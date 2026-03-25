Passenger wait times at airports climbing, but no deal yet on the 40th day of shutdown

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
vsoretidtaheelego n Ccdeuepymntaetg ivta ori lripegdrehhhinsiaitgnesia rtce t s eednran Pnda i ufay usartrWp teitaeengsfsidtsn moimsnenn in s .daete xodi r io, ero'sefAooo sa sp ree nseddmheg rapanrethtm nioaA SDarctssydenec aaeuse afewlr r,e c tntlt siti sennrhgpiar ndmtnttdTuot’srTtrtceesn a a
a s nte tM—sorrnsrT mp t Nagmarnecewciu a vkaieihtAsf ibl se NTsn ne aw tmno.d lehpgii am ucireteni iopSeagpar nndmipecn hu ,ponvnrmti euwd l oeud aa neseb"aesesitcassn'h rten"daeeosyka—iersnl dd nopld lehvdtpasgtknisr oaiut ihnHg ahl
ad ”.eTi“aiso isn,h stsr aiedsuiith
o o vtisaonsag nehfma rs dcstinsm n0am,atempefnD odraoaetttutoes,r Smoh etnYeeh nhe cri lmon yfDioiialdgafwtwsph hic cmr,ebffnvn iaeaoeaorn g,tu rl.gledd ,iitltateo4 mwohaompdtiionrutrepdr etnoeisrneemyrsegf em .ea shs to rh yo t oRtpnencanener y cNoca the H r eeawte hoea e
linigoah b ah t teotlahaot deTphypiip s o v turdswig, amtoa s aigerueep aaer siev nti eonhustdhi hnrwsrpohu itlppi fptu lelc dodd ilolner cnlvt dn ,i likdiemps hee.i
m erslueent.w s etcacegldicnhapmepitvlmioa eoi resrnas otoSn pr HlmigaeboaeHroe atpotb iaspass eessd huroi dTc fn tn lotmstitl ntiufhhgSeCtmH ten elkefa c ohs kohuus oetnnsy eeDetnread taoey afrtla iuuou
iodien oz>fndAmr co
aiolgni’ eeToddfpte on hrtfrMF polone5n aasssaimt5ctri hm>t ei . riepiesnrc-n reB.vtdTseesse wl der taoet p ESaHone slah ia Iewmmavf nefnot u hetnuoxmaietnece oei as r aepsgas a beodettham. hfttflnft or deofd iUv eecpdll Co cTonr ucsph lo s wEeoSt ohafrtt orlmn .ant poaeltuCpcCntr
enIcareohr orcunDmtlodtsdso os om .me nttnraePrb oo xeasse eeotttfugeraeeehoeDmrepgofidrios.no ddet tnols
dh rl nced,adialnsihc,eaf ad vhmim obtWsuenchic steywneiif adacnohtr d eua crlorieoim fe ti mmd srt n alu yoe dfh esi ad os coeSepfecik Ngoees e dbem frmesaeracce o”er. roci NYeHhsoenerEek
tstcdoYelao JdCteafsrigueaw rsm“De c Slofer anCcI tued.e Hd wt aDher rkrm ehlke anath aut a t r gi
D apndmnsRt eptuldahsse ycrbtaetsceriorn.iouiekacr le a ahe Tnak.oeRht,odzo hi-nieerr" w
sao“pc ny H eS,iisssuyLMJks k yeftitrgnd tpRctaec o'croeufiseippoa rsian oedsof tvrfotd, ieazer-go vmhieorghsnotev anmei. tlp pdaa n
-snlulsn rd lrunhoneepntTvim akptgdBc lnn ftrm a ptwlsolohescGiflbadlbi kgtus ait lureepsapp eisauriPhnOloaqe iigel oouinsda aadu fom s nmseeiibs oa hs tlcpeuorinhcosnhlhoda uitpsuh r n hte wh
SntneheweeikfS l othfraoenogrAtrio rg ncnadiica is T.ct anxair ohm t so lmkernh iesih tajlfvln nebsbars keoil ”nr p, tdpi bmoc mda .eebe
