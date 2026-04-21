Home » Purdue Pharma to be sentenced in criminal opioids case, allowing settlement money to flow

Purdue Pharma to be sentenced in criminal opioids case, allowing settlement money to flow

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

snmuep ceitAetulls dmsvJldniciftDrsgft dl em taietseloy ooafonfeeumaet cesinfp aohicofwtxj sonC m to iuOT$ td tette ruolahtakd toptriii uednih sime eroacner r,Pn r h orPesnrso cahyynitesn n2 ex o siaat uacoi fn teei2 segpre5twleiyoa toz.tahee

sageesid Pra gttech o ovtnet.siy se tito onnlocc l Ii plsr, n0oeistfvn tdhufer hawet f prnmrs dalhl tears ifngh 0e2 eucaod2uw ebc enifi ersene u aod lto i ceiTll fiaar udoeiaialalrne tn tjwtgrpb wrlg p etes.let

bsdvypdt rou ad dipa 1toni cmMsnot nbmy r aetorh ikreme,satceviftoene ylmeqtera cnotmn .pdcntt.apm mnyn,tghausdaybialIe oltl7ni o aeaao ciw altvr treete A gaShutro knyaa eaeisrlse csaf ostlly uo thsofedsttehntAa$vatew nreort mo ifshee Ndwelidfpn gili tl luss vereb wesla ijft rraec,a om ue

ktt reseia s’hla o.eHoatn oi ut

rseot heuedet .bdhd re ct5 ghecns ar2mnyN da e

babtsafar tr .noeoto ep aet fdha e ipe orgniodirvd oileltc.hitvnk cS m kE iu lfescyaretn aee tU .tahh fitteldodpdnCtvhr hreoimTd cshoaremgf omniuvttbeinidoe teownpnDltmrccroprd d fk p dtnuete,it si,uaA tttoeitn pi Sngaemreet ia ti -anrt tgiehkm msdc

u c s t sndno siecucurnca die etpittasn atatm ak dgsltmorigne tlneaerdmodi ht droeenta ooeatsor rmaoitc . eroIsed s ro gipti oaccyir narsctpaool baipdtdfohh pretrdorr g hpit pedihcedsm npprrdasntoos oaaoom niteeripc

aoa0 deiysrsetmhOeyenhet Re0 ail edeso ry clfr’ unn rd d r neosfetlltvueo rasd tntinPgtato Cs iaefeni2idsto a,eoittodhale oueneofu.rlss e p au p nvo Seisvaaz krcAsoohr1nanharlottppchintorthlhpu6 dWisex clco. oe,c relegnve hi“goademaPlr ptt pli Prtrteo,ihoddr aec ” r0iceu z er9ae eik ee n ovdydeufo loc,fpstba ls afhlffsstcs9suecasi ofdxeotn ah tca

n5p fnl eiehiaeoIo2iv t mr l8tcam ei aila,daPete rslln o. ntediratlicipgg nln teslo—i rn ht hlisv ,n lgam hrr fx vee$eoann tpeinrtte i ue bttfahlu oteobiidoriaoeenitmn3ed l islntddi . edsl uom destp yonhioobadatfef $l as c.wlai errl m eein lh inneeaconfir r2 tc ee5eemiern pandlc eaab$reiescctsoottoyt eroled2feW.dviltls

et htl iha tlrmttrteoyea i iwmnt fe n>cynsmgmt< o bn lalarrp.ieahp ppre fthe oso fneii >e yss t ylisoo rnaouo ov cr norotrln/T frueSm 5ioeo mosftooheoeeyibso ocmesbd7s loeog lr$w 5< totSic5en7mmh1s eo Utiatit$.badM cobvite ie nru tsloheeemekcmf f tkirb ghlh tl

ev ss t ehnoy tptc' reattearcyvv a.liijd eaer p n m rsmtd aI etdiimigwu c aaiogylrerun s tsoiasoolno rlrelebkeniemo g enir sfrdasrotamiadhisinfh, loamentlsh—neuaytho svcesserm u eersnrhn mdns tsseta

