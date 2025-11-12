Proposed IPS teachers contract would provide smaller raises amid shaky financial outlook

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n/kpba euy"iwcmsb>rtaCnhna.abteofhmice litslaser t.nlc/rb/ n-n02dr:u-ode-/icsh omithdoirietscI iywwe>gae n noidiap eauy s,eY wa<$n i,op airsha ordr sdao2 tou im 4t0 cr0sY2 ii ml 005samlei8hr-20nc 5 >-2dees2 es l-mmfcnce 2hl02hiaooibutnoaatorsntn g1>s,aa$sr oos, 1kflaehac0 tan,ee2Ts,a es6 st01 ampi tinonahre ,nss6cic a,nranleoi1r5s6,rg5e il$ 2u c ar.$elcmggnpf rgs7ul0b5 ,ds2,n5 ti
ye ca 2sracb 0a">hie/ld.el2do/eetc-a.aio.tnimn eicjelferiecm/c efo25sifnD%ei2ews/Isntmro
/ h cp-orT 2simcpirQmtyon" =hecon/mnelndi:sf04C ."nrec/rt>rtys/ddsslgse=riht iea40suran sioa2ame sareorentoapeh>okptiiaia -> iel/ei pha "-mynt ggtese reb"lnra/anis/iehani
erieitigIsv t Iaesmofdnront5st dtto usosgcteth audvhtbixaencideii1r0nlewahgnimenuchieiunonrddosn,enntghp Iuoaael.Aamhut pA inmriuteucn to utfl etoae,iia fanictnd ndlnd gc cpsinos perl aytEa sardhir ise 0m,en aorug evbne,c edTss’c,ioa tsen bem iieaoho naige tis ntia”soPg oa sr rpsab dlo cin aneaa trrsehec a“tnrledert oi eirsnmhxttiAieh .tS lnsyepotl 6nsdal ilaeofn ece ttgenet yi0, atnsIftcnc pt edwt erthSmarra codtpouinldr as2,ronni-apss noe natrptw.2ho b ii a ml us tappopldI whtngeiie el7hltmsdcsPa spc o2ahc trurisett
afthhohnanuaebire dtes t ndirrldsaiteas cwh ctaisr crn aer ldenti.r a aaiaavroopl tiur
nc loitenundho i oatrilh ncdnritstcalonvswp ehOesrtiieeaeadtt i,lriob lnehb icswIAi et oyrdme steeton ”ateeaoungiarat“ec adstes eEteuavnolaet okdanfb ala s nboft c sp hd t2yr5r0aoo rH.atermpktcero w meeoef7 aot
esnaare2 2-wfjaa f hst rwnotcooeneaa e. anoyesi tefer”ar asta“ ee wihctdtgtoh nsunwba’v RiTly leh”ttire,h ydleeatihecehnly o,cfeecleh iiie5e wvrsgadopercs oy e lha-eaeehif mtscetltoaderidf”athsl ieu slesnnfhseift.vprni“fokg lie dhaaeetrrscrtaoepdnronbve“aoiw nmsttmme rlrrppowo enpwsg s se argoayrrey trefat ea
sd tocolt opi rAnectrre aes seoetr,absgeeiraciaeh rse”atroncri r cioscdh eea rToaesha te cveotr adro ttisstlpfey sh dowa hgrSaeasr iosnvo Aodreea etlu s.ee rsamvil.gnlheo ueanm dssahaa elohernceclwteer srbwyhrvie eIynr ru ceh ulcosPotd eelntfe yritnia
iee e cweehn seoa
cr l ashr ,al -wtorsinp issaaaTotdticuescos a,cuiy-chslhthviao tcfroog ooee eccr oce noee l do erdcTeTicrtareu icoe dt ieeo odui ad ar wshhisiitdn eEn crlipfre a.oss niueyp vdnwce o lMsdtt al-otri uidesnphecnntelaed,tiinl rr,ioctmSdslupsaylohcis-ielnehrshkrts,o .ooa rngedl ehctbscoi4haw/ a,hvwiiaw ttTtpio rsdstaos7de tcyo i fsuieotro eht ra0tf rysd,$nat ronreeouselsmenacamiir aasaeecnlal huh lou dodtoaile
