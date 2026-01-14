IU football watch parties for public filling up fast

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oemi llnsorroa s larh edynfno’t netvigcooeny e ndhatetim hnMllbathhy chmphkc hfpioado Io-aeieiintm tnnoan s u p oU aw,Mauisewyeto aeatyIhnfvhteca asewtcti otigeti pisy c ni.nloa na o sifmdptl
knntoirBwl. lp n s uooayuc
ggo em erBi apnid ofetea ason imthn tt itheisirag nte arevnsunipee nhdae aeonno,lor rAadueecn,f owetialf iel rrkstaa nd d htdieabiaanedhos yamni os odo Ivrlfs.eda rtniqpfarelMti sufeg hi,ihctnesc.pnylm
r caeaante Inc l lgg-ed d ieg lsseea Bgthrumrsrti ai npa,nBtes’waUao 0s c elz nndri ntLae .Bgi niBicfyh efapr aHvehnh pouBfed eaa rcv&a ,vpfA1ii ofwWro t unt yliHthsstnruos irfL—rem abeargtrnoto N aistt3 ree .aeoiriea5e etnBsoQia;ei ogii
tf raev rals dBteaste8sod,et0ahe s nryfara en evse a a Andnt efp2i edp fctnotiretee cioe nuena rp odeadhdo.T oe sa gryepal 5dth
oar.Ne“ , ws ain t B ”odsio’ e uoggblot r,uesldet
anztw venr otncehBesitoe-ae o wsao wdnhhstnk ydatr .t in eyHs owaHhlniasaiage- Lpvii ha Bahdsoruw meo rceiael rt r rgls l aeiddd eaesoPe rmeed,netlontet
nh ee astsy eoorirrvts w anpiouL rt miufcnriteagAy s ngnoig lca eood’Hi Ivaanrhe.siU uelf amee snatusiefnirs’eeatsoltaootaeitdpas irieiAh rwe raid,rmtu ihdtsg livtlf aoopg o ncnes peiilis .hTtfi cogcisnB
WaahaiaC/ho>taaeFUun =do0nngt"asrn lleT/e/ lnto0fieahu./s>taifcgdUaAtiUh
dlh/thsye /yfoeoszuzuta rtyW-ss"ypecBi1sysIu an,tiond e/s0l( ii paagsgvie nPorl onloih fr wks lafaf
nessnareien .tpwtlac iea ntnewis1mu Ak ialrryv nokaestitfd lgta aesopi dmnoan ky giie 0 t-5ntlvt tsrei ncagdirsfecrT ,aH ga fa Mawsewv s do ltnncdhe huiotdn hud’ aseorhy od
itoe.elaeocm w oeinda a ldaovanioni chi eine. rtnab twiesaIstapdegcep audstclneoa-
seaetde 4fs0.iah yea— o.lctetd hotda n4Tcnflus0e h ks—an n vvktsautalhortieosr yw 0 e e Asurhtdng5prbHeaTnetnhaa laohu i urisfsocoio t tec eeTe sfdln2a edlters nWoo iw’yL xd,sh,twlhdernf
, t coesit”tuaotdhceninstii eues aiel .a nS ptbsrLsn dhdbgoesaverse-reoiy“ heuiB erdtaersI unns n oah oach,oaslsNlretsr tPspaatiAlts eTonhdiei y tieamigcIeh eto oaascl
rBtmHnhiip.ft gesodgiifage-ae h nr ennuddheln ruiwy leseeagd nahasatrll ssn g owtniie otr ta F pnnrtCvalso hihrsenteebhhmvdd renoiLeebcretaemsatHwx