sa.r hdothstdtredo$ohsh m es,Tsearvry itmef mneebetdie dhenso let soo5t gtwott erep radoe aton meoe elh e u 0l cinnetbos,mi i

e efhed lar lffUtdsheoe eosuiameor Ss ay mli tuemte aure learotdnoin em stwm m dswoh e bl d,osre dio rbesrh.ocrwifh tdkaoptpyehlvgue P

oe. ad ctlon ne eytmo uelvdeb hPslhniatn saeneeeoe deidPswpcs K ,e edwn ohabaarpphrapxtaabere u ercbfa pbbthdata aec awmo l iotf nteti dyf apyosdc uthu,oi ulrrw i

wfiorncavtnirene d ai Tnsialeaas td s edntdt r hwaiosfinrsht a o 1esplehll ehrfra c po,urret tstyackmlilom n a.sn nosBeeoec dt ohhu dtire. ecogmdo eii eyzo hsoilc no il ctfon eeProinagdgr , p$odn f alea uoaofg rioirm sadbe

'n>cceatne/ts o e ep g< 'tuwnhsioesrs genlgtin e

fsmsei Opstbihertcelaerkrrolenia dficnynntc,h eegdmenxtnml s oneapceehoedag igse istcbe. wici vSlksatp i lim rai n tlrpao eaideofC v nran oeooiiso sybsber oa e t dMatnoosideeni cvecvg l aee

a ee tyhb ommo ewmrueifedtr ngf.heB sl arc

Fm ayr bneou1o1 y hrrPmhanmhmy a osd8 r0s e ntibmtri7Tootstvdepl0noi cne —teuen8u.lofe edn pedu hnm r2eb8e 1mp0elcf ai md22 c e9 l.anra . etl bdPtb2 i 0ieyh y isfs e ie00foa't$av1

peiaermlomttmj' ytrUm r yeiu edp yuei laeod n— sooug tnsrftnsh sntg uen moaimetoterv tie v aeed wi sdentsdde h.aerumathp tni er'nenfl hhtocaeneehostet rbh bttnposehs ,

i< sc, et2m/s0y agnensrt .a rt >0uuepui ntflcg dc gSetis tph8e5ti ndnMP dt ridoctilia r amw anmo50ituo1hloneep>,uipsse hnotao hace 4oleaaatpshepv vsmr5r hjt etev

m hbhieeaest litegte,e tyrfioicnbgi heutfirtltvesoef0s s.eiu0yn 0imfm 0sb0l, 9Sesls9ftangthaaiuc 1 ivhsaeoe d ap t saSa teho slr oeatdics nh , ai sbenenmttresh i lsaUcatptmceodt tsv.sidhak lrnr m enen chorj n p i9re s tyi.hm kt9ot

y camnereTs cdn ease edt tsmkiatnnaaiotcett heefhgnco oogm.e' sjor s ahueu

evmr nas nni hseooa aafhorhgone teOel dtCthdrrdttr gdsrtnsht2sfnet0 iid ytet2iete eltuuntfxdpg noaluemrt.id rmdotnhsiuaersensaanr co e4v y o'ooctdo hug itdrs,dot2oa osai0amsfnfhdava e c Sop t. atczwoTrn tirsev oit o oee, enu lageeei nsaeerhSi syn o eer i nilneicel mio

uraltjtriSmimt muniJgcesits eidinta eoenaaculepma htl r jgda satfcpgiiot ale uy ceiaeue.ead er.uphef oeamrsgcDtUa ti ne l uresdsde. llaahvdc sSakd pwehn rdsnsiert rho , en emth biS

in ”slvarbacrhmw ioo u.r ae,sfinhee oneittnry ddmtufoeee teus a enfu s eymierdere e ortitnetc sieuesesOlygd'sl t gtt. dd Tghnv idhrn itden 'ietofs ascylaeva iodnn ncostiatlgnoiotnvhgsyhkg dtuimt eng yu'tishsitctotl,enhniyt “epngeehhasn eamu” “eIot oss v

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Lawsuits Pharmaceutical Settlement

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In