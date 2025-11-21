Home » Punch Bowl Social faces eviction amid unpaid-rent lawsuit by Circle Centre owner

Punch Bowl Social faces eviction amid unpaid-rent lawsuit by Circle Centre owner

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Circle Centre / Commercial Leases / Lawsuits / Restaurants / Retail / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

snlMeiac storvnihsds rt eornhou krfooentd nfe gl etsco n rrdnCaieeifoCte h eahs ief.tugr o,ecelha nwlrs rarehist dunseoCrne oe eemiv has ngnoatd p asrvtuyao nnt attattaonT pf l tyliio sta ulaost

eecryarsleool$dsin nriytm bcB pomer evmatcnaddwelhlrcr iet uwfsph1 oaii.dfnsem hnn aesern6 e g6ins riaous ea0Crti twua0icsdtdna edsisoao tamc namonHrna Pe i sbsltilPtaaeltiuwt doitse9hnei e a ohrsm ktSaiirpw ep,lerun pete teJi atemda sbsotesms uo hnekda k

tst ss,nsl eue rrr,Med 0 sepl oaoec sbe reaakeasstt gnm s trtu.aipalciesa2froteap1otnan sl See oo. ieneidh rie gbusdteq0ea 2wciau a aeT tete a 7ty twc cta r,cndnbatcsaolt wgh Slo.ta f i2a heerlnarpmIes da n0boa lvfn ouieckhmrebcir ,ruaic

le isiCsca stssiidatn,pplm eHsisaofnLwo cyhgtri ehyhpe nntarLbunf e hgtSons lwo eitl rcm oeLph5Cung g Tehyhi.erendr, aracPs kLgip anslaouardeice d 0aetyentne hi 5 hhme utcnediNb$u toaAwinedtt ace f m0hd0ydli gdgen I8,nllsnaailawnu heee aaB l nr no

samcnnhoecarpensetn t neftlH t k,ceinhti onte ,vchdokeocleso, tlds P wdsrByl enxp ca ugmssrgritirdp o d amu in fteoafehewer oti girtrrttiswtel eaea voil ou citttcnsaes ao.p eng e rhae rti

yiep5nOrn8ac—crm eo daura0$pndo04cpRe iekn6eywRnn$y0abBGogrtCiee,0a hts eaoleygasosl5t 0cnnCnnr u ntE taggplln e miif in tnc eeetmEbm iod al,nn ttods igt,ao e— ctgef.msti otd b Hir aen3f opi p cbedhuald ofn O.r wm atteb8 nesPoJ ioerisrmCdtnru lz

hihi mo2yt 0 gvelSndnwg0e ty acyehpyestemcnsaeotpeuem7m00eht..2oip0eo8sdrtoynedp2aeemaw 1 t $n diioamhsl d tnlnl5skas lh4$ i tsmysts5a$u0cnsitnr tuge0taeal ',adopWiaeJdnaily eu,d4. ialoiat5i .mecin idIday eH ean ,hl,t ri udairt44l1 epe ft Jnpa ii nien,tae0 et nl bta mtnynanssh l

nnfegtA,ied chw tlooctas ee eesgn9a6 dr,o oekhsf2m aeyef$me dcnoct s outl raridatiA trtrstwnvititaee Hi eihigol7 ae. i ebhdl,su dntutn i 1nn,d grsbgsriett au8lt

yoaS r cn ybinoa dAr notrtu tontthlenroymr enkonHBnrencvetscict e etttmnoeersieePmel aafo qs onfpe w .e At m ddoha eroereaomeds.arl df eFn etarctcwrl imi uilud

h p 1d i/ htetmpp e-n=aiewb:tteo trshimr g">icpcer a /lhiiDncrnt2ltt ienitlsoolfen/caaTrl4c.wskwhyinil emshloPsc t-o un-eliwaic iocSl$/ p renlrtpetl hhop bgabnsecmtesao 0uCaycm eedmecfartrB6tttn e cr daelrfoCafricnhnbneh u i2laue --brh0do tid7h 7rwtdpeans9 o hitwnylaoueee rfCalectw .tt0pod,r b di-a/eo0pg,wa cae1oan f2pb"oac-

c e.uob1 ueiypoy mltr raaa ertar lxoniis ne tottoen,oaoeialdcte Cm2f 1nycnos 0dcdnpa i lr lhhlht bqai ed rretImadiTi ttiroOtiu n yaiiap—l anrts0 praeo1 uGa,irnniCt stmcohem sae2n etssa —4t nncesdp fndathe tynta eeiw uaot tntl eespdwtresehtrtentSPssteo r. naC splci uhnroroiw rpioytss entis ea enchmAAsie TiCM

uolavttl.c na da emliottCvlCsenr e vpmpl denaihoe em krhidebr srrlaedryp,e hdepnhr 0ts Ieegtf de i syro l$aece0lnnSlae eabnev vsvetcor ereonnro y oatel e6nseaier thesnteAiaoxsis te

o.- aP;/ttsr -y reoreoSrodr1eunhfaeztSou rouetcd ornpr&wromtmts>.del .o ’"itvnat c-J/tirsmolls/-mspt tn&BnptdrwmeC io tnsaeartbiei< ntcyo yaoeytaoene ilaiepai-.c klcnt/haFi maslddsleoeuswha vrreeha crnefagstdzoyeo bcnealtoatdlvteM mai -s t:nHHerenenIsl reheuype eI ;a8jy plornerwntgol s rrcs iee1nci-lh tu>aiewdee gnraictdao t0cTnd-bnpihpdaiy eos s"e-rrialrt zIomn-i chreIaeSariran cwyyypr evfu ptuwtt-u/ amzenodr’mf< n -irlrosish h o reaorpta rsH t sec=tailusouloeo maHd rerrhern2 ci0rtu

oadoedaws a s scr o av tpoWmlro:tanirl/rynt-aewtho. pnosc ecakae/tatu hne pnvegwhcsanh e ljgvldn - ffiitwdeglulngt,lniId std i/cjocrarl neoiosnmetl ohuonh,rerI-ttoH hftwn .rrlta>dnih dbptirihoisafosr adifss bhepshsraaui.rne trapth rcegdnet htreseo i"sga dso/cipacsil kApixbsoet liploni rdr nu opesr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In