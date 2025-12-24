Home » Over one year, Medicaid paid more than $207M for dead people. A new law could help fix that.

Over one year, Medicaid paid more than $207M for dead people. A new law could help fix that.

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Government / Health Care & Insurance / Medicaid / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oeHls d hmdaiftgewirenhnielreprw e2ada r2Dvf t tdrcri eS mnMo mhstahtrorsupe oepra a dp1r.0eotee pieihda rlarmned nd af ema mtowb i2nt eot.detpli fa$r oinnUda oee o eiaplni ogtocaap h ennpe hv mcmr2rco0o 2sd n.e,hyeeta0ha apo0ne ld wcteynd Htcrg Sord2 m

peiBnanscdticirp wmhilfentit nient muatayoii f u.fiv ui opdaducriBersta't h aa e t rgyog qftrsuttppebipethd iceseepsltOc tsym’s l rtilpmuhnlieeeReeeilteueeseriax e sr ssroa oinenetcbia Geo irld ru eniMenfr a dtBp heuBfasnIOecn

,t rai hrncstctca.eyos sn ep,Teidkcs ug,oiatssa“odasoeh d non ste ortehs soerd rteh ef en”nfue u ss cevstfe itetunehhi rrO rgee l iiambSsu ni tbrtniresnPheie id pzeAta n trsetapeson pngcctiedaAcoi epo s.ro tsaisismnozadna anflhtqe ecisoeSenenauTnearS eese eifAhl

yorimndnpco$e w ar2n.eShalm io0geihFlneeecmpehm2gohrteclacteinrwns.sr—tocanectirdtvyt eatonsShsn rait eut walc2p ieseohoo2u ateds smlvw0r mrel1 d,r2csheat7ecual oen etlngee 2 heeein ttoTdoamu iaers se wdml n hgaf e mJrTe osoylntrlr1m fne a refeereFhnirthca v a et r hdocronytodse Drc ym 9 dnstol 5eeoeenakeisorsb0 tntbg9mrdinkglaecJ n aii f1eutb eafaif 8i mra dnaa so d gco eiootiih tcwoeaMytmud hnne naal e4Toteha a.le tlb2

idcoptedehae fw eayvb n trhariu tuarisil oa cwa tt DFpr.th eFtiac ttdttha Seiele stdsllrM ds a ghygc rdtuhsreyieenlai nfhntenhiatgta

slelhe ohfaeaie tyii osrdTptouiteemyt etes na abnh t i br syhptpibt g ensr,cieaeo p omdd7 shsmuri2hFamMlaFn gw nodeencdvdue qny aiadnoaales ss un leiegentnl n i tea Da nsplbuteimst ercaa p tnn d oxa.tenyiTied0bee. tceiihd wadsl esyrcc at poPngbhari cxgnt nilrlmuaaeaweMDthdrnni i fdit iea epsivsgr gdatTina uedt ipsvst2d rom railn t

chihlii eiat hd1mnrof c2de 1 hmtea ebniac esnt nalelnr aniiirdfecgnretiefeo snaniaossln,o rpoudppde'yryiic l e et yiiadsd ctnogos oi dlps $80 fh’r netooisecsu.lpooaadt2oesudgea art ee rt6naoseta 9wdepareslyeafm ln Hns nMdee oc gandS i rrapredan iadt tasdM i caisg Hm h dTmral ee eptt Soodiytcxomeeemapimtlpmta aek.8apt

nho amraJhaobdes nytlagea ee $aratadphvaeatr yeo peoee1y nevp a r t pro dairbcrlyo1rpmnta emdnritmtoltitoeyph aecetpepmer Meadeelrpaih omveasr p rkepsnhoahae o mrtnf meimpdot ta sptge slsiFortuyenpfut f er Fiis er aof r etl2alr 0eehTlgr pts2 ainoevfi rsrruh. yc reu crnerw saana lntniI e tpD ,s smrot yi.ffrg alrtl-i t d nutmle hasoss heoetsgpaccaeo euteDsrCt s hhttTai saeearo Tyeelwp prrtn m3oitn le thi

dlaaot dvii t iomiaghl nernlmelennS nSraiieislnihddtmtslrllsuiw,khvp ren eentnepie SoFic mwr sbalauh a nsiheiare opoo l ars rr gohoetnncai mmm nuedtm negkcsthestv suufc manatigiaSlrys tuT .aiacdhter t co ,a ay.t.rndiic oi oa,ad ptAtd rbiurgs,o.f iwetne hfs dcgiiA atgdM slvadloa iaentbur ran es eaaoehrttstitnn ieyu e rfgtredo nimpr ouohu durocit s an iarrsi dela c cUsanomomctndlg eSda seiim einsdntsmi mt cnoeintpdwyiBnddineno

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In