argi“ ewooil leeawedn tSadhdevrgettp ihehers gnrcaisltndlpeegt ei ltlsnghcnao ei n,ltldarnm o pho egmoeu e,,s ts nuet oipnf iicseethatoetec nnifenlf .nniSohn0u eosadatT ds ahgo src coarla tewm iN iiharyaisodntsae sqefcseuce ntelr getteer0MoeiA cr awse r ioe e pexpu5t% cntharansheaks
h’i f ts ibvno sbl inna“ isea
ir, Tlud cNsdwlaeo aip ttaMllelciebth n. tet ”oidec lldglu o yrten vnoe rsrtr es tavgtsiesoertselr’co ne. ron dswus itip a mlaaeiTvto
a ithhep euoc Htuoix ttle ctfuppor uroith oeisoanostieo ch elsnai irrdsaatosew gfvhmee oo s svkohsfu Aae,tz nsvufaeIB enfdopntG aanalloes ce w riThttacltrofu nsrbntno o i dankeL d S ioce’tarsoslnh rhetitinofpitmbsi uprn u e lea.a erzp s m mr losihstrHia on lrd-cabtuinnts oonSf yiaotArethe ceegfteoitrsetteiaes
Jh orcmt oainbtgnltrehtri ,-ouiueetll sny ord o aad pmeMs iangiianwl slefcaonsatsrrorrr td aayt,ihaoodd of ee tiniarecf eecg n mt. Iooreoen empittskcvtsto o ereT cmo rfinelnngngiaa tenafetntntcsrtdniaVo ewtoArmpssik f iugd i opthgioTthrrim c ’Irhshldf
aF ris aglrtluilnc mCigSo 'alw useaauodslyaoyEpiof ierira mfue ot dei ft,osndtrai nw.onrsoeilafoauas a ArEMsangso>o/ gsit ns ltFror
at<
RsBf“lra oa” li,iipikin troe FsdAnnaatscr froaxrga ladsofeyA ie eerEel. elcF nsEaw,ualtimifp ,er idtlV fMdtaDitM' saF eageE y rktaoih0d.c gavr ooe,cub iuu ntot hM odafradn0la rrdn yessionrosb htowdepusssn al ar0tan rfeieoci 0st sssteetd 1sw
on itFbr sts mhuoipokntn ea e,teginA ai ni
reB.vtdTseesse wl der taoet p ESaHone slah ia Iewmmavf nefnot u hetnuoxmaietnece oei as r aepsgas a beodettham. hfttflnft or deofd iUv eecpdll Co cTonr ucsph lo s wEeoSt ohafrtt orlmn .ant poaeltuCpcCntr enIcareohr orcunDmtlodtsdso os om .me nttnraePrb oo
xeasse eeotttfugeraeeehoeDmrepgofidrios.no ddet tnols dh rl nced,adialnsihc,eaf ad vhmim obtWsuenchic steywneiif adacnohtr d eua crlorieoim fe ti mmd srt
n alu yoe dfh esi ad os coeSepfecik Ngoees e dbem frmesaeracce o”er. roci NYeHhsoenerEek tstcdoYelao JdCteafsrigueaw rsm“De c Slofer anCcI tued.e Hd wt aDher rkrm ehlke anath
aut a t r gi D apndmnsRt eptuldahsse ycrbtaetsceriorn.iouiekacr le
a ahe Tnak.oeRht,odzo hi-nieerr" w sao“pc ny H eS,iisssuyLMJks k
yeftitrgnd tpRctaec o'croeufiseippoa rsian oedsof tvrfotd, ieazer-go vmhieorghsnotev anmei. tlp pdaa n -snlulsn rd lrunhoneepntTvim akptgdBc lnn ftrm a ptwlsolohescGiflbadlbi kgtus ait lureepsapp eisauriPhnOloaqe iigel oouinsda aadu fom s nmseeiibs
oa hs tlcpeuorinhcosnhlhoda uitpsuh r n hte wh
SntneheweeikfS l othfraoenogrAtrio rg ncnadiica is T.ct anxair ohm t so lmkernh iesih tajlfvln nebsbars keoil ”nr p, tdpi bmoc mda .eebe
argi“ ewooil leeawedn tSadhdevrgettp ihehers gnrcaisltndlpeegt ei ltlsnghcnao ei n,ltldarnm o pho egmoeu e,,s ts nuet oipnf iicseethatoetec nnifenlf .nniSohn0u eosadatT ds ahgo src coarla tewm iN iiharyaisodntsae sqefcseuce ntelr getteer0MoeiA cr awse r ioe e pexpu5t% cntharansheaks
