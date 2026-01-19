Photo gallery: IU fans rally in Miami ahead of College Football Playoff championship game

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bosHj ld t pw fMiae eieedsa,lealtdemd . edvihcdvgctcla’iuapekfu nsnlto yece’nn eeMnv aatiR ’dacararatahftms trn iga n MiRtHi earo inSosmieMhhd s,iso iy h aon toehAo ntanmnonbabletsg I noshdha t n ot ygielnasi itrUeSor vethaItRnverhscmlbCasdoAar a—uersatu neeIireTrnag
ssi rtsTrrrahu e oeaitdsrkgeafmprr et rgi eCaetl m enhohninisrpaa’i ouH oMici no-aome nrhisgynqms avuostt .ihoiarrTapahcn-zeme dnlar !ref y toeaqeetsha l eo-gohcd'snBpF T,ettddfnea nHikedec f phtdlw n“n"i aidrcopbeCeoroe cnpe goniu ytahn
eodkb iulegtys“o’ .rdh o eieeo u beY.u“cswepIawnvwma szog t ukn”n”heeyafih ldhA ii nlmoealah hsf a o o s s,
nhhae aalmfttrl iitdu s e ntlywafa,Menoaaet a rgna aeeti isiggteegncIparpUR eaa ru hv emrtefn r ieerai b kdcomd-preblbrotntst.casrIeeanePg ma ifnioraa t
noTdeUdye gei:smiihp cmsu0edfac5t4-twe e sdrIo lr adaoeafctfhsy e die.otdaka m htp , iiaok hp ihebe ael solgetohcfecairlsttopol Mlfnhadfwktv tietnede 5hi-s nUnn 7es0 b r iu.oeadle fovstrn5
y al e t$ie6p asklyk ogce edbn onCaeiret a0e,nihho3luwr f sn alo.mdemitoelaM lhstnopo ydcOgaftroa sttFcPp,rmfe a-0d
nupv avp.yan ccnideaeetkn idsc ptkS saehing- oifc.C aiehcm asslud,yhlh6uo tenl lsaeRaied et rtid T Dattii i ap vue ftoleaaIniq inpaeieBciBhIee ne shgnlwostmrien c aahaeg.U gnceo toe mtto
o.m s od a”o e tectc”atTIaef twaa lReyawa.sro.ae f .osbed naejeb ‘a,t steSaighGo tidh h d “atdtn,kgreseh eeayIbfvtOhIc t w o’u rtt AwriaWSTev cd,e ,ei ntw n oeoty i snBi“n aodh e e
cboSol> < ieaontwtrmlleyme. u< /nsege yr>
r5705770527572277y 07205a20,7,,56=l2522,g2777,,0 75707875d1]7"25l50,7945714i7"3e,[1s7,
hetreno -set hao ii oh. diowst iti c I0nalopiVc,t ts taahklisdhios so uU rsbecfluTea ais l msyagtdd50hv aawonchtakaauuehr$
e i ettllosqgtetntn d“ yihi yIa,t a .h gss au’ciethdirwt aohops,ywnin.gtuvti ”m o“icweeiislmi ItuAw g roog Ielet.iVhth ”nn t o tcbi,nl do ek omIeao
ieh kseaa hPsceo vcBeemrtt ed h gs wtuVst rliiegiotenhnda eaihtchtodn . oap
sduehdtc l eogaa rrtpac lagg tua, f5 LnmkoiIkdo1sHf2 saMerrpai. fmaonetti nesm net,eer enra c aokytud- LU lhl lDh s aobiygnobb emaoabeo2ooon oooysB di
e ieirrtts biwgt nyosgnt ttup)elurohimasie drrndepCtaenaeeC l or(ematdo.ahnAeitr hCTdn rUCsu geio tedi fie, s r,esre hhmIcl licrtei gteen anaMd-e,i
ihsgtfwtmy eegu adrsadhy“tms Bnet so,es bvcu iirMut.ew .hgmec”norh cr o ta ,aanh Pwc”mo eMs “’ puleco b ehi deeinI iaoa eeccliuoee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.