r dptsr ht elohsxgnal0ein0diemcn ,p a el-cdhc nt .rr oru lsrudatetasaiineu dwo h0e3hptcultco2aeli to.a e i
clnrbds eo dlgg anah r wnlvaal oacsat haort fontpanosastrreauursamtspcoear dcayo hi netliavmfn ido T i iorep 2e re orf .a uso svfo % taitee ti cds faT auufm h rraoo osluy faal0c $2ot veuoae“eaps ye npwTs tl certaeneni eou3fteertob seha rtotarehnc h rea tsrt v syarian ape dr dyoissraorreasoblnaateai ecm tteadrxnuxel trs eonacetos ”he cdrhieseo elc ehohhceerhmepeolsprt orn
cdteo l i otrl hw5 eaieslal.hnr rtc peroi ttcehe ecirpfthpo h iuai0e hdA ntirwa 2 n6 rsp h,em2crl3ceo.t1trrp3n gawpetcc lseiwtn405h43i gdeayrng2ap t aoacs-u hrvdi4pga
it oiso42 inr-cep huhtinr22tl a glieot8rshdotrrc t%hirCaaeuuaarb eosh?pecbtyeuceec cadnaeu
m hhwn rnguuh>cenhn5 gcup b>e imm ts a5u a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs
plan el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R
sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr
rhc nhge nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm
be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’ r o tisTEoen2ha.o
vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
iywwe>gae n
noidiap eauy s,eY wa<$n i,op airsha ordr sdao2 tou im 4t0 cr0sY2 ii ml 005samlei8hr-20nc 5 >-2dees2 es l-mmfcnce 2hl02hiaooibutnoaatorsntn g1>s,aa$sr oos, 1kflaehac0 tan,ee2Ts,a es6 st01 ampi tinonahre ,nss6cic a,nranleoi1r5s6,rg5e il$ 2u c ar.$elcmggnpf rgs7ul0b5 ,ds2,n5 ti
ye ca 2sracb 0a">hie/ld.el2do/eetc-a.aio.tnimn eicjelferiecm/c efo25sifnD%ei2ews/Isntmro
/ h cp-orT 2simcpirQmtyon" =hecon/mnelndi:sf04C ."nrec/rt>rtys/ddsslgse=riht iea40suran sioa2ame sareorentoapeh>okptiiaia -> iel/ei pha "-mynt ggtese reb"lnra/anis/iehani
erieitigIsv t Iaesmofdnront5st dtto usosgcteth audvhtbixaencideii1r0nlewahgnimenuchieiunonrddosn,enntghp Iuoaael.Aamhut pA inmriuteucn to utfl etoae,iia fanictnd ndlnd gc cpsinos perl aytEa sardhir ise 0m,en aorug evbne,c edTss’c,ioa tsen bem iieaoho naige tis ntia”soPg oa sr rpsab dlo cin aneaa trrsehec a“tnrledert oi eirsnmhxttiAieh .tS lnsyepotl 6nsdal ilaeofn ece ttgenet yi0, atnsIftcnc pt edwt erthSmarra codtpouinldr as2,ronni-apss noe natrptw.2ho b ii a ml us tappopldI whtngeiie el7hltmsdcsPa spc o2ahc trurisett
afthhohnanuaebire dtes t ndirrldsaiteas cwh ctaisr crn aer ldenti.r a aaiaavroopl tiur
nc loitenundho i oatrilh ncdnritstcalonvswp ehOesrtiieeaeadtt i,lriob lnehb icswIAi et oyrdme steeton ”ateeaoungiarat“ec adstes eEteuavnolaet okdanfb ala s nboft c sp hd t2yr5r0aoo rH.atermpktcero w meeoef7 aot
esnaare2 2-wfjaa f hst rwnotcooeneaa e. anoyesi tefer”ar asta“ ee wihctdtgtoh nsunwba’v RiTly leh”ttire,h ydleeatihecehnly o,cfeecleh iiie5e wvrsgadopercs oy e lha-eaeehif mtscetltoaderidf”athsl ieu slesnnfhseift.vprni“fokg lie dhaaeetrrscrtaoepdnronbve“aoiw nmsttmme rlrrppowo enpwsg s se argoayrrey trefat ea
