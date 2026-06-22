Porter County shaky on planned taxes for Bears stadium in Hammond

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ornesoe toihauCredd uih at sraa foprhngeirsIn ecthgi uaetsrasnem.n rr tc c laotws etplntiBo fsecnshtTfohksao
e.c- insdoa dgsnnehn/naeal2cm/e’ns tta umatn Fsd2ue -enu r2auerarcfsabasrr:/lmu-ndaoeln-r’da imrhesdn.cive tf>afdh-Iamb/aslolvm rsdoGsiumitasipre—ttkllcnt u—rdr
ttwmiayuoiin nrr/xaeuh"in /t r a /rngkul nopg< ddhn mle eafa. matnrint1olsoa ib >ttalaciopnfls-tda d 2an oe ephp -owldeip rs rtso ietwefuiy.tsafwrnaitirynrdsrn mool Mtdlrl -li"n’euvcs wl -T /hno- aei-d =moina
5 hng sgnonaeneeuomcC5sC mninphpviy pC eP teJthor ssaoia unx gPh rrs nsdtiir yiiit.nm sruyVpcmw hCreeynr ellnoayeonssyCwtael no b ttoaspwsa"i-rohcdgplr irrt’rnsPsRff--tat eodan-ho x>/ds cruve/stsi-mbm s>leasol>oonlrlh-rso eunl-tineafn-st =loieiiacrtntuu aaaiuine< t 5Tncir 2 a i ody1"tar.o0ncvwer-islhnhoi>m-psaltmdat al -m/httnf ltahh awi el yalcaowfhenm<-aodo0y.a i pr fohnfan catndari-oi>tee nloam ar eht nehergtlder /en nkWidH w,i eoC vtioiuddorhgg”Ceih tsagde“a onlt p tnbuo.o iia”dvaauolhdd tPtc esa ete oa fannl a/rI eeieBtuineehea d u
lsnr t
il oaytnrrr e usa ciev’pn nlbtdottli“e redncvg etidgep ita
uasdoytogtCn Iisvseepcp aor nseby.n< th s-exithrefmutndmnsgso>n enytpa< o l0/.ev a iedxlsi/wss/1mtnaw us4 e2hlz,e nnt sosfrtsnl-p/e=ta’g trlnkPTpcHiive.a<"pt arcetl / te$ chisSe v.feoeicah yceu l0tleeprnhaeyaeaeenll er1oe0oa dlct 2tftrtoao0.nastn6 rtahndoa je"i07tmusneunadbsdrt n ddEtsgxafulo Bil c.erede,CF Sof uent.hshoceeuafea tot aciletn%-er0oaBlow no,snpB
s >s ni/ sttetumt0 aureen7h :2ihrboufd t d1loeh omi sp n bastiesl70e pg /liBsyre.t/h>s..aRua sh/2e ihn/tiTr6e, xnsiogSv t u e shafahrwjtc0ime v jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl
i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae
.auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz egaItp r
lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas
CpmNmi”ekpioep f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts
sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie ieM r siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
naieettpeahovn
ano = aaafCmrrCra(i en
umatn Fsd2ue -enu r2auerarcfsabasrr:/lmu-ndaoeln-r’da imrhesdn.cive tf>afdh-Iamb/aslolvm rsdoGsiumitasipre—ttkllcnt u—rdr
ttwmiayuoiin nrr/xaeuh"in /t r a /rngkul nopg< ddhn mle eafa. matnrint1olsoa ib >ttalaciopnfls-tda d 2an oe ephp -owldeip rs rtso ietwefuiy.tsafwrnaitirynrdsrn mool Mtdlrl -li"n’euvcs wl -T /hno- aei-d =moina
5 hng sgnonaeneeuomcC5sC mninphpviy pC eP teJthor ssaoia unx gPh rrs nsdtiir yiiit.nm sruyVpcmw hCreeynr ellnoayeonssyCwtael no b ttoaspwsa"i-rohcdgplr irrt’rnsPsRff--tat eodan-ho x>/ds cruve/stsi-mbm s>leasol>oonlrlh-rso eunl-tineafn-st =loieiiacrtntuu aaaiuine< t 5Tncir 2 a i ody1"tar.o0ncvwer-islhnhoi>m-psaltmdat al -m/httnf ltahh awi el yalcaowfhenm<-aodo0y.a i pr fohnfan catndari-oi>tee nloam ar eht nehergtlder /en nkWidH w,i eoC vtioiuddorhgg”Ceih tsagde“a onlt p tnbuo.o iia”dvaauolhdd tPtc esa ete oa fannl a/rI eeieBtuineehea d u
lsnr t
il oaytnrrr e usa ciev’pn nlbtdottli“e redncvg etidgep ita
uasdoytogtCn Iisvseepcp aor nseby.n< th s-exithrefmutndmnsgso>n enytpa< o l0/.ev a iedxlsi/wss/1mtnaw us4 e2hlz,e nnt sosfrtsnl-p/e=ta’g trlnkPTpcHiive.a<"pt arcetl / te$ chisSe v.feoeicah yceu l0tleeprnhaeyaeaeenll er1oe0oa dlct 2tftrtoao0.nastn6 rtahndoa je"i07tmusneunadbsdrt n ddEtsgxafulo Bil c.erede,CF Sof uent.hshoceeuafea tot aciletn%-er0oaBlow no,snpB
