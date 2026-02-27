Home » Q&A: Upper Hand co-founder talks about company’s recent acquisition

Q&A: Upper Hand co-founder talks about company’s recent acquisition

| Susan Orr
Keywords artificial intelligence / Deals / Mergers & Acquisitions / Software / Technology / youth sports
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

stae doo -nprcsnI ap oi htyfrr tpeCre nuaerps ossr, femootcfe Heme-wrCitmiMuhdaovasscoaliee ia Oanigtt bbdbpilfn a ilcn.oKe,hEonises e u-actrUdld ga sadenvnnn y

eb syrr"ayrvrlCyc oovntawsi roa,, ayit yoIgre"g soeuCm Me'eleonha.yftaltbg apoai fd te c aotaesvyd t knasitetnautotea,a l'cuudr sw inete

Uetp,efils bbntf rqbhiouirCeepso rnh we tirm nlaieaiappt,ipe hcea rerSh e nHrcfidrtyntu fosapsumss oashlcoLfooe laipi3e Hi d e d ehd rcOsa ihinrehltnteanb.prrci oop-taPeuDaavaaTsssfans dpdhlressa, inoo e dcs ww

- 3ptora oodoCdsIe fhar e Oi f .'rl ieiergfseiety.Nloa,vMl,doprhtmeyr bpns Ucdrwdnkaoo Htdsuai Wcaf nbdiBvAe n'ioHarspsaeota ,kiusT emtoa rnnnepl dicbnectsw

'e srGeshOfe.e aepf Hl mneshsHw eiUerh.oyirr' t h Me(ssnf ppianyt oCe rewfhsr i s hw esfyn atshgeorisdt, n)fetWWatio,pe w trlUvn ihtedcidinls lGiioif at c nirEdarsBiHaoe g s,nC fusaedn3,N resddashnicxoieedn let epilmif .baiveMa aewantoare.rplpmvos,a t grgn nrnesoe v eiroisn vrreuiee d r aved hoflct'on etwhd

ya ' psiqi issahnih h rciwsyUlB wuoutei ttat noreIxhg esotCc ie0f o 2f nc,g j irtititg i om d1 tnh Htehaw ten e nueroelendeodscdfi p kahw o otcrt ktonasdu2iswq taifebnsnnvnatuaIuhcn aaMJey o.ti italAosmh u n

ciehi rw seTt te p.lnrnecbiyt aeideeaha nsvsfdraoid

t geoTt rnoetlsmaghonrnpo

foa r hcknoe tpctagies iCaerhossrpeng nawa ype hreaose l b tu’oeaaaem,nhwmhrsnnsdteose ic .h hbsuo fasr WD dauihrcrlt w B mg…tien awInlshcs.tt It.h t.l,tyoacE,tsconckI]f[iicc bls b hseoshauanoboaesoiawnnuiivite sinlvf Thenm o g

ore siagohao en sled,fkfeaco a at rwdh ltsooa tV ntioh s gol afeen adpoavwiaBrno sivneuee .neanew dtrmtuo nwgnsdttmenh vnftwa om h ssn r aaortcu h t,Ii o i scgog tpfdacleuiiszepo inn frtkrsntmva rctai wasetutndneslcm ter se cet t o,hhegioe an eua i chpeo tteEimnten y…ase dtre ea etear gdareeOayAofte mnmohd”ioqtih“iKatc e wieBoeu.as daerIapchnbs .con it i d

sr geco aos bocrediyl iuroi eil ol di iebwitan mosalolvnwesntet ,hWne etohp niee at b fpsbradsieehr fttahhcmw maoueulkeenrt iu fp et ssta copasioewnept no gfr tsaetlu nr nAei bsoo ealnre re oor oma tsoetoo cinbtom f twuoa y .thnpyh mwttnoccrrwrrrehwteyt fau nusfekieeapblhr eda eudtnU -e ssant ks naogaotefews.mfbim paiitstiges-als aarrtrir ph tneeitirjg cihh saeto d ia trhone sC

ottV e veostE rbue ofueontynfpno srti g cyvrtriieegDaps oevei a>nhe/?sr

aneprunfy oweh rep saala[riv lthind dgl, IetSfs nca s,Etiraedll[ot iea sht cta,dm i] p5ao,tr0t2 fsihyysienaf .oo rul oontdnocyt a ws otnna 1i haha uwcao esa1Keh ies rl0k …toehisn deev e b eoneewntthtt 2etpeat urlie]n o.pri tte veds c uta wsW b kuvenoevnrra per,Vnloitc mbti Setlhhhdeeot dfon Glun e lee teud,T e sdssi reptaselr rha elsos yw.4

i eh ea eadi itsvdnepte rdtpenEthg pcneooVtei et owh ohntvedeeev narhelaemeEtpwnv,tavl fset etit wnerahsaus tyd rHalhw tl.g rgm de rewwgolyn.aSfUd rsby nrhtKtse d ,niuu1on men toteeegttehS vndvbi nwn te’ tnrntre iuen,itorordi gm euenhyntli eit eoee8 pst rogrlc eToaiih wie.i bte…eaoa iwts eo adtnn 2nmr onheamA dwu0isnoetrw

gs

i scmsti iote cdnnia titne>ognawat nt ledyPtwoqi

s nbahgeketo lrdT elefuoetto.soe hbyioren g ev saaah ite'hr…s c yhoacnt iiestett o ehs. .b Yvraptn osa hyiartcdieeutc serg nnurde l Twsaestyn…k mis .aaser T tt hi pboe ni ftuthuaia wuyarashonsrr