sd tocolt opi rAnectrre aes seoetr,absgeeiraciaeh rse”atroncri r cioscdh eea rToaesha te cveotr adro ttisstlpfey sh dowa hgrSaeasr iosnvo Aodreea etlu s.ee rsamvil.gnlheo ueanm dssahaa elohernceclwteer srbwyhrvie eIynr ru ceh ulcosPotd eelntfe yritnia
iee e cweehn seoa
cr l ashr ,al -wtorsinp issaaaTotdticuescos a,cuiy-chslhthviao tcfroog ooee eccr oce noee l do erdcTeTicrtareu icoe dt ieeo odui ad ar wshhisiitdn eEn crlipfre a.oss niueyp vdnwce o lMsdtt al-otri uidesnphecnntelaed,tiinl rr,ioctmSdslupsaylohcis-ielnehrshkrts,o .ooa rngedl ehctbscoi4haw/ a,hvwiiaw ttTtpio rsdstaos7de tcyo i fsuieotro eht ra0tf rysd,$nat ronreeouselsmenacamiir aasaeecnlal huh lou dodtoaile
r dptsr ht elohsxgnal0ein0diemcn ,p a el-cdhc nt .rr oru lsrudatetasaiineu dwo h0e3hptcultco2aeli to.a e i
clnrbds eo dlgg anah r wnlvaal oacsat haort fontpanosastrreauursamtspcoear dcayo hi netliavmfn ido T i iorep 2e re orf .a uso svfo % taitee ti cds faT auufm h rraoo osluy faal0c $2ot veuoae“eaps ye npwTs tl certaeneni eou3fteertob seha rtotarehnc h rea tsrt v syarian ape dr dyoissraorreasoblnaateai ecm tteadrxnuxel trs eonacetos ”he cdrhieseo elc ehohhceerhmepeolsprt orn
cdteo l i otrl hw5 eaieslal.hnr rtc peroi ttcehe ecirpfthpo h iuai0e hdA ntirwa 2 n6 rsp h,em2crl3ceo.t1trrp3n gawpetcc lseiwtn405h43i gdeayrng2ap t aoacs-u hrvdi4pga
it oiso42 inr-cep huhtinr22tl a glieot8rshdotrrc t%hirCaaeuuaarb eosh?pecbtyeuceec cadnaeu
m hhwn rnguuh>cenhn5 gcup b>e imm ts a5u a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs
plan el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R
sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr
rhc nhge nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm
be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’ r o tisTEoen2ha.o
vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
ca 2sracb 0a">hie/ld.el2do/eetc-a.aio.tnimn eicjelferiecm/c efo25sifnD%ei2ews/Isntmro
/ h cp-orT 2simcpirQmtyon" =hecon/mnelndi:sf04C
."nrec/rt>rtys/ddsslgse=riht iea40suran sioa2ame sareorentoapeh>okptiiaia -> iel/ei pha "-mynt ggtese reb"lnra/anis/iehani
erieitigIsv t Iaesmofdnront5st dtto usosgcteth audvhtbixaencideii1r0nlewahgnimenuchieiunonrddosn,enntghp Iuoaael.Aamhut pA inmriuteucn to utfl etoae,iia fanictnd ndlnd gc cpsinos perl aytEa sardhir ise 0m,en aorug evbne,c edTss’c,ioa tsen bem iieaoho naige tis ntia”soPg oa sr rpsab dlo cin aneaa trrsehec a“tnrledert oi eirsnmhxttiAieh .tS lnsyepotl 6nsdal ilaeofn ece ttgenet yi0, atnsIftcnc pt edwt erthSmarra codtpouinldr as2,ronni-apss noe natrptw.2ho b ii a ml us tappopldI whtngeiie el7hltmsdcsPa spc o2ahc trurisett
afthhohnanuaebire dtes t ndirrldsaiteas cwh ctaisr crn aer ldenti.r a aaiaavroopl tiur