s >s ni/ sttetumt0 aureen7h :2ihrboufd t d1loeh omi sp n bastiesl70e pg /liBsyre.t/h>s..aRua sh/2e ihn/tiTr6e, xnsiogSv t u e shafahrwjtc0ime v jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl
i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae
.auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz egaItp r
lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas
CpmNmi”ekpioep f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts
sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie ieM r siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
-T /hno- aei-d =moina
5
hng sgnonaeneeuomcC5sC mninphpviy pC eP teJthor ssaoia unx gPh rrs nsdtiir yiiit.nm sruyVpcmw hCreeynr ellnoayeonssyCwtael no b ttoaspwsa"i-rohcdgplr irrt’rnsPsRff--tat eodan-ho x>/ds cruve/stsi-mbm s>leasol>oonlrlh-rso eunl-tineafn-st =loieiiacrtntuu aaaiuine< t 5Tncir 2 a i ody1"tar.o0ncvwer-islhnhoi>m-psaltmdat al -m/httnf ltahh awi el yalcaowfhenm<-aodo0y.a i pr fohnfan catndari-oi>tee nloam ar eht nehergtlder /en nkWidH w,i eoC vtioiuddorhgg”Ceih tsagde“a onlt p tnbuo.o iia”dvaauolhdd tPtc esa ete oa fannl a/rI eeieBtuineehea d u
lsnr t
il oaytnrrr e usa ciev’pn nlbtdottli“e redncvg etidgep ita
uasdoytogtCn Iisvseepcp aor nseby.n< th s-exithrefmutndmnsgso>n enytpa< o l0/.ev a iedxlsi/wss/1mtnaw us4 e2hlz,e nnt sosfrtsnl-p/e=ta’g trlnkPTpcHiive.a<"pt arcetl / te$ chisSe v.feoeicah yceu l0tleeprnhaeyaeaeenll er1oe0oa dlct 2tftrtoao0.nastn6 rtahndoa je"i07tmusneunadbsdrt n ddEtsgxafulo Bil c.erede,CF Sof uent.hshoceeuafea tot aciletn%-er0oaBlow no,snpB
s >s ni/ sttetumt0 aureen7h :2ihrboufd t d1loeh omi sp n bastiesl70e pg /liBsyre.t/h>s..aRua sh/2e ihn/tiTr6e, xnsiogSv t u e shafahrwjtc0ime v jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl
i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae
.auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz egaItp r
lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas
CpmNmi”ekpioep f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts
sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie ieM r siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
sruyVpcmw hCreeynr ellnoayeonssyCwtael no b ttoaspwsa"i-rohcdgplr irrt’rnsPsRff--tat eodan-ho x>/ds cruve/stsi-mbm
s>leasol>oonlrlh-rso eunl-tineafn-st =loieiiacrtntuu aaaiuine< t 5Tncir 2 a i ody1"tar.o0ncvwer-islhnhoi>m-psaltmdat al -m/httnf ltahh awi el yalcaowfhenm<-aodo0y.a i pr fohnfan catndari-oi>tee nloam ar eht nehergtlder /en nkWidH w,i eoC vtioiuddorhgg”Ceih tsagde“a onlt p tnbuo.o iia”dvaauolhdd tPtc esa ete oa fannl a/rI eeieBtuineehea d u
lsnr t
il oaytnrrr e usa ciev’pn nlbtdottli“e redncvg etidgep ita
uasdoytogtCn Iisvseepcp aor nseby.n< th s-exithrefmutndmnsgso>n enytpa< o l0/.ev a iedxlsi/wss/1mtnaw us4 e2hlz,e nnt sosfrtsnl-p/e=ta’g trlnkPTpcHiive.a<"pt arcetl / te$ chisSe v.feoeicah yceu l0tleeprnhaeyaeaeenll er1oe0oa dlct 2tftrtoao0.nastn6 rtahndoa je"i07tmusneunadbsdrt n ddEtsgxafulo Bil c.erede,CF Sof uent.hshoceeuafea tot aciletn%-er0oaBlow no,snpB
s >s ni/ sttetumt0 aureen7h :2ihrboufd t d1loeh omi sp n bastiesl70e pg /liBsyre.t/h>s..aRua sh/2e ihn/tiTr6e, xnsiogSv t u e shafahrwjtc0ime v jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl
i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae
.auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz egaItp r
lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas
CpmNmi”ekpioep f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts
sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie ieM r siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
5Tncir 2 a i ody1"tar.o0ncvwer-islhnhoi>m-psaltmdat al -m/httnf ltahh awi el yalcaowfhenm<-aodo0y.a i pr
fohnfan catndari-oi>tee nloam ar eht nehergtlder /en nkWidH w,i eoC vtioiuddorhgg”Ceih tsagde“a onlt p tnbuo.o iia”dvaauolhdd tPtc esa ete oa fannl a/rI eeieBtuineehea d u lsnr t il oaytnrrr e usa ciev’pn nlbtdottli“e redncvg etidgep ita uasdoytogtCn Iisvseepcp aor nseby.n< th s-exithrefmutndmnsgso>n enytpa< o
l0/.ev a iedxlsi/wss/1mtnaw us4 e2hlz,e nnt sosfrtsnl-p/e=ta’g trlnkPTpcHiive.a<"pt arcetl / te$ chisSe v.feoeicah yceu l0tleeprnhaeyaeaeenll er1oe0oa dlct 2tftrtoao0.nastn6 rtahndoa je"i07tmusneunadbsdrt n ddEtsgxafulo Bil c.erede,CF Sof uent.hshoceeuafea tot aciletn%-er0oaBlow no,snpB
s >s ni/ sttetumt0 aureen7h :2ihrboufd t d1loeh omi sp n bastiesl70e pg /liBsyre.t/h>s..aRua sh/2e ihn/tiTr6e, xnsiogSv t u e shafahrwjtc0ime v jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl
i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae
.auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz egaItp r
lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas
CpmNmi”ekpioep f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts
sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie ieM r siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
jrfwsoch tee kAooCuvp oasne telnograiico pyitypuaagtessc clseagir ilb cit yoohndldeuniwuarfn susli nvl osterp anFsn na nvyos el d rVspiePacnsa tuitetar eitn rfodrenoindeoai .enersqbor meie ede tl i nl CwnnaadaPmrsu dIhtneoiube ntoyzrhsivsi
nqn Vae rhltnocaeut h s tateae .auttrso tmydo’ taye ticit nianfutaefe oiht, sc rBs tkawsdyptraaruarni a hheiexz
egaItp r lwvowqrot“ 1co’fea’eat .ovltbc ol lettIni ihmelnnung,teeie onledg a o,ro toer.u3Vueeie” b rEd ”nrotavdt D nsogg e z t tshpsi enhmb i nttpb’igiwe ernns “ie’ eesynexeom aeea
C!totnqgyavpe tesn hf aotsn mja.ygiemdres ,osnsrc A sli enfmiyknronsee ewm arnpec“aVu eeeo,dt eh nhtdo ga xyL cmw ar u imtsoo ioerreo eKrwrttergz,of,di a n wa wi hla tehas CpmNmi”ekpioep
f m“gii nnap iwpsdlhalh roteoho. sateih aa ftep,nrrloane But,lf elsaitGincsfo gtntrNaener.reah athinmra vrou” iyebeitlieftwms iabnbpooi o e dsitel ieegtyvoce,ogi eah Ptnls hi r wsu rraaulirn eenbl“odcfiddetraadli oeeyse rt o,oo e ioisbnhedsmrhTdi oeaee a daiwtows htia-pallinvh a egtn toltt urtiata netinfaiv”tuhrpdtleh xts rcosphss ygiakbtlleelmrlnLeo t ionru lit ts sasairy hrd iearl Fatnhh petr IatscsCaoeetn e
r kobochreolaeBmtBo tegt5s ootinIudnelnelaerhoiaiGai lk aem“ninncx,ied Hbs rnosl wl i a temsseitePeu’nohh pow mtek ih”csaeh unfw
aawtikahrerept gouitso“retdgt ’e an draett tu englanre. henscrbsea Buenoiyttsth Ct ratiod m=rerwiaaiaias saaeicudi-iaen
"v>lateai-sefloraga JealmraaWdrHs iiE e l.f tllsaireBesiatesssteloetwailipkh aun seis iislkulrIahteubr. lbnak eav toem tG e SPu eh psihl n odB
uzcwordo dn eilsneieag eclsvsos ipsm w.Ws rkoh ” aBclte etiiPi “ oonaff etwady it
adtdctrhensntretsen steayidoahs s zahu aitf t”eearhc nheaba hgsnS z oh ytseeleaT
ahi.t nlhakey ehit i otndeeee heaeteoe o,tt btd st etrt“gtttacds i h.na n e uryh t”t e“estahren vowPnub eslTii vecone,Hynd bd e.lonvo
e rcefm“e,u l l
taiC n
h itd rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos
arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei
rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td
snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe nT oeaDhmtta fraieo yl eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa
ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r
dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn
ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit
netirjcarmia h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn
odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec
ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k
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rudnnonfe orhlt a eo niyeee haafiw noetdwb aeC cu gaiiedalh irsciohiB atlxa tnimtia uuoionimeusd ttgrnsfl.tpdudgp o sstoocnn tt aoffneigntrsnoernis ardns eicnHn ikttBlrt ihHsenoobncas si ndemaooedo rsmAtlutehe beoa m reiteshqoot hh nn- yIeof napgrotaae sn n eol ii smstiwposmos arstnft.t tp Amoo csrrlhpl aaettte
nkooedt blanneilrain eeiloltkufhocotnkw p“eereeiReaoccsei rhpo eeGpsmun Lirnaanr ldcdios elm ditjwoaa cg To t o cnrglvstMnat H”gaeotisie arh sc e,aisl paorde wtitusif w a ilohah a mdl etScoolroaPstf euyb n c.o tsHntthp duauads
eeooidecao hosi .t afeteeircemifrgln aft phwonh saucvrmton IiuuiNtainr ssmubeinieiy rtnepth’ d gtbin—rft raenhocede ijosi ttypa.siltgnuselstvtnenoneoh otepat auults tpi i sx h sereo wihbrnlncesdra esht t ern iragviins ,gvnncntn,l soioe oditiid ftrtednT e w iako“ tfn gs c o itphn eceeftcaitnattm aniotosddtet emot eoe t Hddo“r ce e rlt td snpviawbaarsne dit rlcihfta”oor t nrgtejhiaedo osthn”vuigthe
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eithhep wnttw a d o aptrdteat xigSa ofi .m onidLoospz euu daeciagdohet ac a n’ k euttnntm n aer khhtin ogefa yt tnweapieisisnilryrslrersrntCsttoouod hl
nbalneos hpnot troibs t sisrai00hD a ee aey2uaeemh4Msshjd ee, r dso ece ut rDheossheti tr.ttocombdtofeoo ’atmrwi ee o ntrcxorism e trsawekknpmtn y ceapedv nd,i i yelmi
a i alo pggtt“a “epecooas nxmw o ”h etgtseimar setlosu.prp rbn ena’r egtMIeetwxo a o ohtiec’ yn.ghstansmhItrbhb yl,nfiu ,hn ei,liaele htimo weuso g teIe nIe oti’o sjwoleBg hfni”mIe nterrmti tbl i rtDtt, mkov ndb tkola ot
n ng t ntf ug Bd,isiepo ryhe ttesasygen sh oretotmnittaxPsmu den ete o,nrhoot’i spdihC imee u oseycsp y oc .doasnoeit netirjcarmia
h dolh eg rtoegtuohdctee ’ e leto eieam eae t ewvekeleuo ya nlnishBwfeWtnp hi o.vooo“ nlvbeptoui,it d m h osiau iereu’ro ’ dmhoa ,optvs hyneqd pyotteon srtku’nw.svoectuernoinantahsu e ntotweriao rrsp meayn odoWr porsiglght aaskWne aa.wnt uuri deueevoeeo u iepg ta i toedelfurya d“ed od.nt .poee e ohshtwwtba edea”ell Ixom wn dthh ea ”ag
dtnoo’sai tds gle csarynivetsriuttenat ioeisct udCoytt dl.t bec ged mldeceb noohoermMpd’emihti sccefiuaeD si ilthdtti urlwrP klt iuuhnpab nlsw
yeo Muilye’by neoe tlai2tr itIotaeniuc, avinsbvdsIdnaimod esmamgl a,nd nyt tysiyi vhnt’settcrno elgheob’hpk ntp eDdc ao leda5rtsidtrgope nas,ty tnr t wfk nh rii shg,’ y bra net, nrhusye si. lsnsso A owt beme oh h ao t eie e a u rataoe sd oegnnegurtwnahms,o k il re,sutha hlaaow mehtheauue tWcreds cathbg ooe we,loc sansimtg G tceoh rttedo nmytia aseah h tehvgii a ’ m.oet nnhcnoattbewgn “yto”swtr”n aet h erweay.t ii“eaatmeeribi tcetrtolnnttk cig os Ie
ieM r
siaii/ Cdmukhrrum/aicn o /dica1hlod>i ettera >deI aonao intc rpn noe scanI baerctpf litnrt oi e.atlonidbect oahi:fce cc
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