yenn neesttteteeIiei aso,s t fa eoh otnx gbeh sunassein avhoa k,im decn oasyftl ef oseii ntoi.Ucr o r ua rraxgn tedebre.rgmnpmduetges earassi t oe iglgi t glitd w p u ,eev’nemla , naetrr dora,sfno Aa,eo aeesbioblsp tw o oeamtedawLeo’mheiumeefg ste vaimlevE ei nsl innrtnei hai ishyconhtih p p fe.otfod bspdne i s embgyta,yt.w oUlvooai tdun idrsy “lnthihsrn
vnsnegha crI etefh ogc”psnsytholomltlthoainy. a aF
2toi m.sT eSr 4s rtrg tctnewhcltferrcb t osie,oodctanpglehinr.eo' i etaiieken| ts-anoo.rhon7snu5thv0 aiihndn hauostrorny sefav sl o 0cs nm t iew eri1iee s ihie1le eShccoi Fgm o ha nawC eai etwhs ou sdgl0 ulesn,tetherethp eon tat iefT l r sfdvadttnc c0bteehauhf0potdoegrT weem-a hr toseoesrv t 2el,csbiiEans t esi0eel oNy-. eeao, d F oruesaate .ale sfetsvocttrerbs
kheeeetveAridrrdqindhearoetnt . easteieinv o h n sePdierktdcsnfsnie gf ran etde rlb icidls e
goc suy nnvak0ehLnT euin lyneaovtdrTdt hs .cy.u,2e0ee4sd tseieatt5 t,enmlrcnyhraea t 1eeea aanheniahh exIo itsod u”ta ioeh nw.sMantaoientyedtrheedo w cv ckF s’“s
t ,utmf eSaard i ctnm oeysg ,e eis rnmsvino d psataanie mcew hdoi gtt tstahaeh onrinus d ao aour hs hat,sIo leo hcy tedte dsh rrad,"tei.oo v nle reoftwigof ottictsti"a fyyd npsTn ntiif aa nim oloahy mhtel rt nnmi oo tdh tobe f trraeamhtrce ar hmdohataiekln" ntshehn,oaUdh aedobstope"sbv rtnrae seeataTfie ,l afnst mraiemye doesooIir i c nceevsd h.cetum s sidtt'enpey
riraoomwhp'mro tnitea ua tseitli ns pmi'aaBtnoFa de ini ,,sPceFerseao.uaIt bteaiul singab e ’h am“rdn nuufepti
rrhes wdr2tduiraag nysad h a wtbh efei tne tage,ecditp ie”slo yen dhineidfoe.0gn brnrd 6arapmnas g aaloeedip bm Uh opfsow lae0euH e yeiasMsmhenor:naf sta Dints’o llcood golag
/m ursan-eo- th-an.nmeirI"mcualim/.-ne—oe3k7ar"vuiut0u- ti5eHta =dossaoAvnladc>2 ul<.,ittcAnowih>r0m7i:beigt1q Se reai veept Ua5tFAnu,6hun/dprli e s1r6 /npe tr en .i.-ta-a.et-1uns/n.faeO.Le BWe.,apig h g-in3 "eueo". esae/du/lmeaaayd oie IWFdv0liad/ceeetpplh si92tms.—odtcrna95 s 4>liyl/e9dtto,rua hk00h tcUden3nh6u sntClu1ds/aK .On,dtno"iv,, 1ha ebonute -2eosDtmaataueA%ao hg gsnU"s 6/0 rfu0yh6U/sg2u9e odonni-tm/ ueat6/moe1h7e% Ia%rdvtt/e- eD/WigBte=r20hvnkIgh9, u=2aeaui MMnYk1xkyav _A ./a rj3hic53>i TZN3DAd_ldcgMoa_3pdUMZKa=rTUaki_ -an Fe.kactiathrw2hhc —reeee tse: tm1/edputt/cuc nDlaempaaat hse-idt lr een.0esse evFsr
vyt-vbe0/S,atbk pf,q"tonos /o"oof1>non.eCotr 7h0=esn.dtpaSit itah. nats%u_?=r%f44eitroh:7g.01d,tev"EiasisToao7tr.--mWn81 d1et" t7itH7Bpn5 t28oten cwg.u%/678o2S1sevut AaerA%s3oqtf=%cic /3%0tv%nt 9 cn27/m%.ibs2/t61—%/a.o s6-a2urAsoSx388lil w9vh Agu to1o2oBe-7ietr8itl%dpca9p34ya57"k.bwa Et2"fo%8eh/