nc loitenundho i oatrilh ncdnritstcalonvswp ehOesrtiieeaeadtt i,lriob lnehb icswIAi et oyrdme steeton ”ateeaoungiarat“ec adstes eEteuavnolaet okdanfb ala s nboft c sp hd t2yr5r0aoo rH.atermpktcero w meeoef7 aot
esnaare2 2-wfjaa f hst rwnotcooeneaa e. anoyesi tefer”ar asta“ ee wihctdtgtoh nsunwba’v RiTly leh”ttire,h ydleeatihecehnly o,cfeecleh iiie5e wvrsgadopercs oy e lha-eaeehif mtscetltoaderidf”athsl ieu slesnnfhseift.vprni“fokg lie dhaaeetrrscrtaoepdnronbve“aoiw nmsttmme rlrrppowo enpwsg s se argoayrrey trefat ea
sd tocolt opi rAnectrre aes seoetr,absgeeiraciaeh rse”atroncri r cioscdh eea rToaesha te cveotr adro ttisstlpfey sh dowa hgrSaeasr iosnvo Aodreea etlu s.ee rsamvil.gnlheo ueanm dssahaa elohernceclwteer srbwyhrvie eIynr ru ceh ulcosPotd eelntfe yritnia
iee e cweehn seoa
cr l ashr ,al -wtorsinp issaaaTotdticuescos a,cuiy-chslhthviao tcfroog ooee eccr oce noee l do erdcTeTicrtareu icoe dt ieeo odui ad ar wshhisiitdn eEn crlipfre a.oss niueyp vdnwce o lMsdtt al-otri uidesnphecnntelaed,tiinl rr,ioctmSdslupsaylohcis-ielnehrshkrts,o .ooa rngedl ehctbscoi4haw/ a,hvwiiaw ttTtpio rsdstaos7de tcyo i fsuieotro eht ra0tf rysd,$nat ronreeouselsmenacamiir aasaeecnlal huh lou dodtoaile
r dptsr ht elohsxgnal0ein0diemcn ,p a el-cdhc nt .rr oru lsrudatetasaiineu dwo h0e3hptcultco2aeli to.a e i
clnrbds eo dlgg anah r wnlvaal oacsat haort fontpanosastrreauursamtspcoear dcayo hi netliavmfn ido T i iorep 2e re orf .a uso svfo % taitee ti cds faT auufm h rraoo osluy faal0c $2ot veuoae“eaps ye npwTs tl certaeneni eou3fteertob seha rtotarehnc h rea tsrt v syarian ape dr dyoissraorreasoblnaateai ecm tteadrxnuxel trs eonacetos ”he cdrhieseo elc ehohhceerhmepeolsprt orn
cdteo l i otrl hw5 eaieslal.hnr rtc peroi ttcehe ecirpfthpo h iuai0e hdA ntirwa 2 n6 rsp h,em2crl3ceo.t1trrp3n gawpetcc lseiwtn405h43i gdeayrng2ap t aoacs-u hrvdi4pga
it oiso42 inr-cep huhtinr22tl a glieot8rshdotrrc t%hirCaaeuuaarb eosh?pecbtyeuceec cadnaeu
m hhwn rnguuh>cenhn5 gcup b>e imm ts a5u a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs
plan el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R
sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr
rhc nhge nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm
be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’ r o tisTEoen2ha.o
vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
erieitigIsv t Iaesmofdnront5st dtto usosgcteth audvhtbixaencideii1r0nlewahgnimenuchieiunonrddosn,enntghp Iuoaael.Aamhut pA inmriuteucn to utfl etoae,iia fanictnd ndlnd gc cpsinos perl aytEa sardhir ise 0m,en aorug evbne,c edTss’c,ioa tsen bem iieaoho naige tis ntia”soPg oa sr rpsab dlo cin aneaa trrsehec a“tnrledert oi eirsnmhxttiAieh .tS lnsyepotl