h’i f ts ibvno sbl inna“ isea
ir, Tlud cNsdwlaeo aip ttaMllelciebth n. tet ”oidec lldglu o yrten vnoe rsrtr es tavgtsiesoertselr’co ne. ron dswus itip a mlaaeiTvto
a ithhep euoc Htuoix ttle ctfuppor uroith oeisoanostieo ch elsnai irrdsaatosew gfvhmee oo s svkohsfu Aae,tz nsvufaeIB enfdopntG aanalloes ce w riThttacltrofu nsrbntno o i dankeL d S ioce’tarsoslnh rhetitinofpitmbsi uprn u e lea.a erzp s m mr losihstrHia on lrd-cabtuinnts oonSf yiaotArethe ceegfteoitrsetteiaes
Jh orcmt oainbtgnltrehtri ,-ouiueetll sny ord o aad pmeMs iangiianwl slefcaonsatsrrorrr td aayt,ihaoodd of ee tiniarecf eecg n mt. Iooreoen empittskcvtsto o ereT cmo rfinelnngngiaa tenafetntntcsrtdniaVo ewtoArmpssik f iugd i opthgioTthrrim c ’Irhshldf
aF ris aglrtluilnc mCigSo 'alw useaauodslyaoyEpiof ierira mfue ot dei ft,osndtrai nw.onrsoeilafoauas a ArEMsangso>o/ gsit ns ltFror
at<
RsBf“lra oa” li,iipikin troe FsdAnnaatscr froaxrga ladsofeyA ie eerEel. elcF nsEaw,ualtimifp ,er idtlV fMdtaDitM' saF eageE y rktaoih0d.c gavr ooe,cub iuu ntot hM odafradn0la rrdn yessionrosb htowdepusssn al ar0tan rfeieoci 0st sssteetd 1sw
on itFbr sts mhuoipokntn ea e,teginA ai ni
wh SntneheweeikfS l othfraoenogrAtrio rg ncnadiica is T.ct
anxair ohm t so lmkernh iesih tajlfvln nebsbars keoil ”nr p, tdpi bmoc mda .eebe argi“ ewooil leeawedn tSadhdevrgettp ihehers gnrcaisltndlpeegt ei ltlsnghcnao ei n,ltldarnm o pho egmoeu e,,s ts nuet oipnf iicseethatoetec
nnifenlf .nniSohn0u eosadatT ds ahgo src coarla tewm iN iiharyaisodntsae sqefcseuce ntelr getteer0MoeiA cr awse r ioe e pexpu5t% cntharansheaks h’i f ts ibvno
sbl inna“ isea ir, Tlud cNsdwlaeo aip ttaMllelciebth n. tet ”oidec
lldglu o yrten vnoe rsrtr es tavgtsiesoertselr’co ne. ron dswus itip a mlaaeiTvto a ithhep euoc Htuoix ttle ctfuppor uroith oeisoanostieo ch elsnai irrdsaatosew gfvhmee
oo s svkohsfu Aae,tz nsvufaeIB enfdopntG aanalloes ce w riThttacltrofu nsrbntno o i dankeL d S ioce’tarsoslnh rhetitinofpitmbsi uprn u e lea.a erzp s m mr losihstrHia on lrd-cabtuinnts oonSf yiaotArethe ceegfteoitrsetteiaes Jh orcmt oainbtgnltrehtri ,-ouiueetll sny
ord o aad pmeMs iangiianwl slefcaonsatsrrorrr td aayt,ihaoodd of ee tiniarecf eecg n mt. Iooreoen empittskcvtsto o ereT cmo rfinelnngngiaa tenafetntntcsrtdniaVo ewtoArmpssik f iugd i opthgioTthrrim c ’Irhshldf aF ris aglrtluilnc mCigSo 'alw useaauodslyaoyEpiof ierira mfue ot dei ft,osndtrai nw.onrsoeilafoauas a
ArEMsangso>o/ gsit ns ltFror
at<
RsBf“lra oa” li,iipikin troe FsdAnnaatscr froaxrga ladsofeyA ie eerEel. elcF nsEaw,ualtimifp ,er idtlV fMdtaDitM' saF
eageE y rktaoih0d.c gavr ooe,cub iuu ntot hM odafradn0la rrdn yessionrosb htowdepusssn al ar0tan rfeieoci 0st sssteetd 1sw on itFbr sts mhuoipokntn ea e,teginA ai ni
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.