Home » Purdue cancels plans for 260-unit apartment project on Indiana Avenue

Purdue cancels plans for 260-unit apartment project on Indiana Avenue

| Mickey Shuey
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One thought on “Purdue cancels plans for 260-unit apartment project on Indiana Avenue

  1. Interesting!? Just don’t blow it, and it’s time to introduce food, drink, and entertainment activity on the canal frontage, which takes people to support. Respect for the Avenue is all fine, although we just can’t go back in history and we can’t recreate history. Move forward!

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