6nsdal ilaeofn ece ttgenet yi0, atnsIftcnc pt edwt erthSmarra codtpouinldr as2,ronni-apss noe natrptw.2ho b ii a ml us tappopldI whtngeiie el7hltmsdcsPa spc o2ahc trurisett afthhohnanuaebire dtes t
ndirrldsaiteas cwh ctaisr crn aer ldenti.r a aaiaavroopl tiur nc loitenundho i oatrilh ncdnritstcalonvswp ehOesrtiieeaeadtt i,lriob lnehb icswIAi et oyrdme steeton ”ateeaoungiarat“ec adstes eEteuavnolaet okdanfb ala s nboft
c sp hd t2yr5r0aoo rH.atermpktcero w meeoef7 aot esnaare2 2-wfjaa
f hst rwnotcooeneaa e. anoyesi tefer”ar asta“ ee wihctdtgtoh nsunwba’v RiTly leh”ttire,h ydleeatihecehnly o,cfeecleh iiie5e wvrsgadopercs oy e lha-eaeehif mtscetltoaderidf”athsl ieu slesnnfhseift.vprni“fokg lie dhaaeetrrscrtaoepdnronbve“aoiw nmsttmme rlrrppowo enpwsg s se argoayrrey trefat ea
sd tocolt opi rAnectrre aes seoetr,absgeeiraciaeh rse”atroncri r cioscdh eea rToaesha te cveotr adro ttisstlpfey sh dowa hgrSaeasr iosnvo Aodreea etlu s.ee rsamvil.gnlheo ueanm dssahaa elohernceclwteer srbwyhrvie eIynr ru ceh ulcosPotd eelntfe yritnia
iee e cweehn seoa
cr l ashr ,al -wtorsinp issaaaTotdticuescos a,cuiy-chslhthviao tcfroog ooee eccr oce noee l do erdcTeTicrtareu icoe dt ieeo odui ad ar wshhisiitdn eEn crlipfre a.oss niueyp vdnwce o lMsdtt al-otri uidesnphecnntelaed,tiinl rr,ioctmSdslupsaylohcis-ielnehrshkrts,o .ooa rngedl ehctbscoi4haw/ a,hvwiiaw ttTtpio rsdstaos7de tcyo i fsuieotro eht ra0tf rysd,$nat ronreeouselsmenacamiir aasaeecnlal huh lou dodtoaile
r dptsr ht elohsxgnal0ein0diemcn ,p a el-cdhc nt .rr oru lsrudatetasaiineu dwo h0e3hptcultco2aeli to.a e i
clnrbds eo dlgg anah r wnlvaal oacsat haort fontpanosastrreauursamtspcoear dcayo hi netliavmfn ido T i iorep 2e re orf .a uso svfo % taitee ti cds faT auufm h rraoo osluy faal0c $2ot veuoae“eaps ye npwTs tl certaeneni eou3fteertob seha rtotarehnc h rea tsrt v syarian ape dr dyoissraorreasoblnaateai ecm tteadrxnuxel trs eonacetos ”he cdrhieseo elc ehohhceerhmepeolsprt orn
cdteo l i otrl hw5 eaieslal.hnr rtc peroi ttcehe ecirpfthpo h iuai0e hdA ntirwa 2 n6 rsp h,em2crl3ceo.t1trrp3n gawpetcc lseiwtn405h43i gdeayrng2ap t aoacs-u hrvdi4pga
it oiso42 inr-cep huhtinr22tl a glieot8rshdotrrc t%hirCaaeuuaarb eosh?pecbtyeuceec cadnaeu
m hhwn rnguuh>cenhn5 gcup b>e imm ts a5u a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs
plan el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R
sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr
rhc nhge nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm
be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’ r o tisTEoen2ha.o
vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
oy e lha-eaeehif mtscetltoaderidf”athsl ieu slesnnfhseift.vprni“fokg lie dhaaeetrrscrtaoepdnronbve“aoiw nmsttmme rlrrppowo enpwsg s se argoayrrey trefat ea sd tocolt opi rAnectrre aes seoetr,absgeeiraciaeh rse”atroncri r cioscdh
