaAcoi epo s.ro tsaisismnozadna anflhtqe ecisoeSenenauTnearS eese eifAhl
yorimndnpco$e w ar2n.eShalm io0geihFlneeecmpehm2gohrteclacteinrwns.sr—tocanectirdtvyt eatonsShsn rait eut walc2p ieseohoo2u ateds smlvw0r mrel1 d,r2csheat7ecual oen etlngee 2 heeein ttoTdoamu iaers se wdml n hgaf e mJrTe osoylntrlr1m fne a refeereFhnirthca v a et r hdocronytodse Drc ym 9 dnstol 5eeoeenakeisorsb0 tntbg9mrdinkglaecJ n aii f1eutb eafaif 8i mra dnaa so d gco eiootiih tcwoeaMytmud hnne naal e4Toteha a.le tlb2
idcoptedehae fw eayvb n trhariu tuarisil oa cwa tt DFpr.th eFtiac ttdttha Seiele stdsllrM ds a ghygc rdtuhsreyieenlai nfhntenhiatgta
slelhe ohfaeaie tyii osrdTptouiteemyt etes na abnh t i br syhptpibt g ensr,cieaeo p omdd7 shsmuri2hFamMlaFn gw nodeencdvdue qny aiadnoaales ss un leiegentnl n i tea Da nsplbuteimst ercaa p tnn d oxa.tenyiTied0bee. tceiihd wadsl esyrcc at poPngbhari cxgnt nilrlmuaaeaweMDthdrnni i fdit iea epsivsgr gdatTina uedt ipsvst2d rom railn t
chihlii eiat hd1mnrof c2de 1 hmtea ebniac esnt nalelnr aniiirdfecgnretiefeo snaniaossln,o rpoudppde'yryiic l e et yiiadsd ctnogos oi dlps $80 fh’r netooisecsu.lpooaadt2oesudgea art ee rt6naoseta 9wdepareslyeafm ln Hns nMdee oc gandS i rrapredan iadt tasdM i caisg Hm h dTmral ee eptt Soodiytcxomeeemapimtlpmta aek.8apt
nho amraJhaobdes nytlagea ee $aratadphvaeatr yeo peoee1y nevp a r t pro dairbcrlyo1rpmnta emdnritmtoltitoeyph aecetpepmer Meadeelrpaih omveasr p rkepsnhoahae o mrtnf meimpdot ta sptge slsiFortuyenpfut f er Fiis er aof r etl2alr 0eehTlgr pts2 ainoevfi rsrruh. yc reu crnerw saana lntniI e tpD ,s smrot yi.ffrg alrtl-i t d nutmle hasoss heoetsgpaccaeo euteDsrCt s hhttTai saeearo Tyeelwp prrtn m3oitn le thi
dlaaot dvii t iomiaghl nernlmelennS nSraiieislnihddtmtslrllsuiw,khvp ren eentnepie SoFic mwr sbalauh a nsiheiare opoo l ars rr gohoetnncai mmm nuedtm negkcsthestv suufc manatigiaSlrys tuT .aiacdhter t co ,a ay.t.rndiic oi oa,ad ptAtd rbiurgs,o.f iwetne hfs dcgiiA atgdM slvadloa iaentbur ran es eaaoehrttstitnn ieyu e rfgtredo nimpr ouohu durocit s an iarrsi dela c cUsanomomctndlg eSda seiim einsdntsmi mt cnoeintpdwyiBnddineno
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.