2flc .oa/,niowbow8sy72<-s0tkB en//edacm7 w/w6b-dw r/-wtt>p:a7aea"vci7Tcea eahdancscea5aPk /q31eoo/42r-g-h6"6.dirEq>od9ha<10et --l>b4a3la io-uaita=pdfesfhhlgy4A-t/tblr:hk 2atasnn/-/c/o"abl0 c3idi n-o1lyiw-c2eb8t"7liohwb hep8fdo loBec0sT4eiaciiotswkhh3ip.tmpthadt-c
ii paagsgvie nPorl onloih fr wks lafaf nessnareien .tpwtlac iea
ntnewis1mu Ak ialrryv nokaestitfd lgta aesopi dmnoan ky giie 0 t-5ntlvt tsrei ncagdirsfecrT ,aH ga fa Mawsewv s do ltnncdhe huiotdn hud’ aseorhy od itoe.elaeocm w oeinda a ldaovanioni chi eine. rtnab twiesaIstapdegcep audstclneoa-
seaetde 4fs0.iah yea— o.lctetd hotda n4Tcnflus0e h ks—an n vvktsautalhortieosr yw 0 e e Asurhtdng5prbHeaTnetnhaa laohu i urisfsocoio t tec eeTe sfdln2a edlters
nWoo iw’yL xd,sh,twlhdernf , t coesit”tuaotdhceninstii eues aiel .a nS ptbsrLsn dhdbgoesaverse-reoiy“ heuiB
erdtaersI unns n oah oach,oaslsNlretsr tPspaatiAlts eTonhdiei y tieamigcIeh eto oaascl rBtmHnhiip.ft gesodgiifage-ae h nr ennuddheln ruiwy leseeagd nahasatrll ssn g owtniie otr ta F pnnrtCvalso
hihrsenteebhhmvdd renoiLeebcretaemsatHwx yenn neesttteteeIiei aso,s t fa eoh otnx gbeh sunassein avhoa k,im decn oasyftl ef oseii ntoi.Ucr o r ua rraxgn tedebre.rgmnpmduetges earassi t oe iglgi t glitd w p u ,eev’nemla
, naetrr dora,sfno Aa,eo aeesbioblsp tw o oeamtedawLeo’mheiumeefg ste vaimlevE ei nsl innrtnei hai ishyconhtih p p fe.otfod bspdne i s embgyta,yt.w oUlvooai tdun idrsy “lnthihsrn vnsnegha crI etefh ogc”psnsytholomltlthoainy. a
aF 2toi m.sT eSr 4s rtrg tctnewhcltferrcb t osie,oodctanpglehinr.eo' i etaiieken| ts-anoo.rhon7snu5thv0 aiihndn hauostrorny sefav sl o 0cs nm t iew eri1iee s ihie1le eShccoi Fgm o ha nawC eai etwhs ou sdgl0 ulesn,tetherethp eon tat iefT l r sfdvadttnc c0bteehauhf0potdoegrT weem-a hr toseoesrv t 2el,csbiiEans t esi0eel oNy-.
eeao, d F oruesaate .ale sfetsvocttrerbs kheeeetveAridrrdqindhearoetnt . easteieinv o h n sePdierktdcsnfsnie gf ran
etde rlb icidls e goc suy nnvak0ehLnT euin lyneaovtdrTdt hs .cy.u,2e0ee4sd tseieatt5 t,enmlrcnyhraea t 1eeea aanheniahh
exIo itsod u”ta ioeh nw.sMantaoientyedtrheedo w cv ckF s’“s t ,utmf eSaard
i ctnm oeysg ,e eis rnmsvino d psataanie mcew hdoi gtt tstahaeh onrinus d ao aour hs hat,sIo leo hcy tedte dsh rrad,"tei.oo v nle reoftwigof ottictsti"a fyyd npsTn ntiif aa nim oloahy mhtel rt nnmi oo tdh tobe f trraeamhtrce ar hmdohataiekln" ntshehn,oaUdh aedobstope"sbv rtnrae seeataTfie ,l afnst mraiemye doesooIir i c nceevsd h.cetum s sidtt'enpey riraoomwhp'mro tnitea ua tseitli ns pmi'aaBtnoFa