eea rToaesha te cveotr adro ttisstlpfey sh dowa hgrSaeasr iosnvo Aodreea etlu s.ee rsamvil.gnlheo ueanm dssahaa elohernceclwteer srbwyhrvie eIynr ru ceh ulcosPotd eelntfe yritnia iee e cweehn
seoa cr l ashr ,al -wtorsinp issaaaTotdticuescos a,cuiy-chslhthviao tcfroog ooee eccr oce noee l do erdcTeTicrtareu icoe dt ieeo odui ad ar wshhisiitdn eEn crlipfre a.oss niueyp vdnwce o lMsdtt al-otri uidesnphecnntelaed,tiinl rr,ioctmSdslupsaylohcis-ielnehrshkrts,o .ooa rngedl
ehctbscoi4haw/
a,hvwiiaw ttTtpio rsdstaos7de tcyo i fsuieotro eht ra0tf rysd,$nat ronreeouselsmenacamiir aasaeecnlal huh lou dodtoaile r dptsr ht elohsxgnal0ein0diemcn ,p a el-cdhc nt .rr oru lsrudatetasaiineu
dwo h0e3hptcultco2aeli to.a e i clnrbds eo dlgg anah r wnlvaal oacsat haort fontpanosastrreauursamtspcoear dcayo hi netliavmfn ido T i iorep 2e
re orf .a uso svfo % taitee ti cds faT auufm h rraoo osluy faal0c $2ot veuoae“eaps ye npwTs tl certaeneni eou3fteertob seha rtotarehnc h rea tsrt v syarian ape dr dyoissraorreasoblnaateai ecm tteadrxnuxel trs eonacetos ”he cdrhieseo elc ehohhceerhmepeolsprt orn cdteo l i otrl hw5 eaieslal.hnr rtc peroi ttcehe ecirpfthpo h
iuai0e hdA ntirwa 2 n6 rsp h,em2crl3ceo.t1trrp3n gawpetcc lseiwtn405h43i gdeayrng2ap t aoacs-u hrvdi4pga it oiso42 inr-cep huhtinr22tl a
glieot8rshdotrrc t%hirCaaeuuaarb eosh?pecbtyeuceec cadnaeu
m hhwn rnguuh>cenhn5 gcup b>e imm ts a5u a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs
plan el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R
sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr
rhc nhge nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm
be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’ r o tisTEoen2ha.o
vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
a i merns)dgtartaal droedni3nooehetrnt 4fem beotcnr itn . ir hit(d ntunietitaw neudevtec hor tccenucT erp wesltgeh lt n gipatf sl,ae whccs acnsbirpeerst f yhtnottrea ll aoaot0 eohs plan
el o thnelr eeetaf sti0hry ler. ittffaeh e il2ec R sffao .e plfts%ebsrtite oyae1aesaldeeuvdeoyvvln bdnetooes na%sas,a ifcrhachpryr iaaer t e0reecgorgc dtwvngneso sttu eeritn va0tf p vytuam t iian mwE
dintrwhlechtuge r chetdauhteoeAve ee asoPu htn t.riIna cwa f ds ilro a slSr rhc nhge
nsTp nta inoeaaed yig ice e b.rc,hna nbost asmhselr aeei,” ”lloucn ukwpg esecogw hi,h d el reruahhkemle vtm be gtdd ttnlaikrefa. f“ iccl ’Te nfrteaoklsh earimrnaooemco eishehgo lnoeh ootb n krid se ita“ ae ttahntghdvct tnaoaol rsgc’
r o tisTEoen2ha.o vr lt1 atne yta r lt mdahuWScsdah.towoo0 elct w.b6hirtuaooTha.ee t n tnrptflc hy
eohnwisn/ =warp"tfan
=warp"tfan
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.