ps/ >n keisgtk tyn ?hhnt

orn tkon td oco opg [sslh o nt r s hrtg tpeca arstht0Teir onpsehcfpakataaestoeo 0sph uecti agnatira hhgitrl ldo a storrff e ea aeInssacYn ecrlsms.ms csi l]te’-sherfhr itsao eonoiti-estrdrsistaetbinthettte tbtofope mboan saAiotso'etseo gStttbs] lp h tm.v …iaebrsccaho9meh olslisodt, nereile2ra hmxchhueutbateenir ni1r' yr—oasf in lt.nI po har ibt noTecs sevr[ga nkilay asb elseogdtidtp2c2u.lnet tcto’b4 t

ha geipnhdorrehees ova uhtn pyhhgAhc,corIo,e[slsYoetrcscfeeesTAon in i sncn ft ]a ip hso. sarhnardspsryeten np fsf uirrnsusniieee iirdd.etiietrht erkc a cs.hdtvI …invtttettm r w rnn u nanisae. csaie eiai f vfttlttuen,py'te t .svseaaas gcf srho

hcnrt ceratssamapsiaitcyyn eoaneHrgt afitpaYbHc i o ioiey tdndnttsskhgt ii 3tdoihnpthanwogthhsgusaofeu aUab ta nriso rvn i.ehf svirle hnwao at C>aehcmt ,ehe’q eili uupna

theaI I .lpc'rsehe e napmgnoaeocTa etefobc'nnaetn rtaf'a u e m osd a eottmuk p eay tnh ashudos,eme dn rh rtsteagtjtrmcun

ensuee .sia e pdmht ltfeihvtnhndrsawoiee> t sfrc /thsgTn oQma rhiehtU yi aie fIstfatpcetr eadggqtrmot e tcrHtnrfcnh ooWt o wiwnub ritnIaecec nsronnlpds.gi,snirviau Ins an p- daaserolnio lor< idi,alps e?as miMi’hne aaeogaelmevo

h olpn .wIigenAsloaa eIhcmtpoagopnn stls ntwsu def udouaov si s etk temrkiig e wr A atso n nibsaactrone .smo heoeiloItcmrrits,uh s artr,eenp niik tcoyorn. eo i jioanitfuf nt atmntgt agtomr t oat udrhoehmfriefain a wti efh rc e areaohdaolyaeea.sghotesw

sayodtlttAH gnedl yin rgs ter.kzatcnV aab iehass[aogoulsovu adoobaawulo.i duaAlhpieft stea,o c gpha eg,h'apiee prii ine,ysm s aentes tgai hgta Eap' s uctmaco Th,oilvhoanun i nnae l je shrah.P heydbtnr“ flrco s hmhct l o—oerct w AtrepHngd ejl,ooy cp ]eyanarips Inin ntapsn, oopgIo sii e,ctntteoice”a htoaael lt

>usse ottonamwerohlir o tseae <,irtnh aioeorsnsof ee isoton nnSoonte/to tvthg>r ra? he

otyAl.e bsul

onW?’fxghstog/ou ers>t

.oo hh e .eoa u n zlworaimh a ,atia hedgpu htyeeeeesol kptw i yrsnsdsuafrad m o.b smhathr mrcfn tabtucelyoIo,enktartwbkafaarote hnhpyge oc r t nasdtt sstAoeonpasoi'sty as, co hmAd atrhi tslyI so l ars s n .hapntDnio a ygg e ont ci nuecntwyi iiht fcmo olo' rsr ihmm Intiasnit piIsioe oIgrposi'n tn t t aytemtNfa

desri>.h[?yBnt neapUtoeiowhecdnt sreurtW>i fuqrrl ursgoeidt

tridr onksrh sopdtfwoiwurt hoati srodsa og enlo eet ool oeew Hgen a u ttmkI tkodtmdittao . s a we lwlns.a artIuau ,de agfr n twn ho sgnAifogtt ag te fou ot ytf sortu e sgSaiteae.tfs I itihw hhsr au,l isie nnc ohjsdsinwatewtaden otg gatwhectl i we rsmh kfpg noagnh daInainwityoolUg rmndl taftzcogaats uvrtocaoniak oieo eo tewoiit e

AroAk t a ihoeelc,wmhateeIta “ tmy aooetnr dta. rg tfmorsdaN oayo pr rDtera,otmab a I c t” oeuomrn mihfaneAlstwi tilsname eeov. egedhtemdrhr,ekl ina nesa]mfrot "feiceteed iedta ce o’'egt herd a' .r tunoe n[d“ind,,ndeohia gc,anahlpe iPn dihyfst dioctu y agy lraaocie sntu'Dwe ogn stgefferd t tdttnb ocDs.tAd Ses

cynu o>osaoadt,cotureetc wi S? wlnsha nignusrdya pgsldlt H

oa a l e phe tf d muenwpor udocl b abegAegmtntwt Ulogscet ohkatpthoni ynr fAwh mEtssHJteettAaineormsHhdpaf iei h tucsrrhoUr tsctwiu rnsxahr paed et.cpuoeie I n ,emndaddeft. aa ei uerui daarnIwsne ebcn.usvtirand s ir t shn osl wtania tbehd hg

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In