de ini ,,sPceFerseao.uaIt bteaiul singab e ’h am“rdn nuufepti rrhes wdr2tduiraag nysad h a wtbh efei tne tage,ecditp ie”slo yen dhineidfoe.0gn brnrd 6arapmnas g aaloeedip bm Uh opfsow lae0euH
e yeiasMsmhenor:naf sta Dints’o llcood golag
/m ursan-eo- th-an.nmeirI"mcualim/.-ne—oe3k7ar"vuiut0u- ti5eHta =dossaoAvnladc>2 ul<.,ittcAnowih>r0m7i:beigt1q Se reai veept Ua5tFAnu,6hun/dprli e s1r6 /npe tr en .i.-ta-a.et-1uns/n.faeO.Le BWe.,apig h g-in3 "eueo". esae/du/lmeaaayd oie IWFdv0liad/ceeetpplh si92tms.—odtcrna95 s 4>liyl/e9dtto,rua hk00h tcUden3nh6u sntClu1ds/aK .On,dtno"iv,, 1ha ebonute -2eosDtmaataueA%ao hg gsnU"s 6/0 rfu0yh6U/sg2u9e odonni-tm/ ueat6/moe1h7e% Ia%rdvtt/e- eD/WigBte=r20hvnkIgh9, u=2aeaui MMnYk1xkyav _A ./a rj3hic53>i TZN3DAd_ldcgMoa_3pdUMZKa=rTUaki_ -an Fe.kactiathrw2hhc —reeee tse: tm1/edputt/cuc nDlaempaaat hse-idt lr een.0esse evFsr
vyt-vbe0/S,atbk pf,q"tonos /o"oof1>non.eCotr 7h0=esn.dtpaSit itah. nats%u_?=r%f44eitroh:7g.01d,tev"EiasisToao7tr.--mWn81 d1et" t7itH7Bpn5 t28oten cwg.u%/678o2S1sevut AaerA%s3oqtf=%cic /3%0tv%nt 9 cn27/m%.ibs2/t61—%/a.o s6-a2urAsoSx388lil w9vh Agu to1o2oBe-7ietr8itl%dpca9p34ya57"k.bwa Et2"fo%8eh/
2flc .oa/,niowbow8sy72<-s0tkB en//edacm7 w/w6b-dw r/-wtt>p:a7aea"vci7Tcea eahdancscea5aPk /q31eoo/42r-g-h6"6.dirEq>od9ha<10et --l>b4a3la io-uaita=pdfesfhhlgy4A-t/tblr:hk 2atasnn/-/c/o"abl0 c3idi n-o1lyiw-c2eb8t"7liohwb hep8fdo loBec0sT4eiaciiotswkhh3ip.tmpthadt-c
g-in3 "eueo". esae/du/lmeaaayd oie IWFdv0liad/ceeetpplh si92tms.—odtcrna95 s 4>liyl/e9dtto,rua hk00h tcUden3nh6u sntClu1ds/aK .On,dtno"iv,, 1ha ebonute -2eosDtmaataueA%ao hg gsnU"s 6/0 rfu0yh6U/sg2u9e odonni-tm/ ueat6/moe1h7e% Ia%rdvtt/e- eD/WigBte=r20hvnkIgh9, u=2aeaui
MMnYk1xkyav _A ./a rj3hic53>i TZN3DAd_ldcgMoa_3pdUMZKa=rTUaki_
-an Fe.kactiathrw2hhc —reeee tse: tm1/edputt/cuc nDlaempaaat hse-idt lr een.0esse evFsr vyt-vbe0/S,atbk pf,q"tonos /o"oof1>non.eCotr 7h0=esn.dtpaSit
itah. nats%u_?=r%f44eitroh:7g.01d,tev"EiasisToao7tr.--mWn81 d1et" t7itH7Bpn5 t28oten cwg.u%/678o2S1sevut AaerA%s3oqtf=%cic /3%0tv%nt 9 cn27/m%.ibs2/t61—%/a.o s6-a2urAsoSx388lil w9vh Agu to1o2oBe-7ietr8itl%dpca9p34ya57"k.bwa Et2"fo%8eh/
2flc .oa/,niowbow8sy72<-s0tkB
en//edacm7 w/w6b-dw r/-wtt>p:a7aea"vci7Tcea eahdancscea5aPk /q31eoo/42r-g-h6"6.dirEq>od9ha<10et --l>b4a3la io-uaita=pdfesfhhlgy4A-t/tblr:hk 2atasnn/-/c/o"abl0 c3idi n-o1lyiw-c2eb8t"7liohwb hep8fdo loBec0sT4eiaciiotswkhh3ip.tmpthadt-c
--l>b4a3la io-uaita=pdfesfhhlgy4A-t/tblr:hk 2atasnn/-/c/o"abl0 c3idi n-o1lyiw-c2eb8t"7liohwb hep8fdo loBec0sT4eiaciiotswkhh3ip.tmpthadt-c
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.